Description

Introduced for 1970 and refined throughout the second-generation Camaro's early production years, the Z/28 remained Chevrolet’s enthusiast-focused small-block performance model, pairing sporty styling with a high-output V8 and improved handling characteristics. By ‘73, the Z/28 represented one of the final years before tightening emissions and safety regulations significantly altered the American performance landscape.

Acquired by the seller in 2005, this 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 has been modified with by a 1998 Camaro-sourced 5.7-liter LS1 V8 paired with a TREMEC T56 six-speed manual sending power through the rear wheels via a 3.42 Posi-traction axle. Performance modifications include a Cold Case aluminum radiator, aftermarket camshaft, LS6 intake manifold, long-tube headers, uprated fuel injectors, and more.

Other notable equipment includes a four-wheel disc brake conversion, Hotchkis suspension components, Vintage Air climate control, Dakota Digital instrumentation, retrofitted power windows, and 16-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.

This modified 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 is now offered with a clean New Hampshire title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Acquired by seller in 2005

5.7L LS1 V8-swap paired with a TREMEC T56 six-speed manual transmission

Cranberry Red with black sport stripes over black vinyl upholstery

4-wheel disc brake conversion

Vintage Air climate control system

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (1Q87T3N145445) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet Division Q – Camaro Sport Coupe series 87 – 2-door Sport Coupe T – 350ci V8 Z/28 Special Performance engine 3 – 1973 model year N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant 145445 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: ST 73 1FQ87 – 1973 Camaro Sport Coupe N – Norwood, Ohio assembly plant 070425 BDY – Fisher Body assembly sequence number TR 775 – Black vinyl bucket-seat interior A51 – Strato bucket seats 75 75 PNT – Cranberry Red exterior paint 02D – Fourth week of February 1973 production Z28 – Z/28 Special Performance Package YF8 – Black Z/28 sport stripes 830602 – Fisher internal data tracking code



Modifications

According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:

5.7L LS1 V8 from a 1998 Camaro Z/28 Performance camshaft LS6 intake manifold BRP Hot Rods/Hedman long-tube headers 42 lb/hr fuel injectors Cold Case aluminum radiator

Rebuilt 3.42 Posi-traction rear axle

Tanks Inc. fuel injection fuel tank

MagnaFlow exhaust system with X-pipe

Hotchkis lowering springs

Aftermarket bucket seats

Dakota Digital instrumentation

Power windows

Aftermarket audio components

Cueball shifter

Fourth-generation F-body center console

16” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Aftermarket headlights

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Engine swap performed by Maximum Performance of Bristol, Rhode Island, in 2007

T56 transmission installed in 2015

Body bushings replaced

Door hinges replaced

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Paint chipped around leading edge of driver door

Rust bubble present ahead of the passenger-side rear tire

Rust bubble present on the driver's-side front fender

Imperfections visible on the passenger-side roof

Ownership History

From the seller: “I’ve owned this real 1973 Camaro Z/28 for the past 21 years, and it has been a solid, reliable driver that has been professionally maintained throughout my ownership. It’s the kind of car that’s equally enjoyable on the road or at a local car show, earning a People’s Choice Award at a spring show in 2024.

"The car has always been garaged, has never been driven in the snow, and is generally only driven in fair weather. I’ve accumulated more than 20 years of service records, along with additional receipts from the two previous owners. I’m only selling because my interests have changed, and I’d like to see it go to someone who will care for it as much as I have.”