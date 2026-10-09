1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof 351
Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:31 PM UTC
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Description
The 1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof represented the final evolution of Ford's intermediate muscle car before restrictive emissions requirements and shifting market priorities began to reshape the performance landscape. Defined by its sweeping fastback roofline, aggressive front-end styling, and broad range of powertrain options, the Torino blended muscle car performance with the comfort and convenience features expected of a personal coupe.
Finished in Bright Red over a black knit vinyl bucket-seat interior, this 1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof is powered by a 351ci Cleveland V8 paired with a three-speed C6 SelectShift automatic transmission.
Built at Ford's Atlanta assembly plant, the car was first delivered to Frank Cone Ford of Grand Prairie, Texas, and was finished from the factory in Bright Red over black vinyl. Factory features noted in the included Deluxe Marti Report include power steering, power front disc brakes, SelectAire air conditioning, tinted glass, and a center console.
The seller acquired this Torino GT in 2021 and reports that they have replaced steering and cooling components, the fuel tank, the tires, and various other items.
This 1971 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof 351 is now offered with factory literature, some spare parts, a car cover, a Deluxe Marti Report, and a clean Ohio title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Factory Torino GT SportsRoof
351ci Cleveland V8 paired with a C6 3-speed SelectShift automatic transmission
Finished in Bright Red over black knit vinyl upholstery
Factory SelectAire air conditioning
Deluxe Marti Report
Factory Equipment
According to the Deluxe Marti Report, factory equipment includes:
351ci 4V Cleveland V8 engine
C6 SelectShift automatic transmission
3.00:1 conventional rear axle
Power steering
Power front disc brakes
Tinted Glass Complete
Bucket seats and center console
The chassis number 1A35M105600 decodes as:
1 - 1971 model year
A - Atlanta, Georgia, assembly plant
35 - Torino GT 2-Door SportsRoof
M - 351ci 4V Cleveland V8 engine
105600 - Consecutive unit number
The trim tag decodes as:
63F - Torino GT 2-Door SportsRoof body style
3 - Bright Red paint
YA - Black knit vinyl bucket-seat interior
6 - 3.00:1 conventional rear axle
U - C6 SelectShift automatic transmission
61 - Dallas District Sales Office
08/70 - August 1970 scheduled build date
Modifications
Edelbrock carburetor
Aluminum intake manifold
Aftermarket camshaft
Lower dash-mounted auxiliary gauges
Replacement radio
Magnum 500 wheels
Servicing
According to the seller, the following components have been replaced:
Power steering lines and steering arm
Water pump and radiator
Belts and hoses
Fuel tank
Tires
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections, paint chips, and dents visible as shown in gallery
Rust present on the trunk lid and left front fender
Older paint job that shows various imperfections
Scratch and chips present in windshield
GT rocker-panel emblems are missing
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Torino GT in 2021.
Included Items
Deluxe Marti Report
Factory literature
Uninstalled spare panels and trim
Car cover
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.