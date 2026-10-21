Description

When other muscle cars were fading away in 1972, the Chevelle went out with a bang. Chevrolet offered four versions of its popular mid-size car that year — the Sedan, Heavy Chevy Sport Coupe, SS, and top-tier Malibu. And all had great looks and impressive performance.

1972 models received a wider grille, new front parking lights, and updated interior materials and colors. Engines ranged from a six-cylinder to standard and high-performance V8s, which were backed by three- or four-speed manual or two- or three-speed automatic transmissions. And a variety of gear ratios suited for highways, drag strips, and everywhere in between were available for the rear differential. In short, the ’72 Chevelle backed up its reputation as one of the most popular and feared factory-built muscle machines ever.

This example left the factory as a 402-powered ’72 Malibu. It reportedly received a replacement 402ci V8 that now wears some modifications, and is backed by an automatic transmission. It’s finished in red, adorned with black stripes and a black vinyl top, and features a black cabin with bucket front seats. The car features a cowl-induction hood, a black grille, and SS badging throughout.

This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final-year Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe with big-block power

Finished in red with black stripes and a black vinyl top

Black upholstery with bucket seats

402ci Chevrolet V8

3-speed automatic transmission

Factory Equipment

Sport Coupe styling

Reinforced perimeter frame with 112-inch wheelbase

Independent A-arm front, multi-link rear suspension with coil springs

15" wheels now wearing Cooper tires

Strato-bucket seats

Special instrumentation including tachometer

The chassis number (1D37U21572519) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet D – Malibu 37 – Two-door sport coupe U – 402ci V8 2 – Model year 1972 1 – Oshawa, Ontario, final assembly plant 572519 – Plant serial number



Modifications

Cowl-induction hood with hood pins

SS badges

Replacement 402ci V8

Chrome air cleaner and valve covers

4-barrel carburetor and aluminum intake manifold

Headers and dual exhaust system

MSD ignition system

Chrome differential cover

Under-dash gauges

Aftermarket head unit

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu are presented in the gallery

Paint chips on nose

Additional Information

From the seller: "This 1972 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu SS tribute is a beautiful, well-preserved example that I purchased years ago at auction. The car has been garage kept during my ownership and has been carefully maintained and preserved. I originally purchased the car with plans of eventually doing a high-quality restomod, but I never wanted to tear apart such a clean example.

“The car runs and drives extremely smooth and has been a pleasure to own. With an upcoming move and several other projects already underway, I have decided it is time to allow another enthusiast to enjoy and preserve this beautiful Chevelle Malibu.”