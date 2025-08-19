Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

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OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1971 Datsun 240Z fundamentally changed American perceptions of Japanese automotive engineering, delivering European-caliber sports car performance at a remarkably accessible price.

Its long, sculpted hood and fastback roofline channeled contemporary European GT cars, yet the execution was distinctly its own with clean bodywork and a confident, purposeful stance. Beneath that striking body sat Datsun’s smooth-revving, 2.4L inline-six engine, paired with a precise four-speed manual transmission that rewarded enthusiastic driving. Independent suspension at all four corners, a genuine engineering achievement for a car in this price class, gave the 240Z sophisticated handling balance that outclassed many established competitors. And front disc brakes ensured confident stopping power to match its spirited performance capability.

Datsun’s meticulous attention to build quality and reliability, backed by extensive competition testing in international rally and SCCA events, demonstrated that Japanese manufacturers could produce world-class sports cars. The 240Z’s runaway success fundamentally reshaped the affordable sports car segment for decades to come.

Said to have come from California, this example has been refinished in original New Sight Orange over reupholstered black vinyl bucket seats. Aftermarket additions include an air-conditioning system and 14” slot mag wheels, while the 2.4L inline-six is backed by a 5-speed transmission from a later 280Z. The current owner reports having driven the car approximately 2,000 miles and completed brake-system and fluid services during their ownership.

This 1971 Datsun 240Z is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

Refinished in New Sight Orange with black upholstery

14” wheels

2.4L SOHC inline six cylinder

5-speed manual transmission

Aftermarket air-conditioning system

Factory Equipment

Fastback coupe styling

Fully independent suspension

Front disc brakes

Twin carburetors

Reclining bucket seats

Sport instrument cluster

Modifications

Refinished in New Sight Orange

Seats reupholstered in black

Aftermarket 14” slot mags

5-speed manual transmission from a 280Z

Aluminum radiator

Aftermarket air conditioning system

Custom dash cover

Servicing & Documentation

Service records from 2000 to present

Per the seller’s records, the following service has been done:

May 2026: Oil and filter changed, chassis lubed

July 2025: Differential and brake booster rebuilt, brakes bled, coolant changed

March 2024: Oil and filter changed, chassis lubed

August 2023: Hood release cable installed

See maintenance records in gallery for additional information

Known Imperfections

Taillight chrome trim is peeling and fading

Console ashtray cover is missing

Images detailing the condition of the 1971 Datsun 240Z are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1971 Datsun 240Z was purchased in 2021 and is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection.

Included Items

Spare parts

Maintenance records from 2000-present

Additional Information

The seller states, "It was repainted in the original color “New Sight Orange” paint (#918) and is glossy and shiny, with only a few minor stone chips. The body panels are straight and true with good gaps."

"The black upholstery is in very nice condition with no defects. A custom dash topper is installed. The reclining bucket seats have been recovered in a period correct faux leather. The console and strut towers are covered with the correct diamond quilted vinyl. The door panels are smooth black vinyl."

"The 2.4L, 150hp inline 6-cylinder engine starts easily, revs freely, and runs strong with good oil pressure. The 5-speed gearbox shifts fine with the 5th gear acting like an overdrive. The front wheel disc brakes stop straight. The car to handles well with the 4-wheel independent suspension."

"The period correct aftermarket 14” aluminum slotted mag wheels have 175HR14 Vredestein tires that were new in 2021."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com