Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1971, the Demon was Dodge's performance-oriented variant of the A-body platform used in the Dart. With its fastback shape, compact dimensions, and light weight, the Demon quickly became a favorite among drag racers and street machine builders.

Once powered by a 340ci V8, this 1971 Dodge Demon now features a 440ci V8 equipped with an Enderle supercharger, an Offenhauser intake manifold, and dual 600-cfm four-barrel carburetors. The engine is backed by a 727 TorqueFlite three-speed automatic transmission fitted with a TCI manual reverse-pattern valve body and 3,000-rpm stall converter, and an 8¾-inch Sure Grip rear axle with 5.13:1 gearing. Additional performance upgrades include a four-link rear coilover suspension, chassis reinforcement, a wheelie bar and parachute, and a 12-point roll cage.

Finished in metallic blue with flames and black graphics with a fiberglass hood and decklid, the car features a rallye dashboard, race bucket seats, AutoMeter instrumentation, a B&M shifter, Pro Star wheels, dual batteries, dual Holley fuel pumps, front disc brakes, and more as described below.

This modified 1971 Dodge Demon drag car is now offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Set up for drag race use

Powered by a Enderle supercharged, dual four-barrel carbureted 440ci V8

3-speed 727 automatic transmission and an 8¾-inch Sure Grip rear axle with 5.13 gears

Finished in metallic blue with flames and black graphics

Black with blue insert racing buckets and a 12-point roll cage

Alston four-link rear suspension, wheelie bar, and parachute

Modifications

Powertrain & Performance: Offenhauser intake manifold Dual 600-cfm four-barrel carburetors Adjustable rocker arms Headers and performance exhaust Deep oil pan Aluminum radiator with dual electric cooling fans High-flow aluminum water pump MSD ignition system

Drivetrain & Chassis: TCI manual reverse-pattern valve body and 3,000-rpm stall converter Tubular upper control arms Frame connectors Back-halved chassis with tubbed rear wheelhouses

Fuel & Electrical: Fuel cell and dual Holley fuel pumps Dual trunk-mounted batteries Painless wiring switch panel

Brakes, Wheels & Tires: Front disc brakes Staggered Pro Star wheels Mickey Thompson ET Street tires

Exterior: Fiberglass blower cutout hood Hood pins Fiberglass rear decklid Rear spoiler

Interior: Grant 3-spoke steering wheel Race bucket seats AutoMeter gauges Rallye dashboard B&M shifter



Servicing

According to the seller, the following components have been replaced:

Lower-control-arm bushings and ball joints

Front brake calipers

Dash pad

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Demon was originally built as a factory 340 four-speed car before undergoing transformation into a drag-style build The seller acquired this Mopar in 2025.

Known Imperfections