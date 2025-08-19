1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer 4x4

7 days
$17,000
1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer 4x4
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Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCKE182S104769
Mileage indicated66,600 Miles TMU
LocationMesa, Arizona
Engine350ci V8
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorGray

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Description

Introduced for 1969, Chevrolet's K5 Blazer offered buyers a shorter-wheelbase alternative to the Suburban while retaining full-size truck underpinnings and genuine off-road capability. Built on a truck-based body-on-frame platform, the K5 combined a removable hardtop, available V8 power, and a dual-range four-wheel-drive system in a package that helped establish the blueprint for the modern SUV. The range-topping Custom Sport Truck, or CST, trim level included more upmarket interior appointments.

This modified 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazeris powered by a carbureted 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. Finished in metallic blue with a color-matched removable hardtop, the truck features gray cloth upholstery on aftermarket bucket seats, a center console, a roll bar, lifted suspension, and polished 15-inch alloy wheels equipped with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO tires. The truck features CST badging on its hood and corresponding interior and exterior trim.

This 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer CST 4x4 is now offered with a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 350ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Dual-range transfer case, four-wheel drive

  • Finished in metallic blue with a color-matched removable hardtop

  • Gray cloth upholstery with aftermarket audio system

  • Polished 15” alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (CKE182S104769) decodes as:

    • C – Chevrolet Division

    • K – Four-wheel drive

    • E – V8 Gas Engine

    • 1 – 1/2 Ton payload rating (GVW Range)

    • 8 – Blazer body style

    • 2 – 1972 model year

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri assembly plant

    • 104769 – Sequential production number

  • CST trim package

  • Front and rear solid axles

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Removable hardtop

  • Power steering and brakes

Modifications

  • Lifted suspension

  • 15" chromed wagon wheels

  • BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO tires

  • Later-model front buckets and rear bench seat

  • Pioneer stereo and aftermarket speakers

  • Roll bar

  • Aftermarket grille

Servicing

The seller reports that the 350ci engine is a replacement unit.

Known Imperfections

  • Corrosion visible on undercarriage components

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

  • Wear present on interior components

  • Roof lining is unfinished

Ownership History

This modified Blazer was acquired by the seller in 2018, and its clean Arizona title indicates it remained with its prior owner for almost 40 years.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer CST

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer 4x4

Current bid
JS_Smitty
JS_Smitty
$17,000
Seller
ng_1eg2e2
ng_1eg2e2
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids9
Views3,257

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JS_Smitty
Sep 8 at 5:24 PM
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