1971 Porsche 911T Coupe 5-Speed
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:07 PM UTC
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Description
Porsche introduced the 911T for 1968 as the most attainable way into the 911 family, a softer-tuned counterpart to the fuel-injected 911E and the high-revving 911S. Where its siblings relied on mechanical fuel injection, the T kept things simple with a pair of Zenith carburetors, and that formula carried into 1970, when Porsche bored the air-cooled flat-six out to 2.2 liters across the range. In 911T form, the larger engine made 125 horsepower and kept the lightweight, rear-engine character that defined the early cars. The 1971 model year was the last for the 2.2, as Porsche moved to the 2.4-liter engine for 1972.
This '71 911T was originally finished in Signal Orange and was refinished in red in the late 1980s. It is paired with a black interior that includes recently reupholstered front seats in leather, an aftermarket steering wheel, and an aftermarket stereo head unit. The car rides on 15" Fuchs wheels with a matching spare and is fitted with a Rennline front strut brace.
According to the seller, the transmission has been overhauled, the engine was tuned by a local Porsche specialist, and the tires, clutch, and brakes were replaced within the last 1,000 miles.
This 1971 Porsche 911T is now offered in Nevada with a clean California title in the seller's name.
Highlights
2.2L air-cooled flat-six
5-speed manual transaxle
Originally finished in Signal Orange (paint code 1414); refinished in red in the late 1980s
Black interior with leather-trimmed front seats
Factory Equipment
Twin Zenith triple-throat carburetors
Dry-sump lubrication
Four-wheel disc brakes
MacPherson strut front suspension with torsion bars
Semi-trailing arm rear suspension with torsion bars
15" Fuchs wheels
Front bucket seats with 2+2 rear seating
Five-gauge VDO instrumentation
Heater system with heat exchangers
Modifications
Refinished in red in the late 1980s
Rennline front strut brace
Stainless-steel brake lines
Aftermarket steering wheel
Aftermarket stereo head unit
Servicing
According to the seller, the following work has been completed:
Tires, clutch, and brakes replaced within the last 1,000 miles
Carburetors rebuilt in March 2023
Transmission rebuilt
Engine tuned by a local Porsche specialist
Door and window rubber gaskets replaced
Driver's and passenger's seat bases and driver's seatback reupholstered in leather
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Paint chips along the bottom of the doors, the fuel door, and the wheel arches
Wear to the carpeting
Ownership History
The seller acquired this '71 Porsche 911T in 2010 while living in California.
Included Items
Extra Fuchs spare wheel
California blue license plates
Some service records
Additional Information
From the seller: "Mechanically sorted with transmission rebuild, Zenith carbs like new, and engine tuned by local Porsche specialist."
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