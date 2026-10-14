Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1965, the CB450 was Honda's first double-overhead-cam street motorcycle. By the 1972 K5 model year, its 444cc parallel-twin, fed by dual constant-velocity carburetors and paired with a five-speed gearbox, came with electric start alongside the kickstarter and a hydraulic front disc brake.

The K5 was offered in Candy Garnet Brown, Light Ruby Red, or Candy Bacchus Olive, each with a gold tank stripe. The CB450 stayed in production through 1974, when Honda replaced it with the CB500 twin.

This example is finished in Candy Bacchus Olive with a gold tank stripe. The seller describes the motorcycle as an unrestored example, now showing just over 10,000 miles. In preparation for the sale, a MotoBatt battery was installed and the front brake system is said to have been overhauled, including the master cylinder, brake hoses, and pads. The rear shocks have been upgraded to Koni units.

This 1972 Honda CB450 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Wisconsin title in the seller's name describing the bike as a 1973 model.

Highlights

Candy Bacchus Olive with a gold tank stripe

Two-up seating in black vinyl

444cc DOHC parallel-twin

Five-speed manual transmission, final chain drive

Front brake system overhauled

Factory Equipment

Dual carburetors

Electric start and kickstart

Hydraulic front disc brake

Chrome trim

Nippon-Seiki instrumentation

Megaphone-style mufflers

Wire-spoke wheels

Modifications

Koni rear shocks

Servicing

Ahead of sale, the following is said to have been performed:

Front brake system overhauled, including the master cylinder, brake hoses, and pads

MotoBatt battery installed

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Various paint imperfections, worn trim, and dents

Ownership History

This 1972 Honda CB450 was acquired by the seller in July 2022.