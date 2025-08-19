1971 Datsun 240Z

5 days
$18,750
1971 Datsun 240Z
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All photos (58)

Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINHLS3021073
Mileage indicated23,600 Miles TMU
LocationEllicott City, Maryland
Engine2.4L Inline-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorSpiral Gray Metallic
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The Datsun 240Z arrived in the U.S. in 1970 and quickly reshaped expectations for what an affordable sports car could be, pairing a smooth inline-six with independent suspension and styling that drew comparisons to far more expensive European rivals.

This 240Z is said to have been originally delivered to a dealer in Holly Hill, Florida, on May 12, 1971, and it spent time in South Carolina and Georgia before being acquired by the seller in 2018 in current form. The car's previous owner performed refurbishment work to the numbers-matching 2.4L inline-six, which is fitted with an E88 cylinder head and SU-style Weber carburetors. Power goes to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transmission paired with an R200 differential fitted with 3.90:1 gearing. Other modifications include exhaust headers with a stock muffler, a larger-capacity aluminum radiator with electric fan, and suspension upgrades.

The car was refinished by Atlanta Racing in Spiral Gray Metallic, a Corvette color code (88U), and additional cosmetic work performed as part of the refurbishment includes reupholstered seats, headliner, and door panels in leather, a fiberglass hood, JDM-style amber rear taillights, and JDM-style fender mirrors.

This 1971 Datsun 240Z is now offered with a clean Maryland title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Repainted in Spiral Gray Metallic (Corvette color code 88U)

  • Black leather upholstery

  • L24 2.4L inline-six with E88 cylinder head

    • The engine stamping corresponds with the data plate

  • Many performance upgrades

Factory Equipment

  • Independent four-wheel suspension

  • Power-assisted brakes

  • Reclining bucket seats

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Modifications

  • Mechanical:

    • E88 cylinder head

    • SU-style Weber carburetors

    • Electric fuel pump

    • Larger-capacity aluminum radiator with electric fan

    • Exhaust headers

    • R200 differential with 3.90 gears

    • Four-wheel disc brakes

    • Upgraded front anti-sway bar

    • Rear anti-sway bar added

    • Rear strut brace

    • Eibach lowering springs

    • KYB shocks

  • Exterior:

    • Repainted in Spiral Gray Metallic (Corvette color code 88U) by Atlanta Racing

    • Fiberglass hood

    • JDM-style rear light kit with amber lenses

    • JDM-style fender mirrors

    • Blacked-out trim and bumpers

    • Aftermarket 16” wheels

  • Interior:

    • Battery relocated to the trunk

    • Two layers of sound deadening in rear compartment

Servicing

The following servicing is said to have been performed in preparation for the sale:

  • June 2026: Front brake rotors, calipers, and master cylinder replaced

  • June 2026: Transmission and rear differential fluid replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle’s condition are available in the gallery

  • The windshield wipers inoperative

  • Driver's side window crank gear is stripped

Ownership History

This 240Z was reportedly delivered to a dealer in Holly Hill, Florida, on May 12, 1971, and remained in Florida until the mid-1980s, followed by South Carolina and Georgia ownership. The seller acquired the vehicle in 2018.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Datsun 240Z

Current bid
Jstuck7979
Jstuck7979
$18,750
Seller
GPA-SHADOW
GPA-SHADOW
EndingWed, Sep 16 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids43
Views35,053

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