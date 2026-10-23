Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Honda launched the SL125 Motosport for 1971 as a street-legal trail bike, adding a 125cc model to the SL line between the SL100 and SL175. Power came from a 122cc air-cooled single-overhead-cam single paired with a five-speed transmission, and the chassis featured a 21" front wheel, an 18" rear wheel, drum brakes, and an upswept exhaust. A tachometer was standard. The first-year K0 was offered in Candy Emerald Green, Strato Blue Metallic, and Poppy Yellow Metallic.

This 1971 SL125 is finished in Candy Emerald Green with painted steel fenders and is fitted with trials-pattern tires, a chrome headlight shell, a black ribbed seat, and painted steel fenders. This SL125 shows evidence of an older refurbishment.

This 1971 Honda SL125 is now offered at no reserve on behalf of the current owner's estate with a clean Nevada title.

Highlights

First-year 1971 SL125 K0

Candy Emerald Green

Black vinyl single seating

122cc air-cooled SOHC single-cylinder engine

5-speed manual transmission

Trials-pattern tires

Factory Equipment

21" front and 18" rear spoked wheels

Front and rear drum brakes

Upswept exhaust with heat shield

Front and rear lights

Speedometer and tachometer

Painted steel fenders

Side stand

Kick starter

Servicing

This SL125 appears to have been refurbished at some point, though documentation of the work is not included.

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various paint flaws from an older respray

Ownership History

This SL125 is offered on behalf of the current owner's estate, who is said to have been an motorcycle collector.