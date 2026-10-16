Description

Introduced for 1969 and continuing into ’71, the Triumph TR6 represented the final evolution of Triumph’s traditional body-on-frame sports cars. Styled by German coachbuilder Karmann, the TR6 featured a more aggressive and modern appearance than its predecessor while retaining proven mechanical components.

Production was centered on a robust front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout powered by a 2,498cc (2.5-liter) inline six-cylinder engine, paired with a four-speed manual transmission. In U.S. specification, the engine utilized twin Zenith-Stromberg carburetors and produced approximately 104 horsepower. Independent rear suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, and front disc brakes contributed to the car’s sporty character.

This example underwent a restoration that was completed in 2021. Work included a repaint in the car's factory Signal Red paint, repainted steel wheels with replacement chrome rings, a replacement windshield, replacement body seals, and the installation of polished stainless-steel bumpers, which replaced the original chrome bumpers.

Mechanically, the engine block was hot-tanked and align-honed; the timing chain, engine mounts, exhaust system, valves, valve springs, valve guides, and rocker shaft were replaced, and hardened valve seats were installed; the distributor was rebuilt and a vacuum advance added; and the carburetors, clutch and slave cylinders were rebuilt; and the brake master cylinder, rotors, pads, calipers, and wheel cylinders were replaced. Inside, new carpet was installed, the bucket seats were rebuilt with new foam, diaphragms, and covers, and the cardboard glove-compartment liner was replaced with plastic.

This 1971 Triumph TR6 is now offered with a boot cover, owner’s manual, restoration history and photos, and a clean Colorado title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

Finished in Signal Red (code 32) paint with a black vinyl folding top

Black interior (11) with high-back vinyl bucket seats and black carpet

2.5L inline-six engine with twin Zenith-Stromberg carburetors

4-speed fully synchronized manual gearbox

Factory Equipment

15” steel wheels with chrome rings and hubcaps

Front disc brakes and rear drum brakes

Independent rear suspension with semi-trailing arms

Rack and pinion steering

Wood veneer dashboard

Smiths instrumentation

Bucket seats

Heater and windshield defroster

AM/FM radio

The chassis number (CC67314L) decodes as: CC – TR6 carbureted engine 67314 – Production number L – Left-hand drive



Modifications & Service

Overhaul work in 2021 is said to have included: Refinished in Signal Red Repainted steel wheels and replaced chrome rings Replaced windshield and driver's mirror Installed polished stainless-steel bumpers Replaced body seals Hot-tanked and align-honed engine block Replaced timing chain, engine mounts, and exhaust system Replaced valves, valve springs, valve guides, and rocker shaft; installed hardened valve seats Rebuilt distributor and added vacuum advance Rebuilt carburetors Replaced piston rings Replaced transmission front and rear seals Rebuilt clutch and slave cylinders Replaced brake master cylinder, rotors, pads, calipers, and wheel cylinders GPS-calibrated speedometer Rebuilt bucket seats with replacement foam, diaphragms, and covers Replaced carpet Replaced cardboard glove-compartment liner with plastic



Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections include paint chips and a scrape that has been touched up

Driver’s side acrylic rear window is cracked and torn

Wild Spirit HST-C tires are 8 years old

Upholstery stitching on the driver side seat is unraveling

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1971 Triumph TR6 acquired it in 2021.

Included Items