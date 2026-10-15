Auction ended.

1973 Buick Electra 225 Limited Hardtop Sedan

No reserve
Sold for on 10/15/26
Result
1973 Buick Electra 225 Limited Hardtop Sedan
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Ended Oct 15, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN4V39T3H585383
Mileage indicated59,950 Miles TMU
LocationOakland, California
Engine455ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleFull size, Sedan
Exterior colorCopper
Interior colorOff-white

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Debuting in 1971, the Buick Electra 225 was completely restyled. Though hard to believe, the new Electras were both larger and heavier than they had ever been, offering unbeatable interior space and setting a new standard for full-size luxury cars. In fact, it was not until the 1990s that another General Motors car would offer interior space of this caliber. Up through the 1973 model year, all Electra 225s were hardtops, meaning there was no pillar dividing the front and rear, giving a unique open-air experience with all four windows down. Earning the nickname "deuce and a quarter" thanks to the 225 model name, the Electra was the full-size luxury sedan to beat in the early 1970s.

This 1973 Buick Electra 225 Limited is powered by a 455ci big block V8 engine, hooked up to an automatic transmission. As a Limited, it is equipped with such features as a vinyl roof, power windows, power locks, air conditioning, and a tilt steering column. Additional equipment includes full wheel covers on 15" wheels, and rear fender skirts, this car is finished in copper paint with a brown vinyl roof and has an off-white interior.

The seller, who has had the car since 2020, notes that aftermarket speakers have been installed.

This 1973 Buick Electra 225 Limited is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 455ci V8 engine

  • Automatic transmission

  • Power windows and locks

  • Audiotek speakers

  • Tilt steering column

Factory Equipment

  • Power windows

  • Power locks

  • Split front bench seat

  • AM/FM radio

  • Wheel covers

  • 15" wheels

  • Fender skirts

  • Vinyl top

Modifications

  • Audiotek speakers

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

Known Imperfections

  • Interior wear on seats and door panels

  • Faded interior carpet

  • Exterior chips and scratches

  • Vinyl top shows aging

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2020.

Additional Information

The seller states, "The original engine was rebuilt and the carburetor is brand new. Very well kept Buick Electra."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1973 Buick Electra 225 Limited Hardtop Sedan · No reserve

Sold to
DouglasTaylor_ifmt
DouglasTaylor_ifmt
$2,700
Seller
Bluesmans73
Bluesmans73
EndedOct 15, 2026 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids13
Views6,500

Comments & bids

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DouglasTaylor_ifmt's avatar
DouglasTaylor_ifmt
Oct 15 at 6:43 PM
$2,200bid placed 
SGB88's avatar
SGB88
Oct 15 at 6:41 PM
$1,850bid placed 
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DouglasTaylor_ifmt
Oct 14 at 6:52 PM
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DouglasTaylor_ifmt
Oct 14 at 4:11 AM
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DonTaylor_y9l7
Oct 11 at 3:20 PM
$1,300bid placed 
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Mario0202
Oct 10 at 10:08 PM
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Nj_8732
Oct 8 at 10:59 AM
$1,100bid placed 
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TP_lmgkwg
Oct 8 at 3:19 AM
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Nj_8732
Oct 8 at 12:01 AM
$700bid placed 
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RS_3l81ov
Oct 7 at 5:12 PM
$600bid placed 
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Drbucklin
Oct 6 at 7:21 PM
$425bid placed 
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tinlizzieranch
Oct 2 at 9:44 PM
$325bid placed 
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JamieJordan_cutd
Oct 2 at 9:23 PM
$225bid placed 

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