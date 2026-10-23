1972 Chevrolet C20 Pickup
Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 7:20 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
First launched in 1967, General Motors' "Action Line" of pickup trucks introduced sleek, modern styling and a level of comfort and luxury features that pickup trucks simply hadn't had in the past. Available from 1/2 ton trucks all the way up to 1-ton models, the 1967-1972 C/K series trucks are often credited with setting the standard modern pickup trucks live by.
This 1972 Chevrolet C20 is part of the final year of production for the Action Line trucks, and is finished in turquoise with a black/gray bench seat interior. Featuring authentic exterior patina and a long bed, this C20 was made to haul. Exterior attributes include a rear step bumper, trailer ball and West Coast mirrors. Inside, the gauges have been replaced with retro-style units and the fusebox has been changed for a modern replacement. Under the hood sits a small-block 350ci V8 mated to an automatic transmission. Other mechanical features include power brakes, an aluminum radiator, and a four-barrel Holley carburetor sitting atop an aluminum intake manifold.
The seller acquired this C20 in 2016 and work done under current ownership has included replacement of the carburetor, upholstery, and wiring components, as well as brake and steering system servicing. This 1972 Chevrolet C20 is now offered with New York transferable registration in the seller’s name.
Highlights
350ci V8 engine
Holley carburetor
Automatic transmission
Upholstery replaced
Digital instrumentation
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (CCE242Z128126) decodes as:
C - Chevrolet
C - 2WD
E - 8 cylinder
2 - 3/4 ton
4 - Pickup
2 - 1972 model year
Z - Fremont, California, assembly plant
128126 - Production sequence number
The Service Parts Identification tag notes these options:
Tinted glass
Heavy rear spring
350ci V8 engine
California emissions package
Steel wheels with hubcaps
Bench seat
AM Radio
Heater
Modifications
Holley four-barrel carburetor
Aluminum intake manifold
Aftermarket painted air cleaner assembly and valve covers
Aluminum radiator
Electric cooling fan
Chrome thermostat housing
Modern fuse box
Retro-modern gauges
Aftermarket 3-spoke steering wheel
Rear step bumper
West Coast mirrors
Known Imperfections
Passenger door rust
Damage to front bumper
Exterior dings, dents, chips, and scratches
Paint peeling around fuel filler
Wear on various interior surfaces
Passenger window does not roll up
Wear on hubcaps
Servicing & Documentation
The seller states that under current ownership, the following has been completed:
Automatic transmission rebuilt
Tune-up performed
Carburetor and intake manifold replaced
Water pump and cooling components replaced
Radiator and electric fan replaced
Wiring components replaced
Brake system serviced
Shocks replaced
Steering system components replaced
Upholstery, foam, and carpeting replaced
Instrument cluster replaced
Heater system serviced
Photos of service documents are available in the gallery.
Ownership History
The seller states that they acquired this vehicle in 2016.
Additional Information
This 1972 Chevrolet C20 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.
The seller states, "This is a great-looking classic truck with a ton of mechanical and restoration work already done. We’ve put $20K+ into updates, parts, and labor, and she runs like a dream. The body has some scars and rust, so this is not a freshly restored show truck. She's an old truck with some history showing on her, but that's also part of her charm. The important stuff has had a lot of attention, and she is a solid, fun truck to drive."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.