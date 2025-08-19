Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced in 1971, the Pantera replaced the Mangusta as DeTamoso's next Italian-American sports car. Designed by Tom Tjaarda at Ghia, the Pantera featured a sleek mid-engine layout and a steel monocoque chassis. It blended exotic styling with American reliability and was sold in the United States through Ford's Lincoln-Mercury dealerships. The 1972 model was powered by Ford's 351ci Cleveland V8, producing strong performance and a top speed exceeding 150 mph. Its combination of Italian design, American muscle, and relatively affordable pricing made the Pantera DeTomaso's most successful model, remaining in production in various forms until 1992.

This 1972 Pantera is a non-running project equipped with a 351ci V8. The engine is topped by an aftermarket carburetor and paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Independent suspension and four-wheel disc brakes hold 15″ Campagnolo cast magnesium wheels finished in gold.

The body is finished in red and features pop-up headlights and black trim. Inside, Recaro sport seats are upholstered in black and joined by color-matching trim. A MOMO Prototipo steering wheel fronts Veglia instrumentation, while auxiliary gauges and a cassette player are housed in the center stack.

This 1972 DeTomaso Pantera is now represented in Georgia by a Broad Arrow Specialist with an Arizona title.

Highlights

One of approximately 5,500 of the Ford-imported Panteras

Ford 351ci Cleveland V8

ZF five-speed manual transaxle

Finished in red

Black upholstery

Deluxe Marti Report

Factory Equipment

Pop-up headlights

Front bumperettes

Quad exhaust outlets

Gold-finished 15" Campagnolo cast magnesium wheels

Fully independent suspension

Four-wheel disc brakes

Gated shifter

Modifications

Autolite carburetor

Edelbrock intake manifold

Recaro sport seats

Pioneer AM/FM radio with cassette player

Aftermarket speakers

Known Imperfections

Non-running project

Imperfection in the finish include faded, flaking, and bubbling paint

Wear on upholstery and trim

No keys

Ownership History

This 1972 DeTomaso Pantera is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Included Items

Deluxe Marti Report

Additional Information

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com