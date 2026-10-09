Description

The Land Rover Series IIA helped establish the marque's reputation for durability and off-road capability around the world, combining simple mechanicals with a rugged aluminum-bodied design suited to everything from agricultural work to military service. Late-production "crossover" Series IIA models are especially sought after by enthusiasts for combining Series IIA styling with several features that would carry over to the Series III, such as the outboard-mounted headlights.

This right-hand-drive 1971 Land Rover 88 Series IIA is powered by a gasoline-fueled 2.25-liter inline-four paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. Finished in RAF Blue with a Sand canvas soft top over black vinyl upholstery, the truck features manually locking front hubs, body-colored 16-inch steel wheels, three-across front seating, inward-facing rear benches, a Smiths heater with demister, and a rear tow hitch with electrical connections.

This suffix-H "crossover" Series IIA was reportedly refurbished in the United Kingdom by John Brown 4x4 Ltd. before being acquired by the seller and imported to the United States in 2021.

This 1971 Land Rover 88 Series IIA is now offered with a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Right-hand-drive, late-production suffix-H "crossover" Series IIA

2.25L gasoline inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

Finished in RAF Blue with sand canvas soft top

Body-colored 16” steel wheels

Factory Equipment

Dual-range transfer case

Manually locking front hubs

4-wheel drum brakes

3-across front seating

Black vinyl upholstery

Inward-facing rear bench seats

Two-piece doors with sliding windows

Smiths heater with front demister

Rear-mounted full-size spare tire

Tow hitch with electrical connections

Modifications

Defender-style side mirrors

Replacement canvas top

Deluxe front seating

Deluxe rubber matting

Door cards

7.50 Goodyear Wrangler tires

Galvanized front bumper

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work was performed in 2022:

Brake fluid replaced

Wheel cylinders replaced

Brake shoes replaced

Speedometer cable replaced

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Series IIA was refurbished in the United Kingdom by John Brown 4x4 Ltd. before being purchased and imported to the United States in 2021.

The seller acquired this IIA in 2021.

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Some corrosion at the top of the windshield frame

Some rust at the rear of the tailgate

Right turn indicator light is inoperable

Included Items