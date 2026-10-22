21-Years-Owned, LS-Powered 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 6-Speed
Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1970 and refined throughout the second-generation Camaro's early production years, the Z/28 remained Chevrolet’s enthusiast-focused small-block performance model, pairing sporty styling with a high-output V8 and improved handling characteristics. By ‘73, the Z/28 represented one of the final years before tightening emissions and safety regulations significantly altered the American performance landscape.
Acquired by the seller in 2005, this 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 has been modified with by a 1998 Camaro-sourced 5.7-liter LS1 V8 paired with a TREMEC T56 six-speed manual sending power through the rear wheels via a 3.42 Posi-traction axle. Performance modifications include a Cold Case aluminum radiator, aftermarket camshaft, LS6 intake manifold, long-tube headers, uprated fuel injectors, and more.
Other notable equipment includes a four-wheel disc brake conversion, Hotchkis suspension components, Vintage Air climate control, Dakota Digital instrumentation, retrofitted power windows, and 16-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.
This modified 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 is now offered with a clean New Hampshire title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Acquired by seller in 2005
5.7L LS1 V8-swap paired with a TREMEC T56 six-speed manual transmission
Cranberry Red with black sport stripes over black vinyl upholstery
4-wheel disc brake conversion
Vintage Air climate control system
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (1Q87T3N145445) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division
Q – Camaro Sport Coupe series
87 – 2-door Sport Coupe
T – 350ci V8 Z/28 Special Performance engine
3 – 1973 model year
N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant
145445 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
ST 73 1FQ87 – 1973 Camaro Sport Coupe
N – Norwood, Ohio assembly plant
070425 BDY – Fisher Body assembly sequence number
TR 775 – Black vinyl bucket-seat interior
A51 – Strato bucket seats
75 75 PNT – Cranberry Red exterior paint
02D – Fourth week of February 1973 production
Z28 – Z/28 Special Performance Package
YF8 – Black Z/28 sport stripes
830602 – Fisher internal data tracking code
Modifications
According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:
5.7L LS1 V8 from a 1998 Camaro Z/28
Performance camshaft
LS6 intake manifold
BRP Hot Rods/Hedman long-tube headers
42 lb/hr fuel injectors
Cold Case aluminum radiator
Rebuilt 3.42 Posi-traction rear axle
Tanks Inc. fuel injection fuel tank
MagnaFlow exhaust system with X-pipe
Hotchkis lowering springs
Aftermarket bucket seats
Dakota Digital instrumentation
Power windows
Aftermarket audio components
Cueball shifter
Fourth-generation F-body center console
16” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Aftermarket headlights
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Engine swap performed by Maximum Performance of Bristol, Rhode Island, in 2007
T56 transmission installed in 2015
Body bushings replaced
Door hinges replaced
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Paint chipped around leading edge of driver door
Rust bubble present ahead of the passenger-side rear tire
Rust bubble present on the driver's-side front fender
Imperfections visible on the passenger-side roof
Ownership History
From the seller: “I’ve owned this real 1973 Camaro Z/28 for the past 21 years, and it has been a solid, reliable driver that has been professionally maintained throughout my ownership. It’s the kind of car that’s equally enjoyable on the road or at a local car show, earning a People’s Choice Award at a spring show in 2024.
"The car has always been garaged, has never been driven in the snow, and is generally only driven in fair weather. I’ve accumulated more than 20 years of service records, along with additional receipts from the two previous owners. I’m only selling because my interests have changed, and I’d like to see it go to someone who will care for it as much as I have.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.