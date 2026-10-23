1971 Honda SL125
Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:32 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Honda launched the SL125 Motosport for 1971 as a street-legal trail bike, adding a 125cc model to the SL line between the SL100 and SL175. Power came from a 122cc air-cooled single-overhead-cam single paired with a five-speed transmission, and the chassis featured a 21" front wheel, an 18" rear wheel, drum brakes, and an upswept exhaust. A tachometer was standard. The first-year K0 was offered in Candy Emerald Green, Strato Blue Metallic, and Poppy Yellow Metallic.
This 1971 SL125 is finished in Candy Emerald Green with painted steel fenders and is fitted with trials-pattern tires, a chrome headlight shell, a black ribbed seat, and painted steel fenders. This SL125 shows evidence of an older refurbishment.
This 1971 Honda SL125 is now offered at no reserve on behalf of the current owner's estate with a clean Nevada title.
Highlights
First-year 1971 SL125 K0
Candy Emerald Green
Black vinyl single seating
122cc air-cooled SOHC single-cylinder engine
5-speed manual transmission
Trials-pattern tires
Factory Equipment
21" front and 18" rear spoked wheels
Front and rear drum brakes
Upswept exhaust with heat shield
Front and rear lights
Speedometer and tachometer
Painted steel fenders
Side stand
Kick starter
Servicing
This SL125 appears to have been refurbished at some point, though documentation of the work is not included.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various paint flaws from an older respray
Ownership History
This SL125 is offered on behalf of the current owner's estate, who is said to have been an motorcycle collector.
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