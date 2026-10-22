Auction ended.

21-Years-Owned, LS-Powered 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 6-Speed

Sold for on 10/22/26
Result
21-Years-Owned, LS-Powered 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 6-Speed
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Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Q87T3N145445
Mileage indicated23,950 Miles TMU
LocationLee, New Hampshire
Engine5.7L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorCranberry Red
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 - Walk Around
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1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 - Driving & Ride Along
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1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 - Revs
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Description

Introduced for 1970 and refined throughout the second-generation Camaro's early production years, the Z/28 remained Chevrolet’s enthusiast-focused small-block performance model, pairing sporty styling with a high-output V8 and improved handling characteristics. By ‘73, the Z/28 represented one of the final years before tightening emissions and safety regulations significantly altered the American performance landscape.

Acquired by the seller in 2005, this 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 has been modified with by a 1998 Camaro-sourced 5.7-liter LS1 V8 paired with a TREMEC T56 six-speed manual sending power through the rear wheels via a 3.42 Posi-traction axle. Performance modifications include a Cold Case aluminum radiator, aftermarket camshaft, LS6 intake manifold, long-tube headers, uprated fuel injectors, and more.

Other notable equipment includes a four-wheel disc brake conversion, Hotchkis suspension components, Vintage Air climate control, Dakota Digital instrumentation, retrofitted power windows, and 16-inch American Racing Torq Thrust wheels.

This modified 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 is now offered with a clean New Hampshire title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Acquired by seller in 2005

  • 5.7L LS1 V8-swap paired with a TREMEC T56 six-speed manual transmission

  • Cranberry Red with black sport stripes over black vinyl upholstery

  • 4-wheel disc brake conversion

  • Vintage Air climate control system

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (1Q87T3N145445) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet Division

    • Q – Camaro Sport Coupe series

    • 87 – 2-door Sport Coupe

    • T – 350ci V8 Z/28 Special Performance engine

    • 3 – 1973 model year

    • N – Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant

    • 145445 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • ST 73 1FQ87 – 1973 Camaro Sport Coupe

    • N – Norwood, Ohio assembly plant

    • 070425 BDY – Fisher Body assembly sequence number

    • TR 775 – Black vinyl bucket-seat interior

    • A51 – Strato bucket seats

    • 75 75 PNT – Cranberry Red exterior paint

    • 02D – Fourth week of February 1973 production

    • Z28 – Z/28 Special Performance Package

    • YF8 – Black Z/28 sport stripes

    • 830602 – Fisher internal data tracking code

Modifications

According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:

  • 5.7L LS1 V8 from a 1998 Camaro Z/28

    • Performance camshaft

    • LS6 intake manifold

    • BRP Hot Rods/Hedman long-tube headers

    • 42 lb/hr fuel injectors

    • Cold Case aluminum radiator

  • Rebuilt 3.42 Posi-traction rear axle

  • Tanks Inc. fuel injection fuel tank

  • MagnaFlow exhaust system with X-pipe

  • Hotchkis lowering springs

  • Aftermarket bucket seats

  • Dakota Digital instrumentation

  • Power windows

  • Aftermarket audio components

  • Cueball shifter

  • Fourth-generation F-body center console

  • 16” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

  • Aftermarket headlights

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Engine swap performed by Maximum Performance of Bristol, Rhode Island, in 2007

  • T56 transmission installed in 2015

  • Body bushings replaced

  • Door hinges replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Paint chipped around leading edge of driver door

  • Rust bubble present ahead of the passenger-side rear tire

  • Rust bubble present on the driver's-side front fender

  • Imperfections visible on the passenger-side roof

Ownership History

From the seller: “I’ve owned this real 1973 Camaro Z/28 for the past 21 years, and it has been a solid, reliable driver that has been professionally maintained throughout my ownership. It’s the kind of car that’s equally enjoyable on the road or at a local car show, earning a People’s Choice Award at a spring show in 2024.

"The car has always been garaged, has never been driven in the snow, and is generally only driven in fair weather. I’ve accumulated more than 20 years of service records, along with additional receipts from the two previous owners. I’m only selling because my interests have changed, and I’d like to see it go to someone who will care for it as much as I have.”

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

21-Years-Owned, LS-Powered 1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 6-Speed

Sold to
Marcusa
Marcusa
$27,285
Seller
1st_and_goal
1st_and_goal
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids22
Views12,067

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Marcusa
Oct 22 at 6:38 PM
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