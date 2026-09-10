Supercharged 440-Powered 1971 Dodge Demon Drag Car
Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 2:19 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
Introduced for 1971, the Demon was Dodge's performance-oriented variant of the A-body platform used in the Dart. With its fastback shape, compact dimensions, and light weight, the Demon quickly became a favorite among drag racers and street machine builders.
Once powered by a 340ci V8, this 1971 Dodge Demon now features a 440ci V8 equipped with an Enderle supercharger, an Offenhauser intake manifold, and dual 600-cfm four-barrel carburetors. The engine is backed by a 727 TorqueFlite three-speed automatic transmission fitted with a TCI manual reverse-pattern valve body and 3,000-rpm stall converter, and an 8¾-inch Sure Grip rear axle with 5.13:1 gearing. Additional performance upgrades include a four-link rear coilover suspension, chassis reinforcement, a wheelie bar and parachute, and a 12-point roll cage.
Finished in metallic blue with flames and black graphics with a fiberglass hood and decklid, the car features a rallye dashboard, race bucket seats, AutoMeter instrumentation, a B&M shifter, Pro Star wheels, dual batteries, dual Holley fuel pumps, front disc brakes, and more as described below.
This modified 1971 Dodge Demon drag car is now offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Set up for drag race use
Powered by a Enderle supercharged, dual four-barrel carbureted 440ci V8
3-speed 727 automatic transmission and an 8¾-inch Sure Grip rear axle with 5.13 gears
Finished in metallic blue with flames and black graphics
Black with blue insert racing buckets and a 12-point roll cage
Alston four-link rear suspension, wheelie bar, and parachute
Modifications
Powertrain & Performance:
Offenhauser intake manifold
Dual 600-cfm four-barrel carburetors
Adjustable rocker arms
Headers and performance exhaust
Deep oil pan
Aluminum radiator with dual electric cooling fans
High-flow aluminum water pump
MSD ignition system
Drivetrain & Chassis:
TCI manual reverse-pattern valve body and 3,000-rpm stall converter
Tubular upper control arms
Frame connectors
Back-halved chassis with tubbed rear wheelhouses
Fuel & Electrical:
Fuel cell and dual Holley fuel pumps
Dual trunk-mounted batteries
Painless wiring switch panel
Brakes, Wheels & Tires:
Front disc brakes
Staggered Pro Star wheels
Mickey Thompson ET Street tires
Exterior:
Fiberglass blower cutout hood
Hood pins
Fiberglass rear decklid
Rear spoiler
Interior:
Grant 3-spoke steering wheel
Race bucket seats
AutoMeter gauges
Rallye dashboard
B&M shifter
Servicing
According to the seller, the following components have been replaced:
Lower-control-arm bushings and ball joints
Front brake calipers
Dash pad
Ownership History
According to the seller, this Demon was originally built as a factory 340 four-speed car before undergoing transformation into a drag-style build The seller acquired this Mopar in 2025.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and modification history
Chrome bumpers exhibit patina wear consistent with age
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.