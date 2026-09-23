Auction ended.

383-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

No reserve
Sold for on 09/23/26
Result
383-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe
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Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINDMV31683
Mileage indicated45,450 Miles TMU
LocationHixson, Tennessee
Engine383ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorTan

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Video gallery

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The third-generation Corvette carried Chevrolet's sports car into a new decade with a dramatically restyled body. The 1972 model year marked the final year for chrome front and rear bumpers before federal regulations helped reshaped the car's appearance. The T-top coupe remained the more popular of the two available body styles, offering removable roof panels and rear window.

This 1972 Corvette Coupe is said to have been fitted with a Chevrolet Performance 383ci V8 crate engine, which replaced the factory unit, and is paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in red over a tan interior, the car features pop-up headlight buckets that have been fiber glassed over and lighting relocated to behind the front grille.

According to the seller, the four-wheel disc brake and steering systems have been overhauled, and the car is equipped with a modern, classic-styled radio.

This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve with a clean Tennessee title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Chevrolet Performance 383ci V8 crate engine

  • Three-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in red over tan

  • Modified front-end lighting

  • Modern, classic-styled radio

Factory Equipment

  • Limited slip differential

  • Power disc brakes

  • Removable T-top roof panels

  • Chrome bumpers

  • 15" Rally wheels

  • Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

  • Power windows

Modifications

  • Chevrolet Performance 383ci V8 crate engine

  • Classic-styled modern radio

  • Front end fiberglass work and headlights relocated

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the braking and steering systems have been serviced. A digital copy of the ZZ383 crate engine specifications provided by the seller can be viewed under the "Additional Documents" section below.

Known Imperfections

  • Various paint chips and cracking

  • Chrome trim shows wear

  • Door seals are deteriorated

  • Various interior wear

  • Transmission oil pan leaks

  • The windshield wiper motor works intermittently

  • Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2019 with previous Alabama registration history.

Additional Information

This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette has a Tennessee-assigned VIN of "DMV31683" displayed in the driver's door jam, which corresponds with the VIN on the title.

Additional documents

ZZ383 Crate Engine Specifications

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

383-Powered 1972 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe · No reserve

Sold to
RSDFW
RSDFW
$15,248
Seller
AW_rjoqbs
AW_rjoqbs
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 6:05 PM UTC
Bids28
Views12,494

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