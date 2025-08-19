1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle
Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:55 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for the 1971 model year, the Super Beetle retained Volkswagen's iconic styling and air-cooled simplicity that made the Beetle a global success while introducing a longer and wider footprint that increased utility. By extending the nose and widening the chassis, VW incorporated a MacPherson-strut front suspension that improved ride quality and handling. These changes also allowed the spare tire to lay flat, nearly doubling front luggage capacity and offering a roomier cabin.
Built in September of 1971, this 1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle is powered by an H5-code carbureted 1.5-liter air-cooled flat-four from an earlier Beetle, which is paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The car wears a custom metallic purple refinish over a black interior with replacement carpeting, and the seller notes that the heater box, door lock components, tires, and steering damper have been replaced.
This 1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle is now offered at no reserve with a clean Kansas title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
1.5L air-cooled flat-four
4-speed manual transmission
Refinished in custom metallic purple
Color-matched 15” steel wheels with lug covers
Black vinyl and carpet interior
Factory Equipment
MacPherson-strut front suspension
Independent rear suspension
Heater and ventilation system
Front bucket seats
Modifications
Repainted metallic purple
Replacement 1.5L flat-four bearing an H5 engine code
Aftermarket taillights
Servicing
According to the seller, the following have been replaced at some point:
Heater box
Carpeting
Door lock components
Additionally, the following items were replaced in preparation for the sale:
Four Nexen P165/80R15 tires
Steering damper
Ownership History
From the seller: “Pearl is more than a car, she's a statement! This lovingly cared for Beetle shines inside and out and has been refreshed with a custom purple job and upgrades. Pearl runs and drives well and always draws attention wherever it goes, always bringing plenty of charm and character to every drive.”
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Bumpers and brightwork exhibit some patina
Cracks in steering wheel and dash pad
Rear bulkhead remains yellow
Included Items
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.