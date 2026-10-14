Auction ended.

1972 Honda CB450

No reserve
Sold for on 10/14/26
Result
1972 Honda CB450
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (30)

Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCB4506023592
Mileage indicated10,400 Miles TMU
LocationHoulton, Wisconsin
Engine444cc Parallel-Twin
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorCandy Bacchus Olive
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1972 Honda CB450 Idling
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1965, the CB450 was Honda's first double-overhead-cam street motorcycle. By the 1972 K5 model year, its 444cc parallel-twin, fed by dual constant-velocity carburetors and paired with a five-speed gearbox, came with electric start alongside the kickstarter and a hydraulic front disc brake.

The K5 was offered in Candy Garnet Brown, Light Ruby Red, or Candy Bacchus Olive, each with a gold tank stripe. The CB450 stayed in production through 1974, when Honda replaced it with the CB500 twin.

This example is finished in Candy Bacchus Olive with a gold tank stripe. The seller describes the motorcycle as an unrestored example, now showing just over 10,000 miles. In preparation for the sale, a MotoBatt battery was installed and the front brake system is said to have been overhauled, including the master cylinder, brake hoses, and pads. The rear shocks have been upgraded to Koni units.

This 1972 Honda CB450 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Wisconsin title in the seller's name describing the bike as a 1973 model.

Highlights

  • Candy Bacchus Olive with a gold tank stripe

  • Two-up seating in black vinyl

  • 444cc DOHC parallel-twin

  • Five-speed manual transmission, final chain drive

  • Front brake system overhauled

Factory Equipment

  • Dual carburetors

  • Electric start and kickstart

  • Hydraulic front disc brake

  • Chrome trim

  • Nippon-Seiki instrumentation

  • Megaphone-style mufflers

  • Wire-spoke wheels

Modifications

  • Koni rear shocks

Servicing

Ahead of sale, the following is said to have been performed:

  • Front brake system overhauled, including the master cylinder, brake hoses, and pads

  • MotoBatt battery installed

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Various paint imperfections, worn trim, and dents

Ownership History

This 1972 Honda CB450 was acquired by the seller in July 2022.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 Honda CB450 · No reserve

Sold to
MO_pffaca
MO_pffaca
$2,900
Seller
shawn_carlson
shawn_carlson
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids12
Views6,332

Comments & bids

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MO_pffaca's avatar
MO_pffaca
Oct 14 at 6:29 PM
$2,400bid placed 
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otp93
Oct 14 at 6:28 PM
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GA_wa4dpe
Oct 14 at 6:00 PM
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RK_9keitm
Oct 14 at 1:43 PM
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RR_p971ob
Oct 14 at 1:24 PM
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Tfd100_qe86
Oct 13 at 4:51 PM
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DonnyB
Oct 7 at 7:34 PM
$1,500bid placed 
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Tfd100_qe86
Oct 7 at 7:26 PM
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DonnyB
Oct 7 at 6:51 PM
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Tfd100_qe86
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JosephJohnson_5xr8
Oct 2 at 11:10 PM
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Tfd100_qe86
Oct 1 at 1:49 PM
$500bid placed 

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