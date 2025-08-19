Description

Featuring a one-year-only grille design, quad headlamps, and revised front fenders, the 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda stands apart from its E-Body predecessors while retaining the muscular proportions that defined Mopar's golden era. Especially when equipped with the 383ci Magnum V8 and a four-speed manual transmission, these cars offered serious performance in a package that has become increasingly sought after by enthusiasts.

This 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Coupe is powered by a numbers-matching 383ci Magnum V8 and numbers-matching four-speed manual transmission. Finished in True Blue Metallic with black "383" billboard graphics over black upholstery, the car features a Rallye dash, center console, road lamps, Rallye hood with hood pins, color-keyed grille and sport mirrors, and a 3.73:1 rear axle.

Since acquiring the car, the seller has patched floor pan sheet metal, replaced the fuel tank, and repaired body panels. The car now features fuel injection, aftermarket headers, and Mopar valve covers.

This numbers-matching 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Coupe is now offered with two binders of historical records and service documentation, some spare parts, and a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Numbers-matching fuel-injected 383ci Magnum V8

Numbers-matching 4-speed manual transmission

Finished True Blue Metallic with black "383" billboard graphics

Black leather interior with bucket seats, center console, and wood trim

Historical documentation

Factory Equipment

383ci Magnum V8 Engine stamping 1B419404 corresponds with the serial number

Four-speed manual transmission Stamping B419404 corresponds with the serial number

The chassis number (BS23N1B419404) decodes as: B – Plymouth Barracuda series S – Special 'Cuda model 23 – 2-door hardtop coupe N – 383ci 4-barrel V8 1 – 1971 model year B – Hamtramck, Michigan, assembly plant 419404 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: BS23 – 'Cuda hardtop coupe E65 – 383ci 4-barrel V8 (300 horsepower) D21 – Heavy-duty 4-speed manual transmission GB5 – True Blue Metallic exterior paint GB5 – True Blue Metallic painted roof (no vinyl top) SRX9 – Black leather and vinyl bucket-seat interior 000 – Full molded interior door panels C55 – Bucket seats C16 – Center console A62 – Front bumper package G36 – Dual painted racing mirrors J25 – Variable-speed windshield wipers J45 – Hood tie-down pins J54 – Rallye hood L34 – Road lamps M21 – Roof drip rail moldings M25 – Wide body sill moldings M31 – Belt and hood moldings M88 – Decklid molding treatment N41 – Dual exhaust N42 – Bright exhaust tips N85 – Tachometer R11 – Music Master AM radio R31 – Rear seat speaker U – Built to U.S. specifications 6-08 – Scheduled production date of June 8, 1971 077282 – Vehicle Order Number



Modifications

Mopar valve covers

FITech electronic fuel injection

Edelbrock Performer RPM intake manifold

TTi headers and full dual exhaust system

Rallye wheels fitted with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Power steering

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports the following work:

Floor pan repairs performed on the driver and passenger sides

Fender and partial quarter panel repairs performed

Tachometer and clock internals replaced

Fuel tank replaced

Known Imperfections

Interior cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Dash pad cracks, scrapes, and wear marks

Clock inoperable

Radio inoperable

No speakers installed

Ownership History

According to the seller, this 'Cuda was used during the mid-1990s as a promotional vehicle for American Standard Plumbing, participating in exhibition drag-racing events against a semi-truck at drag strips throughout Ohio and the Midwest.

From the seller: "“This car has a special-order leather interior with woodgrain inserts in the door panels. The interior is original and has patina. I have two binders of receipts and documents. The numbers-matching engine and transmission are original to the car, along with the original fender tag. Factory horsepower is 335. The floors have small patches, not large cutouts or full replacements. The car underwent a nut-and-bolt restoration down to the frame approximately 15 years ago and has been well cared for since."

Included Items