Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The third-generation Corvette carried Chevrolet's sports car into a new decade with a dramatically restyled body. The 1972 model year marked the final year for chrome front and rear bumpers before federal regulations helped reshaped the car's appearance. The T-top coupe remained the more popular of the two available body styles, offering removable roof panels and rear window.

This 1972 Corvette Coupe is said to have been fitted with a Chevrolet Performance 383ci V8 crate engine, which replaced the factory unit, and is paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in red over a tan interior, the car features pop-up headlight buckets that have been fiber glassed over and lighting relocated to behind the front grille.

According to the seller, the four-wheel disc brake and steering systems have been overhauled, and the car is equipped with a modern, classic-styled radio.

This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette is now offered at no reserve with a clean Tennessee title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Chevrolet Performance 383ci V8 crate engine

Three-speed automatic transmission

Finished in red over tan

Modified front-end lighting

Modern, classic-styled radio

Factory Equipment

Limited slip differential

Power disc brakes

Removable T-top roof panels

Chrome bumpers

15" Rally wheels

Center-stacked auxiliary gauges

Power windows

Modifications

Chevrolet Performance 383ci V8 crate engine

Classic-styled modern radio

Front end fiberglass work and headlights relocated

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the braking and steering systems have been serviced. A digital copy of the ZZ383 crate engine specifications provided by the seller can be viewed under the "Additional Documents" section below.

Known Imperfections

Various paint chips and cracking

Chrome trim shows wear

Door seals are deteriorated

Various interior wear

Transmission oil pan leaks

The windshield wiper motor works intermittently

Tires with older date codes

Ownership History

This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette was acquired by the seller in 2019 with previous Alabama registration history.

Additional Information

This 1972 Chevrolet Corvette has a Tennessee-assigned VIN of "DMV31683" displayed in the driver's door jam, which corresponds with the VIN on the title.