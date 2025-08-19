54-Years-Family-Owned 1972 Ford LTD Convertible 400
Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:50 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Redesigned for 1969, the LTD represented the top tier of Ford's full-size lineup, combining luxurious appointments, expansive interior accommodations, and traditional American V8 power. For 1972, the model received revised front-end styling and federally mandated safety updates while continuing to offer the smooth ride and long-distance comfort that made the LTD one of the premier American boulevard cruisers of its era.
This 1972 Ford LTD Convertible is powered by a two-barrel carbureted 400ci V8 paired with a C6 three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Bright Red over a white cloth and vinyl interior, the car is further equipped with a white power-operated convertible top, woodgrain interior trim accents, bench seating, power steering, and power brakes.
Acquired by the seller's father in 1976, the LTD was reportedly kept at the family's home in Connecticut and later transferred to the seller's ownership. The car was repainted in 2020.
This 1972 Ford LTD Convertible 400 is now offered at no reserve with an owner's manual, service records, and New Hampshire registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Family-owned since 1976
400ci V8 engine paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Bright Red with a white convertible soft top
White cloth and vinyl upholstery with veneer woodgrain accents
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (2U61S135463) decodes as:
2 – 1972 model year
U – Louisville, Kentucky, assembly plant
61 – Ford LTD 2-Door Hardtop
S – 00 cubic inch V8 (2-barrel carburetor)
135463 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
BODY (76H) – Ford LTD 2-Door Brougham Hardtop
COLOR (2E) – Bright Red
TRIM (FW) – White luxury cloth and vinyl bench seats
TRANS (U) – C6 Automatic Transmission
AXLE (2) – 2.75:1 Rear Axle Ratio
DSO (15): Newark District Sales Office
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the vehicle was repainted in 2020 and is accompanied by service records documenting annual post-winter storage inspections dating back to 2003.
Ownership History
From the seller: “My father purchased this car in the spring of 1976 and kept it garaged at our home in Wilton, Connecticut. After his passing in 1984, the car remained stored until 2003 when ownership was transferred to me. This car is special to me as a well-preserved family legacy. I believe it will become equally special to someone who appreciates cruising top-down in a striking classic American automobile. Be prepared for invitations to participate in local parades and community events.”
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components
Black carpeting shows wear and fading
Air conditioning is inoperable
Trunk unfinished
Horn inoperable
Included Items
Service records
Owner's manual
Spare tire
Additional Information
This vehicle is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New Hampshire registration.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.