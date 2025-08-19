1972 DeTomaso Pantera Project
Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 8:45 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced in 1971, the Pantera replaced the Mangusta as DeTamoso's next Italian-American sports car. Designed by Tom Tjaarda at Ghia, the Pantera featured a sleek mid-engine layout and a steel monocoque chassis. It blended exotic styling with American reliability and was sold in the United States through Ford's Lincoln-Mercury dealerships. The 1972 model was powered by Ford's 351ci Cleveland V8, producing strong performance and a top speed exceeding 150 mph. Its combination of Italian design, American muscle, and relatively affordable pricing made the Pantera DeTomaso's most successful model, remaining in production in various forms until 1992.
This 1972 Pantera is a non-running project equipped with a 351ci V8. The engine is topped by an aftermarket carburetor and paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes hold 15″ Campagnolo cast magnesium wheels finished in gold.
The body is finished in red and features pop-up headlights and black trim. Inside, Recaro sport seats are upholstered in black and joined by color-matching trim. A MOMO Prototipo steering wheel fronts Veglia instrumentation, while auxiliary gauges and a cassette player are housed in the center stack.
This 1972 DeTomaso Pantera is now represented in Georgia by a Broad Arrow Specialist with an Arizona title.
Highlights
One of approximately 5,500 of the Ford-imported Panteras
Ford 351ci Cleveland V8
ZF five-speed manual transaxle
Finished in red
Black upholstery
Deluxe Marti Report
Factory Equipment
Pop-up headlights
Front bumperettes
Quad exhaust outlets
Gold-finished 15" Campagnolo cast magnesium wheels
Fully independent suspension
Four-wheel disc brakes
Gated shifter
Modifications
Autolite carburetor
Edelbrock intake manifold
Recaro sport seats
Pioneer AM/FM radio with cassette player
Aftermarket speakers
Known Imperfections
Non-running project
Imperfection in the finish include faded, flaking, and bubbling paint
Wear on upholstery and trim
No keys
Ownership History
This 1972 DeTomaso Pantera is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection
Included Items
Deluxe Marti Report
Additional Information
A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.