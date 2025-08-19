1971 Datsun 240Z 5-Speed

Snook's Dream Cars
No reserve
4 days
$30,000
1971 Datsun 240Z 5-Speed
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (152)

Ending Mon, Sep 28 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINHLS3043482
Mileage indicated97,300 Miles TMU
LocationBowling Green, Ohio
Engine2.4L Inline Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorNew Sight Orange
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote

Addenda and errata

  • Please note a YouTube video has been added.

Video gallery

1971 Datsun 240Z Driving
Play
1971 Datsun 240Z Walk Around
Play

Description

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

* * *

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1971 Datsun 240Z fundamentally changed American perceptions of Japanese automotive engineering, delivering European-caliber sports car performance at a remarkably accessible price.

Its long, sculpted hood and fastback roofline channeled contemporary European GT cars, yet the execution was distinctly its own with clean bodywork and a confident, purposeful stance. Beneath that striking body sat Datsun’s smooth-revving, 2.4L inline-six engine, paired with a precise four-speed manual transmission that rewarded enthusiastic driving. Independent suspension at all four corners, a genuine engineering achievement for a car in this price class, gave the 240Z sophisticated handling balance that outclassed many established competitors. And front disc brakes ensured confident stopping power to match its spirited performance capability.

Datsun’s meticulous attention to build quality and reliability, backed by extensive competition testing in international rally and SCCA events, demonstrated that Japanese manufacturers could produce world-class sports cars. The 240Z’s runaway success fundamentally reshaped the affordable sports car segment for decades to come.

Said to have come from California, this example has been refinished in original New Sight Orange over reupholstered black vinyl bucket seats. Aftermarket additions include an air-conditioning system and 14” slot mag wheels, while the 2.4L inline-six is backed by a 5-speed transmission from a later 280Z. The current owner reports having driven the car approximately 2,000 miles and completed brake-system and fluid services during their ownership.

This 1971 Datsun 240Z is now offered at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean Ohio title in the current owner’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection

  • Refinished in New Sight Orange with black upholstery

  • 14” wheels

  • 2.4L SOHC inline six cylinder

  • 5-speed manual transmission

  • Aftermarket air-conditioning system

Factory Equipment

  • Fastback coupe styling

  • Fully independent suspension

  • Front disc brakes

  • Twin carburetors

  • Reclining bucket seats

  • Sport instrument cluster

Modifications

  • Refinished in New Sight Orange

  • Seats reupholstered in black

  • Aftermarket 14” slot mags

  • 5-speed manual transmission from a 280Z

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Aftermarket air conditioning system

  • Custom dash cover

Servicing & Documentation

Service records from 2000 to present

Per the seller’s records, the following service has been done:

  • May 2026:

    • Oil and filter changed, chassis lubed

  • July 2025:

    • Differential and brake booster rebuilt, brakes bled, coolant changed

  • March 2024:

    • Oil and filter changed, chassis lubed

  • August 2023:

    • Hood release cable installed

  • See maintenance records in gallery for additional information

Known Imperfections

  • Taillight chrome trim is peeling and fading

  • Console ashtray cover is missing

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1971 Datsun 240Z are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1971 Datsun 240Z was purchased in 2021 and is offered from the Snook’s Dream Cars Collection.

Included Items

  • Spare parts

  • Maintenance records from 2000-present

Additional Information

The seller states, "It was repainted in the original color “New Sight Orange” paint (#918) and is glossy and shiny, with only a few minor stone chips. The body panels are straight and true with good gaps."

"The black upholstery is in very nice condition with no defects. A custom dash topper is installed. The reclining bucket seats have been recovered in a period correct faux leather. The console and strut towers are covered with the correct diamond quilted vinyl. The door panels are smooth black vinyl."

"The 2.4L, 150hp inline 6-cylinder engine starts easily, revs freely, and runs strong with good oil pressure. The 5-speed gearbox shifts fine with the 5th gear acting like an overdrive. The front wheel disc brakes stop straight. The car to handles well with the 4-wheel independent suspension."

"The period correct aftermarket 14” aluminum slotted mag wheels have 175HR14 Vredestein tires that were new in 2021."

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Blake Wingrove Phone: 616.822.8589 Email: bwingrove@hagerty.com

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Datsun 240Z 5-Speed · No reserve

Current bid
1957Frieda
1957Frieda
$30,000
Seller
Bwingrove
Bwingrove
EndingMon, Sep 28 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids21
Views14,284

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

1957Frieda's avatar
1957Frieda
Sep 21 at 8:56 PM
$30,000bid placed 
JH_Charlotte's avatar
JH_Charlotte
Sep 20 at 4:05 PM
$25,260bid placed 
JWMichigan's avatar
JWMichigan
Sep 19 at 1:35 PM
$25,000bid placed 
Gary_Olmstead's avatar
Gary_Olmstead
Sep 19 at 1:25 PM
$15,250bid placed 
Maximus09's avatar
Maximus09
Sep 18 at 6:47 AM
$15,000bid placed 
ToddBretzlaff's avatar
ToddBretzlaff
Sep 16 at 11:39 PM
$14,750bid placed 
Wthj70's avatar
Wthj70
Sep 16 at 7:43 PM
$14,500bid placed 
ToddBretzlaff's avatar
ToddBretzlaff
Sep 16 at 12:58 PM
$14,250bid placed 
mstrd's avatar
mstrd
Sep 16 at 4:09 AM
$14,000bid placed 
1956vintage's avatar
1956vintage
Sep 15 at 10:26 PM
$12,000bid placed 
DK_ytgf2f's avatar
DK_ytgf2f
Sep 15 at 10:18 PM
$10,500bid placed 
TerenceGallagher_fx21's avatar
TerenceGallagher_fx21
Sep 15 at 9:20 PM
$10,000bid placed 
1956vintage's avatar
1956vintage
Sep 15 at 5:10 PM
$9,000bid placed 
Motovalu's avatar
Motovalu
Sep 15 at 3:48 PM
$7,500bid placed 
1956vintage's avatar
1956vintage
Sep 15 at 2:22 AM
$5,000bid placed 
KG_6tc0ui's avatar
KG_6tc0ui
Sep 15 at 1:29 AM
$4,100bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Sep 14 at 11:47 AM
$3,300bid placed 
Historic's avatar
Historic
Sep 14 at 2:33 AM
$3,200bid placed 
40t's avatar
40t
Sep 14 at 1:35 AM
$3,100bid placed 
FIGHT.TV's avatar
FIGHT.TV
Sep 13 at 11:47 PM
$3,000bid placed 
Pirlo68's avatar
Pirlo68
Sep 13 at 9:29 PM
$1,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026