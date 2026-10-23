Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

First launched in 1967, General Motors' "Action Line" of pickup trucks introduced sleek, modern styling and a level of comfort and luxury features that pickup trucks simply hadn't had in the past. Available from 1/2 ton trucks all the way up to 1-ton models, the 1967-1972 C/K series trucks are often credited with setting the standard modern pickup trucks live by.

This 1972 Chevrolet C20 is part of the final year of production for the Action Line trucks, and is finished in turquoise with a black/gray bench seat interior. Featuring authentic exterior patina and a long bed, this C20 was made to haul. Exterior attributes include a rear step bumper, trailer ball and West Coast mirrors. Inside, the gauges have been replaced with retro-style units and the fusebox has been changed for a modern replacement. Under the hood sits a small-block 350ci V8 mated to an automatic transmission. Other mechanical features include power brakes, an aluminum radiator, and a four-barrel Holley carburetor sitting atop an aluminum intake manifold.

The seller acquired this C20 in 2016 and work done under current ownership has included replacement of the carburetor, upholstery, and wiring components, as well as brake and steering system servicing. This 1972 Chevrolet C20 is now offered with New York transferable registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

350ci V8 engine

Holley carburetor

Automatic transmission

Upholstery replaced

Digital instrumentation

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (CCE242Z128126) decodes as: C - Chevrolet C - 2WD E - 8 cylinder 2 - 3/4 ton 4 - Pickup 2 - 1972 model year Z - Fremont, California, assembly plant 128126 - Production sequence number

The Service Parts Identification tag notes these options: Tinted glass Heavy rear spring 350ci V8 engine California emissions package Steel wheels with hubcaps Bench seat AM Radio Heater



Modifications

Holley four-barrel carburetor

Aluminum intake manifold

Aftermarket painted air cleaner assembly and valve covers

Aluminum radiator

Electric cooling fan

Chrome thermostat housing

Modern fuse box

Retro-modern gauges

Aftermarket 3-spoke steering wheel

Rear step bumper

West Coast mirrors

Known Imperfections

Passenger door rust

Damage to front bumper

Exterior dings, dents, chips, and scratches

Paint peeling around fuel filler

Wear on various interior surfaces

Passenger window does not roll up

Wear on hubcaps

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that under current ownership, the following has been completed:

Automatic transmission rebuilt

Tune-up performed

Carburetor and intake manifold replaced

Water pump and cooling components replaced

Radiator and electric fan replaced

Wiring components replaced

Brake system serviced

Shocks replaced

Steering system components replaced

Upholstery, foam, and carpeting replaced

Instrument cluster replaced

Heater system serviced

Photos of service documents are available in the gallery.

Ownership History

The seller states that they acquired this vehicle in 2016.

Additional Information

This 1972 Chevrolet C20 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.

The seller states, "This is a great-looking classic truck with a ton of mechanical and restoration work already done. We’ve put $20K+ into updates, parts, and labor, and she runs like a dream. The body has some scars and rust, so this is not a freshly restored show truck. She's an old truck with some history showing on her, but that's also part of her charm. The important stuff has had a lot of attention, and she is a solid, fun truck to drive."