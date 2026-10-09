Auction ended.

1971 Land Rover 88 Series IIA

Sold for on 10/09/26
Result
1971 Land Rover 88 Series IIA
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Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN24142389H
Mileage indicated82,000 Miles TMU
LocationLake Oswego, Oregon
Engine2.25L Inline-Four
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorRAF Blue
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The Land Rover Series IIA helped establish the marque's reputation for durability and off-road capability around the world, combining simple mechanicals with a rugged aluminum-bodied design suited to everything from agricultural work to military service. Late-production "crossover" Series IIA models are especially sought after by enthusiasts for combining Series IIA styling with several features that would carry over to the Series III, such as the outboard-mounted headlights.

This right-hand-drive 1971 Land Rover 88 Series IIA is powered by a gasoline-fueled 2.25-liter inline-four paired with a four-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. Finished in RAF Blue with a Sand canvas soft top over black vinyl upholstery, the truck features manually locking front hubs, body-colored 16-inch steel wheels, three-across front seating, inward-facing rear benches, a Smiths heater with demister, and a rear tow hitch with electrical connections.

This suffix-H "crossover" Series IIA was reportedly refurbished in the United Kingdom by John Brown 4x4 Ltd. before being acquired by the seller and imported to the United States in 2021.

This 1971 Land Rover 88 Series IIA is now offered with a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Right-hand-drive, late-production suffix-H "crossover" Series IIA

  • 2.25L gasoline inline-four paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in RAF Blue with sand canvas soft top

  • Body-colored 16” steel wheels

Factory Equipment

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Manually locking front hubs

  • 4-wheel drum brakes

  • 3-across front seating

  • Black vinyl upholstery

  • Inward-facing rear bench seats

  • Two-piece doors with sliding windows

  • Smiths heater with front demister

  • Rear-mounted full-size spare tire

  • Tow hitch with electrical connections

Modifications

  • Defender-style side mirrors

  • Replacement canvas top

  • Deluxe front seating

  • Deluxe rubber matting

  • Door cards

  • 7.50 Goodyear Wrangler tires

  • Galvanized front bumper

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work was performed in 2022:

  • Brake fluid replaced

  • Wheel cylinders replaced

  • Brake shoes replaced

  • Speedometer cable replaced

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Series IIA was refurbished in the United Kingdom by John Brown 4x4 Ltd. before being purchased and imported to the United States in 2021.

The seller acquired this IIA in 2021.

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Some corrosion at the top of the windshield frame

  • Some rust at the rear of the tailgate

  • Right turn indicator light is inoperable

Included Items

  • Canvas soft top with roll-up side window curtains

  • Rear cargo mat

  • Full-size spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1971 Land Rover 88 Series IIA

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Land Rover 88 Series IIA

Sold to
Brooklyn0704
Brooklyn0704
$20,063
Seller
IM_mb292j
IM_mb292j
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids30
Views13,989

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Brooklyn0704
Oct 9 at 6:23 PM
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