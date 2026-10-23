Auction ended.

1972 Chevrolet C20 Pickup

No reserve
Sold for on 10/23/26
Result
1972 Chevrolet C20 Pickup
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (71)

Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 7:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINCCE242Z128126
Mileage indicated4,350 Miles TMU
LocationHigh Falls, New York
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StylePickup/truck
Exterior colorTurquoise
Interior colorBlack/Gray

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Video gallery

1972 Chevrolet - Driving 1
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1972 Chevrolet C10 - Driving 2
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1972 Chevrolet C10 - Walk Around
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1972 Chevrolet C10 - Start
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

First launched in 1967, General Motors' "Action Line" of pickup trucks introduced sleek, modern styling and a level of comfort and luxury features that pickup trucks simply hadn't had in the past. Available from 1/2 ton trucks all the way up to 1-ton models, the 1967-1972 C/K series trucks are often credited with setting the standard modern pickup trucks live by.

This 1972 Chevrolet C20 is part of the final year of production for the Action Line trucks, and is finished in turquoise with a black/gray bench seat interior. Featuring authentic exterior patina and a long bed, this C20 was made to haul. Exterior attributes include a rear step bumper, trailer ball and West Coast mirrors. Inside, the gauges have been replaced with retro-style units and the fusebox has been changed for a modern replacement. Under the hood sits a small-block 350ci V8 mated to an automatic transmission. Other mechanical features include power brakes, an aluminum radiator, and a four-barrel Holley carburetor sitting atop an aluminum intake manifold.

The seller acquired this C20 in 2016 and work done under current ownership has included replacement of the carburetor, upholstery, and wiring components, as well as brake and steering system servicing. This 1972 Chevrolet C20 is now offered with New York transferable registration in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 350ci V8 engine

  • Holley carburetor

  • Automatic transmission

  • Upholstery replaced

  • Digital instrumentation

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (CCE242Z128126) decodes as:

    • C - Chevrolet

    • C - 2WD

    • E - 8 cylinder

    • 2 - 3/4 ton

    • 4 - Pickup

    • 2 - 1972 model year

    • Z - Fremont, California, assembly plant

    • 128126 - Production sequence number

  • The Service Parts Identification tag notes these options:

    • Tinted glass

    • Heavy rear spring

    • 350ci V8 engine

    • California emissions package

    • Steel wheels with hubcaps

    • Bench seat

    • AM Radio

    • Heater

Modifications

  • Holley four-barrel carburetor

  • Aluminum intake manifold

  • Aftermarket painted air cleaner assembly and valve covers

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Electric cooling fan

  • Chrome thermostat housing

  • Modern fuse box

  • Retro-modern gauges

  • Aftermarket 3-spoke steering wheel

  • Rear step bumper

  • West Coast mirrors

Known Imperfections

  • Passenger door rust

  • Damage to front bumper

  • Exterior dings, dents, chips, and scratches

  • Paint peeling around fuel filler

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

  • Passenger window does not roll up

  • Wear on hubcaps

Servicing & Documentation

The seller states that under current ownership, the following has been completed:

  • Automatic transmission rebuilt

  • Tune-up performed

  • Carburetor and intake manifold replaced

  • Water pump and cooling components replaced

  • Radiator and electric fan replaced

  • Wiring components replaced

  • Brake system serviced

  • Shocks replaced

  • Steering system components replaced

  • Upholstery, foam, and carpeting replaced

  • Instrument cluster replaced

  • Heater system serviced

Photos of service documents are available in the gallery.

Ownership History

The seller states that they acquired this vehicle in 2016.

Additional Information

This 1972 Chevrolet C20 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.

The seller states, "This is a great-looking classic truck with a ton of mechanical and restoration work already done. We’ve put $20K+ into updates, parts, and labor, and she runs like a dream. The body has some scars and rust, so this is not a freshly restored show truck. She's an old truck with some history showing on her, but that's also part of her charm. The important stuff has had a lot of attention, and she is a solid, fun truck to drive."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1972 Chevrolet C20 Pickup · No reserve

Sold to
Ed_gzpi
Ed_gzpi
$10,167
Seller
chevy1972teal
chevy1972teal
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 7:20 PM UTC
Bids32
Views6,842

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