1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 7:02 PM UTC
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Description
When other muscle cars were fading away in 1972, the Chevelle went out with a bang. Chevrolet offered four versions of its popular mid-size car that year — the Sedan, Heavy Chevy Sport Coupe, SS, and top-tier Malibu. And all had great looks and impressive performance.
1972 models received a wider grille, new front parking lights, and updated interior materials and colors. Engines ranged from a six-cylinder to standard and high-performance V8s, which were backed by three- or four-speed manual or two- or three-speed automatic transmissions. And a variety of gear ratios suited for highways, drag strips, and everywhere in between were available for the rear differential. In short, the ’72 Chevelle backed up its reputation as one of the most popular and feared factory-built muscle machines ever.
This example left the factory as a 402-powered ’72 Malibu. It reportedly received a replacement 402ci V8 that now wears some modifications, and is backed by an automatic transmission. It’s finished in red, adorned with black stripes and a black vinyl top, and features a black cabin with bucket front seats. The car features a cowl-induction hood, a black grille, and SS badging throughout.
This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final-year Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe with big-block power
Finished in red with black stripes and a black vinyl top
Black upholstery with bucket seats
402ci Chevrolet V8
3-speed automatic transmission
Factory Equipment
Sport Coupe styling
Reinforced perimeter frame with 112-inch wheelbase
Independent A-arm front, multi-link rear suspension with coil springs
15" wheels now wearing Cooper tires
Strato-bucket seats
Special instrumentation including tachometer
The chassis number (1D37U21572519) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
D – Malibu
37 – Two-door sport coupe
U – 402ci V8
2 – Model year 1972
1 – Oshawa, Ontario, final assembly plant
572519 – Plant serial number
Modifications
Cowl-induction hood with hood pins
SS badges
Replacement 402ci V8
Chrome air cleaner and valve covers
4-barrel carburetor and aluminum intake manifold
Headers and dual exhaust system
MSD ignition system
Chrome differential cover
Under-dash gauges
Aftermarket head unit
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu are presented in the gallery
Paint chips on nose
Additional Information
From the seller: "This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS tribute is a beautiful, well-preserved example that I purchased years ago at auction. The car has been garage kept during my ownership and has been carefully maintained and preserved. I originally purchased the car with plans of eventually doing a high-quality restomod, but I never wanted to tear apart such a clean example.
“The car runs and drives extremely smooth and has been a pleasure to own. With an upcoming move and several other projects already underway, I have decided it is time to allow another enthusiast to enjoy and preserve this beautiful Chevelle Malibu.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.