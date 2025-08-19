1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle

No reserve
12 days
$350
1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle
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Ending Tue, Sep 22 at 6:55 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1122035804
Mileage indicated51,100 Miles TMU
LocationColby, Kansas
Engine1.5L Air‑Cooled Flat‑Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMetallic Purple
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for the 1971 model year, the Super Beetle retained Volkswagen's iconic styling and air-cooled simplicity that made the Beetle a global success while introducing a longer and wider footprint that increased utility. By extending the nose and widening the chassis, VW incorporated a MacPherson-strut front suspension that improved ride quality and handling. These changes also allowed the spare tire to lay flat, nearly doubling front luggage capacity and offering a roomier cabin.

Built in September of 1971, this 1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle is powered by an H5-code carbureted 1.5-liter air-cooled flat-four from an earlier Beetle, which is paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The car wears a custom metallic purple refinish over a black interior with replacement carpeting, and the seller notes that the heater box, door lock components, tires, and steering damper have been replaced.

This 1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle is now offered at no reserve with a clean Kansas title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 1.5L air-cooled flat-four

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • Refinished in custom metallic purple

  • Color-matched 15” steel wheels with lug covers

  • Black vinyl and carpet interior

Factory Equipment

  • MacPherson-strut front suspension

  • Independent rear suspension

  • Heater and ventilation system

  • Front bucket seats

Modifications

  • Repainted metallic purple

  • Replacement 1.5L flat-four bearing an H5 engine code

  • Aftermarket taillights

Servicing

According to the seller, the following have been replaced at some point:

  • Heater box

  • Carpeting

  • Door lock components

Additionally, the following items were replaced in preparation for the sale:

  • Four Nexen P165/80R15 tires

  • Steering damper

Ownership History

From the seller: “Pearl is more than a car, she's a statement! This lovingly cared for Beetle shines inside and out and has been refreshed with a custom purple job and upgrades. Pearl runs and drives well and always draws attention wherever it goes, always bringing plenty of charm and character to every drive.”

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Bumpers and brightwork exhibit some patina

  • Cracks in steering wheel and dash pad

  • Rear bulkhead remains yellow

Included Items

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 Volkswagen Super Beetle · No reserve

Current bid
at_ezlm46
at_ezlm46
$350
Seller
DIDASWEBER21
DIDASWEBER21
EndingTue, Sep 22 at 6:55 PM UTC
Bids2
Views731

Comments & bids

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at_ezlm46's avatar
at_ezlm46
Sep 10 at 6:13 PM
$350bid placed 
ThomasNaughton_w25a's avatar
ThomasNaughton_w25a
Sep 9 at 3:47 AM
$250bid placed 

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