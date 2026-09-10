Auction ended.

Supercharged 440-Powered 1971 Dodge Demon Drag Car

No reserve
Withdrawn on 09/10/26
Result
Supercharged 440-Powered 1971 Dodge Demon Drag Car
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Ended Sep 10, 2026 at 2:19 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINLM29H1B314409
Mileage indicated63,900 Miles TMU
LocationOrange Park, Florida
EngineSupercharged 440ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack/Blue

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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

Introduced for 1971, the Demon was Dodge's performance-oriented variant of the A-body platform used in the Dart. With its fastback shape, compact dimensions, and light weight, the Demon quickly became a favorite among drag racers and street machine builders.

Once powered by a 340ci V8, this 1971 Dodge Demon now features a 440ci V8 equipped with an Enderle supercharger, an Offenhauser intake manifold, and dual 600-cfm four-barrel carburetors. The engine is backed by a 727 TorqueFlite three-speed automatic transmission fitted with a TCI manual reverse-pattern valve body and 3,000-rpm stall converter, and an 8¾-inch Sure Grip rear axle with 5.13:1 gearing. Additional performance upgrades include a four-link rear coilover suspension, chassis reinforcement, a wheelie bar and parachute, and a 12-point roll cage.

Finished in metallic blue with flames and black graphics with a fiberglass hood and decklid, the car features a rallye dashboard, race bucket seats, AutoMeter instrumentation, a B&M shifter, Pro Star wheels, dual batteries, dual Holley fuel pumps, front disc brakes, and more as described below.

This modified 1971 Dodge Demon drag car is now offered at no reserve with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Set up for drag race use

  • Powered by a Enderle supercharged, dual four-barrel carbureted 440ci V8

  • 3-speed 727 automatic transmission and an 8¾-inch Sure Grip rear axle with 5.13 gears

  • Finished in metallic blue with flames and black graphics

  • Black with blue insert racing buckets and a 12-point roll cage

  • Alston four-link rear suspension, wheelie bar, and parachute

Modifications

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • Offenhauser intake manifold

    • Dual 600-cfm four-barrel carburetors

    • Adjustable rocker arms

    • Headers and performance exhaust

    • Deep oil pan

    • Aluminum radiator with dual electric cooling fans

    • High-flow aluminum water pump

    • MSD ignition system

  • Drivetrain & Chassis:

    • TCI manual reverse-pattern valve body and 3,000-rpm stall converter

    • Tubular upper control arms

    • Frame connectors

    • Back-halved chassis with tubbed rear wheelhouses

  • Fuel & Electrical:

    • Fuel cell and dual Holley fuel pumps

    • Dual trunk-mounted batteries

    • Painless wiring switch panel

  • Brakes, Wheels & Tires:

    • Front disc brakes

    • Staggered Pro Star wheels

    • Mickey Thompson ET Street tires

  • Exterior:

    • Fiberglass blower cutout hood

    • Hood pins

    • Fiberglass rear decklid

    • Rear spoiler

  • Interior:

    • Grant 3-spoke steering wheel

    • Race bucket seats

    • AutoMeter gauges

    • Rallye dashboard

    • B&M shifter

Servicing

According to the seller, the following components have been replaced:

  • Lower-control-arm bushings and ball joints

  • Front brake calipers

  • Dash pad

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Demon was originally built as a factory 340 four-speed car before undergoing transformation into a drag-style build The seller acquired this Mopar in 2025.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and modification history

  • Chrome bumpers exhibit patina wear consistent with age

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1971 Dodge Dart Demon

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Supercharged 440-Powered 1971 Dodge Demon Drag Car · No reserve

Withdrawn · Last bid
$7,500
Seller
DWarfel
DWarfel
EndedSep 10, 2026 at 2:19 PM UTC
Bids18
Views4,112

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