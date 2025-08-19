Description

Introduced for 1969, Chevrolet's K5 Blazer offered buyers a shorter-wheelbase alternative to the Suburban while retaining full-size truck underpinnings and genuine off-road capability. Built on a truck-based body-on-frame platform, the K5 combined a removable hardtop, available V8 power, and a dual-range four-wheel-drive system in a package that helped establish the blueprint for the modern SUV. The range-topping Custom Sport Truck, or CST, trim level included more upmarket interior appointments.

This modified 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazeris powered by a carbureted 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. Finished in metallic blue with a color-matched removable hardtop, the truck features gray cloth upholstery on aftermarket bucket seats, a center console, a roll bar, lifted suspension, and polished 15-inch alloy wheels equipped with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO tires. The truck features CST badging on its hood and corresponding interior and exterior trim.

This 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer CST 4x4 is now offered with a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

350ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Dual-range transfer case, four-wheel drive

Finished in metallic blue with a color-matched removable hardtop

Gray cloth upholstery with aftermarket audio system

Polished 15” alloy wheels

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (CKE182S104769) decodes as: C – Chevrolet Division K – Four-wheel drive E – V8 Gas Engine 1 – 1/2 Ton payload rating (GVW Range) 8 – Blazer body style 2 – 1972 model year S – St. Louis, Missouri assembly plant 104769 – Sequential production number

CST trim package

Front and rear solid axles

Dual-range transfer case

Removable hardtop

Power steering and brakes

Modifications

Lifted suspension

15" chromed wagon wheels

BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO tires

Later-model front buckets and rear bench seat

Pioneer stereo and aftermarket speakers

Roll bar

Aftermarket grille

Servicing

The seller reports that the 350ci engine is a replacement unit.

Known Imperfections

Corrosion visible on undercarriage components

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use

Wear present on interior components

Roof lining is unfinished

Ownership History

This modified Blazer was acquired by the seller in 2018, and its clean Arizona title indicates it remained with its prior owner for almost 40 years.