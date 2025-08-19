Fuel-Injected 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Coupe 383 4-Speed

4 days
$67,700
Fuel-Injected 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Coupe 383 4-Speed
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Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINBS23N1B419404
Mileage indicated74,900 Miles TMU
LocationStudio City, California
EngineFuel-Injected 383ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTrue Blue Metallic
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

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Description

Featuring a one-year-only grille design, quad headlamps, and revised front fenders, the 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda stands apart from its E-Body predecessors while retaining the muscular proportions that defined Mopar's golden era. Especially when equipped with the 383ci Magnum V8 and a four-speed manual transmission, these cars offered serious performance in a package that has become increasingly sought after by enthusiasts.

This 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Coupe is powered by a numbers-matching 383ci Magnum V8 and numbers-matching four-speed manual transmission. Finished in True Blue Metallic with black "383" billboard graphics over black upholstery, the car features a Rallye dash, center console, road lamps, Rallye hood with hood pins, color-keyed grille and sport mirrors, and a 3.73:1 rear axle.

Since acquiring the car, the seller has patched floor pan sheet metal, replaced the fuel tank, and repaired body panels. The car now features fuel injection, aftermarket headers, and Mopar valve covers.

This numbers-matching 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Coupe is now offered with two binders of historical records and service documentation, some spare parts, and a clean California title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Numbers-matching fuel-injected 383ci Magnum V8

  • Numbers-matching 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished True Blue Metallic with black "383" billboard graphics

  • Black leather interior with bucket seats, center console, and wood trim

  • Historical documentation

Factory Equipment

  • 383ci Magnum V8

    • Engine stamping 1B419404 corresponds with the serial number

  • Four-speed manual transmission

    • Stamping B419404 corresponds with the serial number

  • The chassis number (BS23N1B419404) decodes as:

    • B – Plymouth Barracuda series

    • S – Special 'Cuda model

    • 23 – 2-door hardtop coupe

    • N – 383ci 4-barrel V8

    • 1 – 1971 model year

    • B – Hamtramck, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 419404 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • BS23 – 'Cuda hardtop coupe

    • E65 – 383ci 4-barrel V8 (300 horsepower)

    • D21 – Heavy-duty 4-speed manual transmission

    • GB5 – True Blue Metallic exterior paint

    • GB5 – True Blue Metallic painted roof (no vinyl top)

    • SRX9 – Black leather and vinyl bucket-seat interior

    • 000 – Full molded interior door panels

    • C55 – Bucket seats

    • C16 – Center console

    • A62 – Front bumper package

    • G36 – Dual painted racing mirrors

    • J25 – Variable-speed windshield wipers

    • J45 – Hood tie-down pins

    • J54 – Rallye hood

    • L34 – Road lamps

    • M21 – Roof drip rail moldings

    • M25 – Wide body sill moldings

    • M31 – Belt and hood moldings

    • M88 – Decklid molding treatment

    • N41 – Dual exhaust

    • N42 – Bright exhaust tips

    • N85 – Tachometer

    • R11 – Music Master AM radio

    • R31 – Rear seat speaker

    • U – Built to U.S. specifications

    • 6-08 – Scheduled production date of June 8, 1971

    • 077282 – Vehicle Order Number

Modifications

  • Mopar valve covers

  • FITech electronic fuel injection

  • Edelbrock Performer RPM intake manifold

  • TTi headers and full dual exhaust system

  • Rallye wheels fitted with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

  • Power steering

Servicing & Documentation

The seller reports the following work:

  • Floor pan repairs performed on the driver and passenger sides

  • Fender and partial quarter panel repairs performed

  • Tachometer and clock internals replaced

  • Fuel tank replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Interior cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Dash pad cracks, scrapes, and wear marks

  • Clock inoperable

  • Radio inoperable

  • No speakers installed

Ownership History

According to the seller, this 'Cuda was used during the mid-1990s as a promotional vehicle for American Standard Plumbing, participating in exhibition drag-racing events against a semi-truck at drag strips throughout Ohio and the Midwest.

From the seller: "“This car has a special-order leather interior with woodgrain inserts in the door panels. The interior is original and has patina. I have two binders of receipts and documents. The numbers-matching engine and transmission are original to the car, along with the original fender tag. Factory horsepower is 335. The floors have small patches, not large cutouts or full replacements. The car underwent a nut-and-bolt restoration down to the frame approximately 15 years ago and has been well cared for since."

Included Items

  • Broadcast sheets and owner's manual

  • Refurbishment and service records

  • Period race documentation

  • Spare takeoff parts

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1971 Plymouth Cuda Coupe 383

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected 1971 Plymouth 'Cuda Coupe 383 4-Speed

Current bid
Lowballian
Lowballian
$67,700
Seller
jb_dkem0g
jb_dkem0g
EndingTue, Sep 15 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids19
Views12,655

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