1971 Triumph TR6
Ended Oct 16, 2026 at 6:35 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1969 and continuing into ’71, the Triumph TR6 represented the final evolution of Triumph’s traditional body-on-frame sports cars. Styled by German coachbuilder Karmann, the TR6 featured a more aggressive and modern appearance than its predecessor while retaining proven mechanical components.
Production was centered on a robust front-engine, rear-wheel-drive layout powered by a 2,498cc (2.5-liter) inline six-cylinder engine, paired with a four-speed manual transmission. In U.S. specification, the engine utilized twin Zenith-Stromberg carburetors and produced approximately 104 horsepower. Independent rear suspension, rack-and-pinion steering, and front disc brakes contributed to the car’s sporty character.
This example underwent a restoration that was completed in 2021. Work included a repaint in the car's factory Signal Red paint, repainted steel wheels with replacement chrome rings, a replacement windshield, replacement body seals, and the installation of polished stainless-steel bumpers, which replaced the original chrome bumpers.
Mechanically, the engine block was hot-tanked and align-honed; the timing chain, engine mounts, exhaust system, valves, valve springs, valve guides, and rocker shaft were replaced, and hardened valve seats were installed; the distributor was rebuilt and a vacuum advance added; and the carburetors, clutch and slave cylinders were rebuilt; and the brake master cylinder, rotors, pads, calipers, and wheel cylinders were replaced. Inside, new carpet was installed, the bucket seats were rebuilt with new foam, diaphragms, and covers, and the cardboard glove-compartment liner was replaced with plastic.
This 1971 Triumph TR6 is now offered with a boot cover, owner’s manual, restoration history and photos, and a clean Colorado title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
Finished in Signal Red (code 32) paint with a black vinyl folding top
Black interior (11) with high-back vinyl bucket seats and black carpet
2.5L inline-six engine with twin Zenith-Stromberg carburetors
4-speed fully synchronized manual gearbox
Factory Equipment
15” steel wheels with chrome rings and hubcaps
Front disc brakes and rear drum brakes
Independent rear suspension with semi-trailing arms
Rack and pinion steering
Wood veneer dashboard
Smiths instrumentation
Bucket seats
Heater and windshield defroster
AM/FM radio
The chassis number (CC67314L) decodes as:
CC – TR6 carbureted engine
67314 – Production number
L – Left-hand drive
Modifications & Service
Overhaul work in 2021 is said to have included:
Refinished in Signal Red
Repainted steel wheels and replaced chrome rings
Replaced windshield and driver's mirror
Installed polished stainless-steel bumpers
Replaced body seals
Hot-tanked and align-honed engine block
Replaced timing chain, engine mounts, and exhaust system
Replaced valves, valve springs, valve guides, and rocker shaft; installed hardened valve seats
Rebuilt distributor and added vacuum advance
Rebuilt carburetors
Replaced piston rings
Replaced transmission front and rear seals
Rebuilt clutch and slave cylinders
Replaced brake master cylinder, rotors, pads, calipers, and wheel cylinders
GPS-calibrated speedometer
Rebuilt bucket seats with replacement foam, diaphragms, and covers
Replaced carpet
Replaced cardboard glove-compartment liner with plastic
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections include paint chips and a scrape that has been touched up
Driver’s side acrylic rear window is cracked and torn
Wild Spirit HST-C tires are 8 years old
Upholstery stitching on the driver side seat is unraveling
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1971 Triumph TR6 acquired it in 2021.
Included Items
Convertible boot cover
Owner’s manual/handbook
Trouble-shooting guide
Spare tire and jack
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.