383-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The third-generation Corvette carried Chevrolet's sports car into a new decade with a dramatically restyled body. The 1972 model year marked the final year for chrome front and rear bumpers before federal regulations helped reshaped the car's appearance. The T-top coupe remained the more popular of the two available body styles, offering removable roof panels and rear window.
This 1972 Corvette Coupe is said to have been fitted with a Chevrolet Performance 383ci V8 crate engine, which replaced the factory unit, and is paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in red over a tan interior, the car features pop-up headlight buckets that have been fiber glassed over and lighting relocated to behind the front grille.
According to the seller, the four-wheel disc brake and steering systems have been overhauled, and the car is equipped with a modern, classic-styled radio.
This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve with a clean Tennessee title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Chevrolet Performance 383ci V8 crate engine
Three-speed automatic transmission
Finished in red over tan
Modified front-end lighting
Modern, classic-styled radio
Factory Equipment
Limited slip differential
Power disc brakes
Removable T-top roof panels
Chrome bumpers
15" Rally wheels
Center-stacked auxiliary gauges
Power windows
Modifications
Chevrolet Performance 383ci V8 crate engine
Classic-styled modern radio
Front end fiberglass work and headlights relocated
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the braking and steering systems have been serviced. A digital copy of the ZZ383 crate engine specifications provided by the seller can be viewed under the "Additional Documents" section below.
Known Imperfections
Various paint chips and cracking
Chrome trim shows wear
Door seals are deteriorated
Various interior wear
Transmission oil pan leaks
The windshield wiper motor works intermittently
Tires with older date codes
Ownership History
This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2019 with previous Alabama registration history.
Additional Information
This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette has a Tennessee-assigned VIN of "DMV31683" displayed in the driver's door jam, which corresponds with the VIN on the title.
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.