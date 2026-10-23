Auction ended.

1971 Honda SL125

No reserve
Sold for on 10/23/26
Result
1971 Honda SL125
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
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Gallery photo 6
All photos (21)

Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINSL125S1008995
Mileage indicated4,100 Miles TMU
LocationGardnerville, Nevada
Engine122cc SOHC Single-Cylinder
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleMotorcycle
Exterior colorCandy Emerald Green
Interior colorBlack

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Honda launched the SL125 Motosport for 1971 as a street-legal trail bike, adding a 125cc model to the SL line between the SL100 and SL175. Power came from a 122cc air-cooled single-overhead-cam single paired with a five-speed transmission, and the chassis featured a 21" front wheel, an 18" rear wheel, drum brakes, and an upswept exhaust. A tachometer was standard. The first-year K0 was offered in Candy Emerald Green, Strato Blue Metallic, and Poppy Yellow Metallic.

This 1971 SL125 is finished in Candy Emerald Green with painted steel fenders and is fitted with trials-pattern tires, a chrome headlight shell, a black ribbed seat, and painted steel fenders. This SL125 shows evidence of an older refurbishment.

This 1971 Honda SL125 is now offered at no reserve on behalf of the current owner's estate with a clean Nevada title.

Highlights

  • First-year 1971 SL125 K0

  • Candy Emerald Green

  • Black vinyl single seating

  • 122cc air-cooled SOHC single-cylinder engine

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Trials-pattern tires

Factory Equipment

  • 21" front and 18" rear spoked wheels

  • Front and rear drum brakes

  • Upswept exhaust with heat shield

  • Front and rear lights

  • Speedometer and tachometer

  • Painted steel fenders

  • Side stand

  • Kick starter

Servicing

This SL125 appears to have been refurbished at some point, though documentation of the work is not included.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various paint flaws from an older respray

Ownership History

This SL125 is offered on behalf of the current owner's estate, who is said to have been an motorcycle collector.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Honda SL125 · No reserve

Sold to
JS_xkafmz
JS_xkafmz
$3,500
Seller
PC_x4zlhw
PC_x4zlhw
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC
Bids19
Views5,558

Comments & bids

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JS_xkafmz's avatar
JS_xkafmz
Oct 23 at 6:30 PM
$3,000bid placed 
kb_50r8ss' avatar
kb_50r8ss
Oct 23 at 6:29 PM
$2,800bid placed 
JS_xkafmz's avatar
JS_xkafmz
Oct 23 at 6:28 PM
$2,700bid placed 
kb_50r8ss' avatar
kb_50r8ss
Oct 23 at 6:27 PM
$2,600bid placed 
JS_xkafmz's avatar
JS_xkafmz
Oct 23 at 3:59 PM
$2,500bid placed 
hutch56's avatar
hutch56
Oct 23 at 3:56 PM
$2,400bid placed 
JS_xkafmz's avatar
JS_xkafmz
Oct 22 at 2:16 PM
$2,100bid placed 
Jednan's avatar
Jednan
Oct 22 at 4:54 AM
$2,000bid placed 
CC_r2u9jo's avatar
CC_r2u9jo
Oct 21 at 10:42 PM
$1,700bid placed 
JS_xkafmz's avatar
JS_xkafmz
Oct 21 at 9:33 PM
$1,500bid placed 
Jednan's avatar
Jednan
Oct 21 at 9:23 PM
$1,400bid placed 
JS_xkafmz's avatar
JS_xkafmz
Oct 21 at 1:54 PM
$1,250bid placed 
kb_50r8ss' avatar
kb_50r8ss
Oct 17 at 8:22 PM
$1,150bid placed 
Hellcat15's avatar
Hellcat15
Oct 14 at 7:31 PM
$1,050bid placed 
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Sanpete_Neil
Oct 13 at 10:53 PM
$900bid placed 
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JW_tjj1dm
Oct 13 at 10:30 PM
$800bid placed 
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RK_9keitm
Oct 13 at 2:06 PM
$675bid placed 
sixTsix's avatar
sixTsix
Oct 10 at 3:16 AM
$575bid placed 
jerryjoe's avatar
jerryjoe
Oct 8 at 11:49 PM
$200bid placed 

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