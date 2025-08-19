Description

The Datsun 240Z arrived in the U.S. in 1970 and quickly reshaped expectations for what an affordable sports car could be, pairing a smooth inline-six with independent suspension and styling that drew comparisons to far more expensive European rivals.

This 240Z is said to have been originally delivered to a dealer in Holly Hill, Florida, on May 12, 1971, and it spent time in South Carolina and Georgia before being acquired by the seller in 2018 in current form. The car's previous owner performed refurbishment work to the numbers-matching 2.4L inline-six, which is fitted with an E88 cylinder head and SU-style Weber carburetors. Power goes to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission paired with an R200 differential fitted with 3.90:1 gearing. Other modifications include exhaust headers with a stock muffler, a larger-capacity aluminum radiator with electric fan, and suspension upgrades.

The car was refinished by Atlanta Racing in Spiral Gray Metallic, a Corvette color code (88U), and additional cosmetic work performed as part of the refurbishment includes reupholstered seats, headliner, and door panels in leather, a fiberglass hood, JDM-style amber rear taillights, and JDM-style fender mirrors.

This 1971 Datsun 240Z is now offered with a clean Maryland title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Repainted in Spiral Gray Metallic (Corvette color code 88U)

Black leather upholstery

L24 2.4L inline-six with E88 cylinder head The engine stamping corresponds with the data plate

Many performance upgrades

Factory Equipment

Independent four-wheel suspension

Power-assisted brakes

Reclining bucket seats

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Modifications

Mechanical: E88 cylinder head SU-style Weber carburetors Electric fuel pump Larger-capacity aluminum radiator with electric fan Exhaust headers R200 differential with 3.90 gears Four-wheel disc brakes Upgraded front anti-sway bar Rear anti-sway bar added Rear strut brace Eibach lowering springs KYB shocks

Exterior: Repainted in Spiral Gray Metallic (Corvette color code 88U) by Atlanta Racing Fiberglass hood JDM-style rear light kit with amber lenses JDM-style fender mirrors Blacked-out trim and bumpers Aftermarket 16” wheels

Interior: Battery relocated to the trunk Two layers of sound deadening in rear compartment



Servicing

The following servicing is said to have been performed in preparation for the sale:

June 2026: Front brake rotors, calipers, and master cylinder replaced

June 2026: Transmission and rear differential fluid replaced

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

The windshield wipers inoperative

Driver's side window crank gear is stripped

Ownership History

This 240Z was reportedly delivered to a dealer in Holly Hill, Florida, on May 12, 1971, and remained in Florida until the mid-1980s, followed by South Carolina and Georgia ownership. The seller acquired the vehicle in 2018.