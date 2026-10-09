Description

The 1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof represented the final evolution of Ford's intermediate muscle car before restrictive emissions requirements and shifting market priorities began to reshape the performance landscape. Defined by its sweeping fastback roofline, aggressive front-end styling, and broad range of powertrain options, the Torino blended muscle car performance with the comfort and convenience features expected of a personal coupe.

Finished in Bright Red over a black knit vinyl bucket-seat interior, this 1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof is powered by a 351ci Cleveland V8 paired with a three-speed C6 SelectShift automatic transmission.

Built at Ford's Atlanta assembly plant, the car was first delivered to Frank Cone Ford of Grand Prairie, Texas, and was finished from the factory in Bright Red over black vinyl. Factory features noted in the included Deluxe Marti Report include power steering, power front disc brakes, SelectAire air conditioning, tinted glass, and a center console.

The seller acquired this Torino GT in 2021 and reports that they have replaced steering and cooling components, the fuel tank, the tires, and various other items.

This 1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof 351 is now offered with factory literature, some spare parts, a car cover, a Deluxe Marti Report, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name. ‌

Highlights

Factory Torino GT SportsRoof

351ci Cleveland V8 paired with a C6 3-speed SelectShift automatic transmission

Finished in Bright Red over black knit vinyl upholstery

Factory SelectAire air conditioning

Deluxe Marti Report

Factory Equipment

According to the Deluxe Marti Report, factory equipment includes: 351ci 4V Cleveland V8 engine C6 SelectShift automatic transmission 3.00:1 conventional rear axle Power steering Power front disc brakes Tinted Glass Complete Bucket seats and center console

The chassis number 1A35M105600 decodes as: 1 - 1971 model year A - Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant 35 - Torino GT 2-Door SportsRoof M - 351ci 4V Cleveland V8 engine 105600 - Consecutive unit number

The trim tag decodes as: 63F - Torino GT 2-Door SportsRoof body style 3 - Bright Red paint YA - Black knit vinyl bucket-seat interior 6 - 3.00:1 conventional rear axle U - C6 SelectShift automatic transmission 61 - Dallas District Sales Office 08/70 - August 1970 scheduled build date



Modifications

Edelbrock carburetor

Aluminum intake manifold

A ftermarket camshaft

Lower dash-mounted auxiliary gauges

Replacement radio

Magnum 500 wheels

Servicing

According to the seller, the following components have been replaced:

Power steering lines and steering arm

Water pump and radiator

Belts and hoses

Fuel tank

Tires

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections, paint chips, and dents visible as shown in gallery

Rust present on the trunk lid and left front fender

Older paint job that shows various imperfections

Scratch and chips present in windshield

GT rocker-panel emblems are missing

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Torino GT in 2021.

Included Items