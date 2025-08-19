1971 Datsun 240Z
Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
The Datsun 240Z arrived in the U.S. in 1970 and quickly reshaped expectations for what an affordable sports car could be, pairing a smooth inline-six with independent suspension and styling that drew comparisons to far more expensive European rivals.
This 240Z is said to have been originally delivered to a dealer in Holly Hill, Florida, on May 12, 1971, and it spent time in South Carolina and Georgia before being acquired by the seller in 2018 in current form. The car's previous owner performed refurbishment work to the numbers-matching 2.4L inline-six, which is fitted with an E88 cylinder head and SU-style Weber carburetors. Power goes to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission paired with an R200 differential fitted with 3.90:1 gearing. Other modifications include exhaust headers with a stock muffler, a larger-capacity aluminum radiator with electric fan, and suspension upgrades.
The car was refinished by Atlanta Racing in Spiral Gray Metallic, a Corvette color code (88U), and additional cosmetic work performed as part of the refurbishment includes reupholstered seats, headliner, and door panels in leather, a fiberglass hood, JDM-style amber rear taillights, and JDM-style fender mirrors.
This 1971 Datsun 240Z is now offered with a clean Maryland title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Repainted in Spiral Gray Metallic (Corvette color code 88U)
Black leather upholstery
L24 2.4L inline-six with E88 cylinder head
The engine stamping corresponds with the data plate
Many performance upgrades
Factory Equipment
Independent four-wheel suspension
Power-assisted brakes
Reclining bucket seats
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Modifications
Mechanical:
E88 cylinder head
SU-style Weber carburetors
Electric fuel pump
Larger-capacity aluminum radiator with electric fan
Exhaust headers
R200 differential with 3.90 gears
Four-wheel disc brakes
Upgraded front anti-sway bar
Rear anti-sway bar added
Rear strut brace
Eibach lowering springs
KYB shocks
Exterior:
Repainted in Spiral Gray Metallic (Corvette color code 88U) by Atlanta Racing
Fiberglass hood
JDM-style rear light kit with amber lenses
JDM-style fender mirrors
Blacked-out trim and bumpers
Aftermarket 16” wheels
Interior:
Battery relocated to the trunk
Two layers of sound deadening in rear compartment
Servicing
The following servicing is said to have been performed in preparation for the sale:
June 2026: Front brake rotors, calipers, and master cylinder replaced
June 2026: Transmission and rear differential fluid replaced
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery
The windshield wipers inoperative
Driver's side window crank gear is stripped
Ownership History
This 240Z was reportedly delivered to a dealer in Holly Hill, Florida, on May 12, 1971, and remained in Florida until the mid-1980s, followed by South Carolina and Georgia ownership. The seller acquired the vehicle in 2018.
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