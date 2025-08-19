1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer 4x4
Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:20 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
Introduced for 1969, Chevrolet's K5 Blazer offered buyers a shorter-wheelbase alternative to the Suburban while retaining full-size truck underpinnings and genuine off-road capability. Built on a truck-based body-on-frame platform, the K5 combined a removable hardtop, available V8 power, and a dual-range four-wheel-drive system in a package that helped establish the blueprint for the modern SUV. The range-topping Custom Sport Truck, or CST, trim level included more upmarket interior appointments.
This modified 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazeris powered by a carbureted 350ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. Finished in metallic blue with a color-matched removable hardtop, the truck features gray cloth upholstery on aftermarket bucket seats, a center console, a roll bar, lifted suspension, and polished 15-inch alloy wheels equipped with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO tires. The truck features CST badging on its hood and corresponding interior and exterior trim.
This 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer CST 4x4 is now offered with a clean Arizona title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
350ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Dual-range transfer case, four-wheel drive
Finished in metallic blue with a color-matched removable hardtop
Gray cloth upholstery with aftermarket audio system
Polished 15” alloy wheels
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (CKE182S104769) decodes as:
C – Chevrolet Division
K – Four-wheel drive
E – V8 Gas Engine
1 – 1/2 Ton payload rating (GVW Range)
8 – Blazer body style
2 – 1972 model year
S – St. Louis, Missouri assembly plant
104769 – Sequential production number
CST trim package
Front and rear solid axles
Dual-range transfer case
Removable hardtop
Power steering and brakes
Modifications
Lifted suspension
15" chromed wagon wheels
BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO tires
Later-model front buckets and rear bench seat
Pioneer stereo and aftermarket speakers
Roll bar
Aftermarket grille
Servicing
The seller reports that the 350ci engine is a replacement unit.
Known Imperfections
Corrosion visible on undercarriage components
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use
Wear present on interior components
Roof lining is unfinished
Ownership History
This modified Blazer was acquired by the seller in 2018, and its clean Arizona title indicates it remained with its prior owner for almost 40 years.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.