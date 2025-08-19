Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Redesigned for 1969, the LTD represented the top tier of Ford's full-size lineup, combining luxurious appointments, expansive interior accommodations, and traditional American V8 power. For 1972, the model received revised front-end styling and federally mandated safety updates while continuing to offer the smooth ride and long-distance comfort that made the LTD one of the premier American boulevard cruisers of its era.

This 1972 Ford LTD Convertible is powered by a two-barrel carbureted 400ci V8 paired with a C6 three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Bright Red over a white cloth and vinyl interior, the car is further equipped with a white power-operated convertible top, woodgrain interior trim accents, bench seating, power steering, and power brakes.

Acquired by the seller's father in 1976, the LTD was reportedly kept at the family's home in Connecticut and later transferred to the seller's ownership. The car was repainted in 2020.

This 1972 Ford LTD Convertible 400 is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, service records, and New Hampshire registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Family-owned since 1976

400ci V8 engine paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Bright Red with a white convertible soft top

White cloth and vinyl upholstery with veneer woodgrain accents

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (2U61S135463) decodes as: 2 – 1972 model year U – Louisville, Kentucky, assembly plant 61 – Ford LTD 2-Door Hardtop S – 00 cubic inch V8 (2-barrel carburetor) 135463 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: BODY (76H) – Ford LTD 2-Door Brougham Hardtop COLOR (2E) – Bright Red TRIM (FW) – White luxury cloth and vinyl bench seats TRANS (U) – C6 Automatic Transmission AXLE (2) – 2.75:1 Rear Axle Ratio DSO (15): Newark District Sales Office



Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the vehicle was repainted in 2020 and is accompanied by service records documenting annual post-winter storage inspections dating back to 2003.

Ownership History

From the seller: “My father purchased this car in the spring of 1976 and kept it garaged at our home in Wilton, Connecticut. After his passing in 1984, the car remained stored until 2003 when ownership was transferred to me. This car is special to me as a well-preserved family legacy. I believe it will become equally special to someone who appreciates cruising top-down in a striking classic American automobile. Be prepared for invitations to participate in local parades and community events.”

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components

Black carpeting shows wear and fading

Air conditioning is inoperable

Trunk unfinished

Horn inoperable

Included Items

Service records

Owner's manual

Spare tire

Additional Information

This vehicle is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New Hampshire registration.