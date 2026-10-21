Auction ended.

1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

Sold for on 10/21/26
Result
1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (40)

Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 7:02 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1D37U21572519
Mileage indicated31,000 Miles TMU
LocationDavenport, Florida
Engine402ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe—estimated rate $318/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe Start Up
Play
1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe Walkaround
Play

Description

When other muscle cars were fading away in 1972, the Chevelle went out with a bang. Chevrolet offered four versions of its popular mid-size car that year — the Sedan, Heavy Chevy Sport Coupe, SS, and top-tier Malibu. And all had great looks and impressive performance.

1972 models received a wider grille, new front parking lights, and updated interior materials and colors. Engines ranged from a six-cylinder to standard and high-performance V8s, which were backed by three- or four-speed manual or two- or three-speed automatic transmissions. And a variety of gear ratios suited for highways, drag strips, and everywhere in between were available for the rear differential. In short, the ’72 Chevelle backed up its reputation as one of the most popular and feared factory-built muscle machines ever.

This example left the factory as a 402-powered ’72 Malibu. It reportedly received a replacement 402ci V8 that now wears some modifications, and is backed by an automatic transmission. It’s finished in red, adorned with black stripes and a black vinyl top, and features a black cabin with bucket front seats. The car features a cowl-induction hood, a black grille, and SS badging throughout.

This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final-year Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe with big-block power

  • Finished in red with black stripes and a black vinyl top

  • Black upholstery with bucket seats

  • 402ci Chevrolet V8

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

  • Sport Coupe styling

  • Reinforced perimeter frame with 112-inch wheelbase

  • Independent A-arm front, multi-link rear suspension with coil springs

  • 15" wheels now wearing Cooper tires

  • Strato-bucket seats

  • Special instrumentation including tachometer

  • The chassis number (1D37U21572519) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • D – Malibu

    • 37 – Two-door sport coupe

    • U – 402ci V8

    • 2 – Model year 1972

    • 1 – Oshawa, Ontario, final assembly plant

    • 572519 – Plant serial number

Modifications

  • Cowl-induction hood with hood pins

  • SS badges

  • Replacement 402ci V8

  • Chrome air cleaner and valve covers

  • 4-barrel carburetor and aluminum intake manifold

  • Headers and dual exhaust system

  • MSD ignition system

  • Chrome differential cover

  • Under-dash gauges

  • Aftermarket head unit

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu are presented in the gallery

  • Paint chips on nose

Additional Information

From the seller: "This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS tribute is a beautiful, well-preserved example that I purchased years ago at auction. The car has been garage kept during my ownership and has been carefully maintained and preserved. I originally purchased the car with plans of eventually doing a high-quality restomod, but I never wanted to tear apart such a clean example.

“The car runs and drives extremely smooth and has been a pleasure to own. With an upcoming move and several other projects already underway, I have decided it is time to allow another enthusiast to enjoy and preserve this beautiful Chevelle Malibu.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

Sold to
ColinWiggins_tfdv
ColinWiggins_tfdv
$37,450
Seller
Saint1992
Saint1992
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 7:02 PM UTC
Bids45
Views8,686

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

ColinWiggins_tfdv's avatar
ColinWiggins_tfdv
Oct 21 at 7:00 PM
$35,000bid placed 
spunbearing's avatar
spunbearing
Oct 21 at 6:59 PM
$34,250bid placed 
ColinWiggins_tfdv's avatar
ColinWiggins_tfdv
Oct 21 at 6:58 PM
$34,000bid placed 
spunbearing's avatar
spunbearing
Oct 21 at 6:58 PM
$33,250bid placed 
ColinWiggins_tfdv's avatar
ColinWiggins_tfdv
Oct 21 at 6:58 PM
$33,000bid placed 
spunbearing's avatar
spunbearing
Oct 21 at 6:57 PM
$32,250bid placed 
ColinWiggins_tfdv's avatar
ColinWiggins_tfdv
Oct 21 at 6:56 PM
$32,000bid placed 
GM_krunch's avatar
GM_krunch
Oct 21 at 6:55 PM
$31,500bid placed 
spunbearing's avatar
spunbearing
Oct 21 at 6:54 PM
$31,250bid placed 
ColinWiggins_tfdv's avatar
ColinWiggins_tfdv
Oct 21 at 6:53 PM
$31,000bid placed 
spunbearing's avatar
spunbearing
Oct 21 at 6:53 PM
$29,250bid placed 
Arzmm1's avatar
Arzmm1
Oct 21 at 6:51 PM
$29,000bid placed 
ColinWiggins_tfdv's avatar
ColinWiggins_tfdv
Oct 21 at 6:50 PM
$27,000bid placed 
Bb_98h4px's avatar
Bb_98h4px
Oct 21 at 6:49 PM
$26,500bid placed 
Arzmm1's avatar
Arzmm1
Oct 21 at 6:48 PM
$26,000bid placed 
DevsDad's avatar
DevsDad
Oct 21 at 6:47 PM
$25,000bid placed 
Bb_98h4px's avatar
Bb_98h4px
Oct 21 at 6:45 PM
$24,750bid placed 
Bb_98h4px's avatar
Bb_98h4px
Oct 21 at 6:45 PM
$24,500bid placed 
ColinWiggins_tfdv's avatar
ColinWiggins_tfdv
Oct 21 at 6:45 PM
$24,000bid placed 
Bb_98h4px's avatar
Bb_98h4px
Oct 21 at 6:43 PM
$23,000bid placed 
TimMiller_bj9b's avatar
TimMiller_bj9b
Oct 21 at 6:43 PM
$22,500bid placed 
JR-1355's avatar
JR-1355
Oct 21 at 6:42 PM
$22,250bid placed 
TimMiller_bj9b's avatar
TimMiller_bj9b
Oct 21 at 6:40 PM
$22,000bid placed 
Skip66's avatar
Skip66
Oct 21 at 6:36 PM
$21,750bid placed 
Florida_Jason's avatar
Florida_Jason
Oct 21 at 6:24 PM
$21,500bid placed 
ColinWiggins_tfdv's avatar
ColinWiggins_tfdv
Oct 21 at 4:59 PM
$21,250bid placed 
Florida_Jason's avatar
Florida_Jason
Oct 21 at 3:42 PM
$21,000bid placed 
DevsDad's avatar
DevsDad
Oct 21 at 1:38 PM
$20,500bid placed 
Walterbeck's avatar
Walterbeck
Oct 21 at 12:58 PM
$20,000bid placed 
DevsDad's avatar
DevsDad
Oct 21 at 12:08 PM
$19,750bid placed 
RB_BR549's avatar
RB_BR549
Oct 21 at 2:20 AM
$19,500bid placed 
Skip66's avatar
Skip66
Oct 20 at 5:47 PM
$17,000bid placed 
JasonTetreault_TMS's avatar
JasonTetreault_TMS
Oct 20 at 2:05 PM
$16,750bid placed 
Bb_98h4px's avatar
Bb_98h4px
Oct 19 at 7:55 PM
$16,500bid placed 
Arzmm1's avatar
Arzmm1
Oct 19 at 12:05 AM
$16,250bid placed 
Florida_Jason's avatar
Florida_Jason
Oct 18 at 2:22 AM
$16,000bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Oct 17 at 12:16 PM
$15,350bid placed 
jv_v3wvco's avatar
jv_v3wvco
Oct 16 at 5:10 PM
$15,100bid placed 
Ws_vxm0ak's avatar
Ws_vxm0ak
Oct 16 at 3:14 AM
$14,850bid placed 
Geneb757's avatar
Geneb757
Oct 13 at 12:38 PM
$14,600bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Oct 11 at 11:29 AM
$14,350bid placed 
Piratelee's avatar
Piratelee
Oct 9 at 1:34 PM
$14,100bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Oct 8 at 11:37 AM
$6,250bid placed 
DavidGodkin_21p0's avatar
DavidGodkin_21p0
Oct 7 at 3:39 PM
$6,000bid placed 
MACMAN2024's avatar
MACMAN2024
Oct 6 at 11:07 PM
$2,100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026