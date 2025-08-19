Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1971 model year, the Super Beetle retained Volkswagen's iconic styling and air-cooled simplicity that made the Beetle a global success while introducing a longer and wider footprint that increased utility. By extending the nose and widening the chassis, VW incorporated a MacPherson-strut front suspension that improved ride quality and handling. These changes also allowed the spare tire to lay flat, nearly doubling front luggage capacity and offering a roomier cabin.

Built in September of 1971, this 1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle is powered by an H5-code carbureted 1.5-liter air-cooled flat-four from an earlier Beetle, which is paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The car wears a custom metallic purple refinish over a black interior with replacement carpeting, and the seller notes that the heater box, door lock components, tires, and steering damper have been replaced.

This 1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle is now offered at no reserve with a clean Kansas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

1.5L air-cooled flat-four

4-speed manual transmission

Refinished in custom metallic purple

Color-matched 15” steel wheels with lug covers

Black vinyl and carpet interior

Factory Equipment

MacPherson-strut front suspension

Independent rear suspension

Heater and ventilation system

Front bucket seats

Modifications

Repainted metallic purple

Replacement 1.5L flat-four bearing an H5 engine code

Aftermarket taillights

Servicing

According to the seller, the following have been replaced at some point:

Heater box

Carpeting

Door lock components

Additionally, the following items were replaced in preparation for the sale:

Four Nexen P165/80R15 tires

Steering damper

Ownership History

From the seller: “Pearl is more than a car, she's a statement! This lovingly cared for Beetle shines inside and out and has been refreshed with a custom purple job and upgrades. Pearl runs and drives well and always draws attention wherever it goes, always bringing plenty of charm and character to every drive.”

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Bumpers and brightwork exhibit some patina

Cracks in steering wheel and dash pad

Rear bulkhead remains yellow

Included Items