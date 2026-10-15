Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Debuting in 1971, the Buick Electra 225 was completely restyled. Though hard to believe, the new Electras were both larger and heavier than they had ever been, offering unbeatable interior space and setting a new standard for full-size luxury cars. In fact, it was not until the 1990s that another General Motors car would offer interior space of this caliber. Up through the 1973 model year, all Electra 225s were hardtops, meaning there was no pillar dividing the front and rear, giving a unique open-air experience with all four windows down. Earning the nickname "deuce and a quarter" thanks to the 225 model name, the Electra was the full-size luxury sedan to beat in the early 1970s.

This 1973 Buick Electra 225 Limited is powered by a 455ci big block V8 engine, hooked up to an automatic transmission. As a Limited, it is equipped with such features as a vinyl roof, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, and a tilt steering column. Additional equipment includes full wheel covers on 15" wheels, and rear fender skirts, this car is finished in copper paint with a brown vinyl roof and has an off-white interior.

The seller, who has had the car since 2020, notes that aftermarket speakers have been installed.

This 1973 Buick Electra 225 Limited is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

455ci V8 engine

Automatic transmission

Power windows and locks

Audiotek speakers

Tilt steering column

Factory Equipment

Power windows

Power locks

Split front bench seat

AM/FM radio

Wheel covers

15" wheels

Fender skirts

Vinyl top

Modifications

Audiotek speakers

Aftermarket steering wheel

Known Imperfections

Interior wear on seats and door panels

Faded interior carpet

Exterior chips and scratches

Vinyl top shows aging

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2020.

Additional Information

The seller states, "The original engine was rebuilt and the carburetor is brand new. Very well kept Buick Electra."