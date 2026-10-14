1972 Honda CB450
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1965, the CB450 was Honda's first double-overhead-cam street motorcycle. By the 1972 K5 model year, its 444cc parallel-twin, fed by dual constant-velocity carburetors and paired with a five-speed gearbox, came with electric start alongside the kickstarter and a hydraulic front disc brake.
The K5 was offered in Candy Garnet Brown, Light Ruby Red, or Candy Bacchus Olive, each with a gold tank stripe. The CB450 stayed in production through 1974, when Honda replaced it with the CB500 twin.
This example is finished in Candy Bacchus Olive with a gold tank stripe. The seller describes the motorcycle as an unrestored example, now showing just over 10,000 miles. In preparation for the sale, a MotoBatt battery was installed and the front brake system is said to have been overhauled, including the master cylinder, brake hoses, and pads. The rear shocks have been upgraded to Koni units.
This 1972 Honda CB450 is now offered at no reserve with a clean Wisconsin title in the seller's name describing the bike as a 1973 model.
Highlights
Candy Bacchus Olive with a gold tank stripe
Two-up seating in black vinyl
444cc DOHC parallel-twin
Five-speed manual transmission, final chain drive
Front brake system overhauled
Factory Equipment
Dual carburetors
Electric start and kickstart
Hydraulic front disc brake
Chrome trim
Nippon-Seiki instrumentation
Megaphone-style mufflers
Wire-spoke wheels
Modifications
Koni rear shocks
Servicing
Ahead of sale, the following is said to have been performed:
Front brake system overhauled, including the master cylinder, brake hoses, and pads
MotoBatt battery installed
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Various paint imperfections, worn trim, and dents
Ownership History
This 1972 Honda CB450 was acquired by the seller in July 2022.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.