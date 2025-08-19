Fuel-Injected 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Coupe 383 4-Speed
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:00 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
Featuring a one-year-only grille design, quad headlamps, and revised front fenders, the 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda stands apart from its E-Body predecessors while retaining the muscular proportions that defined Mopar's golden era. Especially when equipped with the 383ci Magnum V8 and a four-speed manual transmission, these cars offered serious performance in a package that has become increasingly sought after by enthusiasts.
This 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Coupe is powered by a numbers-matching 383ci Magnum V8 and numbers-matching four-speed manual transmission. Finished in True Blue Metallic with black "383" billboard graphics over black upholstery, the car features a Rallye dash, center console, road lamps, Rallye hood with hood pins, color-keyed grille and sport mirrors, and a 3.73:1 rear axle.
Since acquiring the car, the seller has patched floor pan sheet metal, replaced the fuel tank, and repaired body panels. The car now features fuel injection, aftermarket headers, and Mopar valve covers.
This numbers-matching 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Coupe is now offered with two binders of historical records and service documentation, some spare parts, and a clean California title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Numbers-matching fuel-injected 383ci Magnum V8
Numbers-matching 4-speed manual transmission
Finished True Blue Metallic with black "383" billboard graphics
Black leather interior with bucket seats, center console, and wood trim
Historical documentation
Factory Equipment
383ci Magnum V8
Engine stamping 1B419404 corresponds with the serial number
Four-speed manual transmission
Stamping B419404 corresponds with the serial number
The chassis number (BS23N1B419404) decodes as:
B – Plymouth Barracuda series
S – Special 'Cuda model
23 – 2-door hardtop coupe
N – 383ci 4-barrel V8
1 – 1971 model year
B – Hamtramck, Michigan, assembly plant
419404 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
BS23 – 'Cuda hardtop coupe
E65 – 383ci 4-barrel V8 (300 horsepower)
D21 – Heavy-duty 4-speed manual transmission
GB5 – True Blue Metallic exterior paint
GB5 – True Blue Metallic painted roof (no vinyl top)
SRX9 – Black leather and vinyl bucket-seat interior
000 – Full molded interior door panels
C55 – Bucket seats
C16 – Center console
A62 – Front bumper package
G36 – Dual painted racing mirrors
J25 – Variable-speed windshield wipers
J45 – Hood tie-down pins
J54 – Rallye hood
L34 – Road lamps
M21 – Roof drip rail moldings
M25 – Wide body sill moldings
M31 – Belt and hood moldings
M88 – Decklid molding treatment
N41 – Dual exhaust
N42 – Bright exhaust tips
N85 – Tachometer
R11 – Music Master AM radio
R31 – Rear seat speaker
U – Built to U.S. specifications
6-08 – Scheduled production date of June 8, 1971
077282 – Vehicle Order Number
Modifications
Mopar valve covers
FITech electronic fuel injection
Edelbrock Performer RPM intake manifold
TTi headers and full dual exhaust system
Rallye wheels fitted with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Power steering
Servicing & Documentation
The seller reports the following work:
Floor pan repairs performed on the driver and passenger sides
Fender and partial quarter panel repairs performed
Tachometer and clock internals replaced
Fuel tank replaced
Known Imperfections
Interior cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Dash pad cracks, scrapes, and wear marks
Clock inoperable
Radio inoperable
No speakers installed
Ownership History
According to the seller, this 'Cuda was used during the mid-1990s as a promotional vehicle for American Standard Plumbing, participating in exhibition drag-racing events against a semi-truck at drag strips throughout Ohio and the Midwest.
From the seller: "“This car has a special-order leather interior with woodgrain inserts in the door panels. The interior is original and has patina. I have two binders of receipts and documents. The numbers-matching engine and transmission are original to the car, along with the original fender tag. Factory horsepower is 335. The floors have small patches, not large cutouts or full replacements. The car underwent a nut-and-bolt restoration down to the frame approximately 15 years ago and has been well cared for since."
Included Items
Broadcast sheets and owner's manual
Refurbishment and service records
Period race documentation
Spare takeoff parts
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.