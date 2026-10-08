1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1968, the third-generation Corvette, commonly known as the C3, brought dramatic styling inspired by Chevrolet's Mako Shark II concept while retaining the sports car performance that had defined the model since its debut. 1972 marked the final year featuring both front and rear chrome bumpers, making it a distinctive and desirable C3 model.
This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is finished in light metallic blue over a blue vinyl interior and is powered by a replacement 350ci V8 installed prior to the seller's acquisition and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes 15-inch Rally-style wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, air conditioning, a tilt/telescoping steering column, and a black soft top.
The seller reports that the headlight vacuum system has been repaired and that the convertible top, inner door cards, LED taillights, and engine oil have been replaced.
This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final year C3 with front and rear chrome bumpers
350ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in light metallic blue with a black soft top over blue vinyl upholstery
15” Rally-style wheels
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (1Z67W2S512777) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division
Z – Corvette series
67 – Convertible body style
W – 454ci V8 engine designation
2 – 1972 model year
S – St. Louis, Missouri assembly plant
512777 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
L18 – July 18 production date
412 – Blue vinyl upholstery
979 – Targa Blue exterior finish
Fully independent suspension
4-wheel disc brakes
Tilt and telescoping steering column
Power steering and air conditioning
Modifications
350ci V8
Edelbrock air cleaner assembly
LED taillight conversion
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work was performed in 2026:
Replacement headlight vacuum hose kit, actuators, and relays
Convertible top replaced
Inner door panels replaced
Oil change in preparation for sale
Known Imperfections
Paint chips, scratches, and cosmetic wear are present around the body as shown in gallery
Stereo is inoperable
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Corvette in 2019.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.