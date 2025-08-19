54-Years-Family-Owned 1972 Ford LTD Convertible 400

No reserve
11 days
$6,000
54-Years-Family-Owned 1972 Ford LTD Convertible 400
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Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN2U61S135463
Mileage indicated82,900 Miles TMU
LocationLittleton, New Hampshire
Engine400ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBright Red
Interior colorWhite

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Redesigned for 1969, the LTD represented the top tier of Ford's full-size lineup, combining luxurious appointments, expansive interior accommodations, and traditional American V8 power. For 1972, the model received revised front-end styling and federally mandated safety updates while continuing to offer the smooth ride and long-distance comfort that made the LTD one of the premier American boulevard cruisers of its era.

This 1972 Ford LTD Convertible is powered by a two-barrel carbureted 400ci V8 paired with a C6 three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Bright Red over a white cloth and vinyl interior, the car is further equipped with a white power-operated convertible top, woodgrain interior trim accents, bench seating, power steering, and power brakes.

Acquired by the seller's father in 1976, the LTD was reportedly kept at the family's home in Connecticut and later transferred to the seller's ownership. The car was repainted in 2020.

This 1972 Ford LTD Convertible 400 is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, service records, and New Hampshire registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Family-owned since 1976

  • 400ci V8 engine paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Bright Red with a white convertible soft top

  • White cloth and vinyl upholstery with veneer woodgrain accents

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (2U61S135463) decodes as:

    • 2 – 1972 model year

    • U – Louisville, Kentucky, assembly plant

    • 61 – Ford LTD 2-Door Hardtop

    • S – 00 cubic inch V8 (2-barrel carburetor)

    • 135463 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • BODY (76H) – Ford LTD 2-Door Brougham Hardtop

    • COLOR (2E) – Bright Red

    • TRIM (FW) – White luxury cloth and vinyl bench seats

    • TRANS (U) – C6 Automatic Transmission

    • AXLE (2) – 2.75:1 Rear Axle Ratio

    • DSO (15): Newark District Sales Office

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the vehicle was repainted in 2020 and is accompanied by service records documenting annual post-winter storage inspections dating back to 2003.

Ownership History

From the seller: “My father purchased this car in the spring of 1976 and kept it garaged at our home in Wilton, Connecticut. After his passing in 1984, the car remained stored until 2003 when ownership was transferred to me. This car is special to me as a well-preserved family legacy. I believe it will become equally special to someone who appreciates cruising top-down in a striking classic American automobile. Be prepared for invitations to participate in local parades and community events.”

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components

  • Black carpeting shows wear and fading

  • Air conditioning is inoperable

  • Trunk unfinished

  • Horn inoperable

Included Items

  • Service records

  • Owner's manual

  • Spare tire

Additional Information

This vehicle is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New Hampshire registration.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1972 Ford LTD Convertible

Service Records: 1972 Ford LTD Convertible

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

54-Years-Family-Owned 1972 Ford LTD Convertible 400 · No reserve

Current bid
Mike68Impala
Mike68Impala
$6,000
Seller
Monk42
Monk42
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 6:50 PM UTC
Bids2
Views1,330

Comments & bids

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Mike68Impala's avatar
Mike68Impala
Sep 9 at 1:39 PM
$6,000bid placed 
Maxwellcastle's avatar
Maxwellcastle
Sep 7 at 8:35 PM
$5,551bid placed 

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