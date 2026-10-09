Auction ended.

1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof 351

Sold for on 10/09/26
Result
1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof 351
Gallery photo 1
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Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1A35M105600
Mileage indicated95,200 Miles TMU
LocationSomerset, Ohio
Engine351ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBright Red
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1971 Ford Torino GT Walkaround
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1971 Ford Torino GT Interior Viewing
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1971 Ford Torino GT Driving POV
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1971 Ford Torino GT Cold Start
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1971 Ford Torino GT Engine Bay
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1971 Ford Torino GT Idling
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Description

The 1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof represented the final evolution of Ford's intermediate muscle car before restrictive emissions requirements and shifting market priorities began to reshape the performance landscape. Defined by its sweeping fastback roofline, aggressive front-end styling, and broad range of powertrain options, the Torino blended muscle car performance with the comfort and convenience features expected of a personal coupe.

Finished in Bright Red over a black knit vinyl bucket-seat interior, this 1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof is powered by a 351ci Cleveland V8 paired with a three-speed C6 SelectShift automatic transmission.

Built at Ford's Atlanta assembly plant, the car was first delivered to Frank Cone Ford of Grand Prairie, Texas, and was finished from the factory in Bright Red over black vinyl. Factory features noted in the included Deluxe Marti Report include power steering, power front disc brakes, SelectAire air conditioning, tinted glass, and a center console.

The seller acquired this Torino GT in 2021 and reports that they have replaced steering and cooling components, the fuel tank, the tires, and various other items.

This 1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof 351 is now offered with factory literature, some spare parts, a car cover, a Deluxe Marti Report, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name. ‌

Highlights

  • Factory Torino GT SportsRoof

  • 351ci Cleveland V8 paired with a C6 3-speed SelectShift automatic transmission

  • Finished in Bright Red over black knit vinyl upholstery

  • Factory SelectAire air conditioning

  • Deluxe Marti Report

Factory Equipment

  • According to the Deluxe Marti Report, factory equipment includes:

    • 351ci 4V Cleveland V8 engine

    • C6 SelectShift automatic transmission

    • 3.00:1 conventional rear axle

    • Power steering

    • Power front disc brakes

    • Tinted Glass Complete

    • Bucket seats and center console

  • The chassis number 1A35M105600 decodes as:

    • 1 - 1971 model year

    • A - Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant

    • 35 - Torino GT 2-Door SportsRoof

    • M - 351ci 4V Cleveland V8 engine

    • 105600 - Consecutive unit number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 63F - Torino GT 2-Door SportsRoof body style

    • 3 - Bright Red paint

    • YA - Black knit vinyl bucket-seat interior

    • 6 - 3.00:1 conventional rear axle

    • U - C6 SelectShift automatic transmission

    • 61 - Dallas District Sales Office

    • 08/70 - August 1970 scheduled build date

Modifications

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • Aluminum intake manifold

  • Aftermarket camshaft

  • Lower dash-mounted auxiliary gauges

  • Replacement radio

  • Magnum 500 wheels

Servicing

According to the seller, the following components have been replaced:

  • Power steering lines and steering arm

  • Water pump and radiator

  • Belts and hoses

  • Fuel tank

  • Tires

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections, paint chips, and dents visible as shown in gallery

  • Rust present on the trunk lid and left front fender

  • Older paint job that shows various imperfections

  • Scratch and chips present in windshield

  • GT rocker-panel emblems are missing

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Torino GT in 2021.

Included Items

  • Deluxe Marti Report

  • Factory literature

  • Uninstalled spare panels and trim

  • Car cover

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1971 Ford Torino GT

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof 351

Sold to
RonaldWalters_woe5
RonaldWalters_woe5
$20,437
Seller
HF_a07urx
HF_a07urx
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC
Bids21
Views14,482

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