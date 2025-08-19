1972 DeTomaso Pantera Project

Bobbin' For Cars
No reserve
6 days
$26,500
1972 DeTomaso Pantera Project
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Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 8:45 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINTHPNMG03229
Mileage indicated63,100 Miles TMU
LocationSugar Hill, Georgia
Engine351ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1971, the Pantera replaced the Mangusta as DeTamoso's next Italian-American sports car. Designed by Tom Tjaarda at Ghia, the Pantera featured a sleek mid-engine layout and a steel monocoque chassis. It blended exotic styling with American reliability and was sold in the United States through Ford's Lincoln-Mercury dealerships. The 1972 model was powered by Ford's 351ci Cleveland V8, producing strong performance and a top speed exceeding 150 mph. Its combination of Italian design, American muscle, and relatively affordable pricing made the Pantera DeTomaso's most successful model, remaining in production in various forms until 1992.  

This 1972 Pantera is a non-running project equipped with a 351ci V8. The engine is topped by an aftermarket carburetor and paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes hold 15″ Campagnolo cast magnesium wheels finished in gold.  

The body is finished in red and features pop-up headlights and black trim. Inside, Recaro sport seats are upholstered in black and joined by color-matching trim. A MOMO Prototipo steering wheel fronts Veglia instrumentation, while auxiliary gauges and a cassette player are housed in the center stack.     

This 1972 DeTomaso Pantera is now represented in Georgia by a Broad Arrow Specialist with an Arizona title.  

Highlights

  • One of approximately 5,500 of the Ford-imported Panteras

  • Ford 351ci Cleveland V8  

  • ZF five-speed manual transaxle  

  • Finished in red 

  • Black upholstery

  • Deluxe Marti Report 

Factory Equipment

  • Pop-up headlights 

  • Front bumperettes

  • Quad exhaust outlets 

  • Gold-finished 15" Campagnolo cast magnesium wheels 

  • Fully independent suspension 

  • Four-wheel disc brakes 

  • Gated shifter

Modifications

  • Autolite carburetor 

  • Edelbrock intake manifold 

  • Recaro sport seats 

  • Pioneer AM/FM radio with cassette player 

  • Aftermarket speakers 

Known Imperfections

  • Non-running project

  • Imperfection in the finish include faded, flaking, and bubbling paint

  • Wear on upholstery and trim

  • No keys

Ownership History

This 1972 DeTomaso Pantera is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Included Items

  • Deluxe Marti Report

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty. 

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Deluxe Marti Report: 1972 DeTomaso Pantera

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 DeTomaso Pantera Project · No reserve

Current bid
WB_d71809
WB_d71809
$26,500
Seller
Cason_Vogel
Cason_Vogel
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 8:45 PM UTC
Bids27
Views9,827

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