Auction ended.

1971 Porsche 911T Coupe 5-Speed

Sold for on 10/26/26
Result
1971 Porsche 911T Coupe 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (122)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN9111120412
Mileage indicated77,600 Miles TMU
LocationBoulder City, Nevada
Engine2.2L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1971 Porsche 911 T-Driving
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1971 Porsche 911 T-Driving Test 2
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1971 Porsche 911 T-Engine Start Up
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1971 Porsche 911 T-Engine Start Up 2
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1971 Porsche 911 T-Engine Start Up 3
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1971 Porsche 911 T -Walk around
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Description

Porsche introduced the 911T for 1968 as the most attainable way into the 911 family, a softer-tuned counterpart to the fuel-injected 911E and the high-revving 911S. Where its siblings relied on mechanical fuel injection, the T kept things simple with a pair of Zenith carburetors, and that formula carried into 1970, when Porsche bored the air-cooled flat-six out to 2.2 liters across the range. In 911T form, the larger engine made 125 horsepower and kept the lightweight, rear-engine character that defined the early cars. The 1971 model year was the last for the 2.2, as Porsche moved to the 2.4-liter engine for 1972.

This '71 911T was originally finished in Signal Orange and was refinished in red in the late 1980s. It is paired with a black interior that includes recently reupholstered front seats in leather, an aftermarket steering wheel, and an aftermarket stereo head unit. The car rides on 15" Fuchs wheels with a matching spare and is fitted with a Rennline front strut brace.

According to the seller, the transmission has been overhauled, the engine was tuned by a local Porsche specialist, and the tires, clutch, and brakes were replaced within the last 1,000 miles.

This 1971 Porsche 911T is now offered in Nevada with a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • 2.2L air-cooled flat-six

  • 5-speed manual transaxle

  • Originally finished in Signal Orange (paint code 1414); refinished in red in the late 1980s

  • Black interior with leather-trimmed front seats

Factory Equipment

  • Twin Zenith triple-throat carburetors

  • Dry-sump lubrication

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • MacPherson strut front suspension with torsion bars

  • Semi-trailing arm rear suspension with torsion bars

  • 15" Fuchs wheels

  • Front bucket seats with 2+2 rear seating

  • Five-gauge VDO instrumentation

  • Heater system with heat exchangers

Modifications

  • Refinished in red in the late 1980s

  • Rennline front strut brace

  • Stainless-steel brake lines

  • Aftermarket steering wheel

  • Aftermarket stereo head unit

Servicing

According to the seller, the following work has been completed:

  • Tires, clutch, and brakes replaced within the last 1,000 miles

  • Carburetors rebuilt in March 2023

  • Transmission rebuilt

  • Engine tuned by a local Porsche specialist

  • Door and window rubber gaskets replaced

  • Driver's and passenger's seat bases and driver's seatback reupholstered in leather

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Paint chips along the bottom of the doors, the fuel door, and the wheel arches

  • Wear to the carpeting

Ownership History

The seller acquired this '71 Porsche 911T in 2010 while living in California.

Included Items

  • Extra Fuchs spare wheel

  • California blue license plates

  • Some service records

Additional Information

From the seller: "Mechanically sorted with transmission rebuild, Zenith carbs like new, and engine tuned by local Porsche specialist."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Porsche 911T Coupe 5-Speed

Sold to
Caymanman
Caymanman
$49,493
Seller
71longhood
71longhood
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
Bids36
Views15,006

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