Auction ended.

1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Sold for on 10/08/26
Result
1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (86)

Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1Z67W2S512777
Mileage indicated91,200 Miles TMU
LocationWheat Ridge, Colorado
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorLight Metallic Blue
Interior colorBlue

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Video gallery

1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Walkaround
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1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Engine Bay
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1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Engine Bay Pt. 2
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1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Driving POV
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1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Driving POV Pt. 2
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Description

Introduced for 1968, the third-generation Corvette, commonly known as the C3, brought dramatic styling inspired by Chevrolet's Mako Shark II concept while retaining the sports car performance that had defined the model since its debut. 1972 marked the final year featuring both front and rear chrome bumpers, making it a distinctive and desirable C3 model.

This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is finished in light metallic blue over a blue vinyl interior and is powered by a replacement 350ci V8 installed prior to the seller's acquisition and paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Equipment includes 15-inch Rally-style wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, air conditioning, a tilt/telescoping steering column, and a black soft top.

The seller reports that the headlight vacuum system has been repaired and that the convertible top, inner door cards, LED taillights, and engine oil have been replaced.

This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with a clean Colorado title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final year C3 with front and rear chrome bumpers

  • 350ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in light metallic blue with a black soft top over blue vinyl upholstery

  • 15” Rally-style wheels

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (1Z67W2S512777) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet Division

    • Z – Corvette series

    • 67 – Convertible body style

    • W – 454ci V8 engine designation

    • 2 – 1972 model year

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri assembly plant

    • 512777 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • L18 – July 18 production date

    • 412 – Blue vinyl upholstery

    • 979 – Targa Blue exterior finish

  • Fully independent suspension

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Tilt and telescoping steering column

  • Power steering and air conditioning

Modifications

  • 350ci V8

  • Edelbrock air cleaner assembly

  • LED taillight conversion

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work was performed in 2026:

  • Replacement headlight vacuum hose kit, actuators, and relays

  • Convertible top replaced

  • Inner door panels replaced

  • Oil change in preparation for sale

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips, scratches, and cosmetic wear are present around the body as shown in gallery

  • Stereo is inoperable

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Corvette in 2019.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1972 Chevrolet Corvette

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible

Sold to
DV_kb3k46
DV_kb3k46
$40,937
Seller
NorbertMedina_z6u6
NorbertMedina_z6u6
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids16
Views9,105

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DV_kb3k46
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