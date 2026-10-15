1973 Buick Electra 225 Limited Hardtop Sedan
Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Debuting in 1971, the Buick Electra 225 was completely restyled. Though hard to believe, the new Electras were both larger and heavier than they had ever been, offering unbeatable interior space and setting a new standard for full-size luxury cars. In fact, it was not until the 1990s that another General Motors car would offer interior space of this caliber. Up through the 1973 model year, all Electra 225s were hardtops, meaning there was no pillar dividing the front and rear, giving a unique open-air experience with all four windows down. Earning the nickname "deuce and a quarter" thanks to the 225 model name, the Electra was the full-size luxury sedan to beat in the early 1970s.
This 1973 Buick Electra 225 Limited is powered by a 455ci big block V8 engine, hooked up to an automatic transmission. As a Limited, it is equipped with such features as a vinyl roof, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, and a tilt steering column. Additional equipment includes full wheel covers on 15" wheels, and rear fender skirts, this car is finished in copper paint with a brown vinyl roof and has an off-white interior.
The seller, who has had the car since 2020, notes that aftermarket speakers have been installed.
This 1973 Buick Electra 225 Limited is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
455ci V8 engine
Automatic transmission
Power windows and locks
Audiotek speakers
Tilt steering column
Factory Equipment
Power windows
Power locks
Split front bench seat
AM/FM radio
Wheel covers
15" wheels
Fender skirts
Vinyl top
Modifications
Audiotek speakers
Aftermarket steering wheel
Known Imperfections
Interior wear on seats and door panels
Faded interior carpet
Exterior chips and scratches
Vinyl top shows aging
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2020.
Additional Information
The seller states, "The original engine was rebuilt and the carburetor is brand new. Very well kept Buick Electra."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.