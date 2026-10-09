1971 Land Rover 88 Series IIA
Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
The Land Rover Series IIA helped establish the marque's reputation for durability and off-road capability around the world, combining simple mechanicals with a rugged aluminum-bodied design suited to everything from agricultural work to military service. Late-production "crossover" Series IIA models are especially sought after by enthusiasts for combining Series IIA styling with several features that would carry over to the Series III, such as the outboard-mounted headlights.
This right-hand-drive 1971 Land Rover 88 Series IIA is powered by a gasoline-fueled 2.25-liter inline-four paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. Finished in RAF Blue with a Sand canvas soft top over black vinyl upholstery, the truck features manually locking front hubs, body-colored 16-inch steel wheels, three-across front seating, inward-facing rear benches, a Smiths heater with demister, and a rear tow hitch with electrical connections.
This suffix-H "crossover" Series IIA was reportedly refurbished in the United Kingdom by John Brown 4x4 Ltd. before being acquired by the seller and imported to the United States in 2021.
This 1971 Land Rover 88 Series IIA is now offered with a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Right-hand-drive, late-production suffix-H "crossover" Series IIA
2.25L gasoline inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission
Finished in RAF Blue with sand canvas soft top
Body-colored 16” steel wheels
Factory Equipment
Dual-range transfer case
Manually locking front hubs
4-wheel drum brakes
3-across front seating
Black vinyl upholstery
Inward-facing rear bench seats
Two-piece doors with sliding windows
Smiths heater with front demister
Rear-mounted full-size spare tire
Tow hitch with electrical connections
Modifications
Defender-style side mirrors
Replacement canvas top
Deluxe front seating
Deluxe rubber matting
Door cards
7.50 Goodyear Wrangler tires
Galvanized front bumper
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work was performed in 2022:
Brake fluid replaced
Wheel cylinders replaced
Brake shoes replaced
Speedometer cable replaced
Ownership History
According to the seller, this Series IIA was refurbished in the United Kingdom by John Brown 4x4 Ltd. before being purchased and imported to the United States in 2021.
The seller acquired this IIA in 2021.
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Some corrosion at the top of the windshield frame
Some rust at the rear of the tailgate
Right turn indicator light is inoperable
Included Items
Canvas soft top with roll-up side window curtains
Rear cargo mat
Full-size spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.