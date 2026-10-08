Description

Introduced for 1968, the third-generation Corvette, commonly known as the C3, brought dramatic styling inspired by Chevrolet's Mako Shark II concept while retaining the sports car performance that had defined the model since its debut. 1972 marked the final year featuring both front and rear chrome bumpers, making it a distinctive and desirable C3 model.

This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is finished in light metallic blue over a blue vinyl interior and is powered by a replacement 350ci V8 installed prior to the seller's acquisition and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes 15-inch Rally-style wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, air conditioning, a tilt/telescoping steering column, and a black soft top.

The seller reports that the headlight vacuum system has been repaired and that the convertible top, inner door cards, LED taillights, and engine oil have been replaced.

This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final year C3 with front and rear chrome bumpers

350ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in light metallic blue with a black soft top over blue vinyl upholstery

15” Rally-style wheels

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (1Z67W2S512777) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet Division Z – Corvette series 67 – Convertible body style W – 454ci V8 engine designation 2 – 1972 model year S – St. Louis, Missouri assembly plant 512777 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: L18 – July 18 production date 412 – Blue vinyl upholstery 979 – Targa Blue exterior finish

Fully independent suspension

4-wheel disc brakes

Tilt and telescoping steering column

Power steering and air conditioning

Modifications

350ci V8

Edelbrock air cleaner assembly

LED taillight conversion

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work was performed in 2026:

Replacement headlight vacuum hose kit, actuators, and relays

Convertible top replaced

Inner door panels replaced

Oil change in preparation for sale

Known Imperfections

Paint chips, scratches, and cosmetic wear are present around the body as shown in gallery

Stereo is inoperable

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Corvette in 2019.