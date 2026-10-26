Description

Porsche introduced the 911T for 1968 as the most attainable way into the 911 family, a softer-tuned counterpart to the fuel-injected 911E and the high-revving 911S. Where its siblings relied on mechanical fuel injection, the T kept things simple with a pair of Zenith carburetors, and that formula carried into 1970, when Porsche bored the air-cooled flat-six out to 2.2 liters across the range. In 911T form, the larger engine made 125 horsepower and kept the lightweight, rear-engine character that defined the early cars. The 1971 model year was the last for the 2.2, as Porsche moved to the 2.4-liter engine for 1972.

This '71 911T was originally finished in Signal Orange and was refinished in red in the late 1980s. It is paired with a black interior that includes recently reupholstered front seats in leather, an aftermarket steering wheel, and an aftermarket stereo head unit. The car rides on 15" Fuchs wheels with a matching spare and is fitted with a Rennline front strut brace.

According to the seller, the transmission has been overhauled, the engine was tuned by a local Porsche specialist, and the tires, clutch, and brakes were replaced within the last 1,000 miles.

This 1971 Porsche 911T is now offered in Nevada with a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

2.2L air-cooled flat-six

5-speed manual transaxle

Originally finished in Signal Orange (paint code 1414); refinished in red in the late 1980s

Black interior with leather-trimmed front seats

Factory Equipment

Twin Zenith triple-throat carburetors

Dry-sump lubrication

Four-wheel disc brakes

MacPherson strut front suspension with torsion bars

Semi-trailing arm rear suspension with torsion bars

15" Fuchs wheels

Front bucket seats with 2+2 rear seating

Five-gauge VDO instrumentation

Heater system with heat exchangers

Modifications

Refinished in red in the late 1980s

Rennline front strut brace

Stainless-steel brake lines

Aftermarket steering wheel

Aftermarket stereo head unit

Servicing

According to the seller, the following work has been completed:

Tires, clutch, and brakes replaced within the last 1,000 miles

Carburetors rebuilt in March 2023

Transmission rebuilt

Engine tuned by a local Porsche specialist

Door and window rubber gaskets replaced

Driver's and passenger's seat bases and driver's seatback reupholstered in leather

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Paint chips along the bottom of the doors, the fuel door, and the wheel arches

Wear to the carpeting

Ownership History

The seller acquired this '71 Porsche 911T in 2010 while living in California.

Included Items

Extra Fuchs spare wheel

California blue license plates

Some service records

Additional Information

From the seller: "Mechanically sorted with transmission rebuild, Zenith carbs like new, and engine tuned by local Porsche specialist."