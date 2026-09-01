Snook's Dream Cars

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

Snook's Dream Cars header image

Snook’s Dream Cars is a multi-generational collection of cars that started when Bill and his son Jeff restored a 1929 Model A Ford in 1963. The collection grew into a public museum serving Bowling Green, OH over the last two decades, with an emphasis on keeping the cars road-worthy and regularly enjoyed. Their in-house service gained local reputation for high-quality service, keeping classics on the road in their best condition possible. Hagerty Marketplace is proud to present Snook's Dream Cars Collection, offered entirely without reserve.

Active auctions (15)

1963 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster
4 daysBid $38,250

1963 Jaguar XKE Series I Roadster

No reserve
B20E-Powered 1963 Volvo P1800 4-Speed
4 daysBid $25,250

B20E-Powered 1963 Volvo P1800 4-Speed

No reserve
1971 Datsun 240Z 5-Speed
4 daysBid $30,000

1971 Datsun 240Z 5-Speed

No reserve
1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe
4 daysBid $35,000

1940 Packard One Twenty Convertible Coupe

No reserve
1931 Ford Model A Station Wagon
4 daysBid $7,000

1931 Ford Model A Station Wagon

No reserve
1933 Cadillac 355-C Rumble Seat Coupe
4 daysBid $21,000

1933 Cadillac 355-C Rumble Seat Coupe

No reserve
1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible
4 daysBid $48,250

1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Convertible

No reserve
1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider
4 daysBid $23,500

1959 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider

No reserve
1952 MG TD Roadster 5-Speed
4 daysBid $13,000

1952 MG TD Roadster 5-Speed

No reserve
1941 Pontiac Torpedo 8 Streamliner Two-Door Sedan
4 daysBid $16,500

1941 Pontiac Torpedo 8 Streamliner Two-Door Sedan

No reserve
1942 Ford GPW
4 daysBid $15,500

1942 Ford GPW

No reserve
1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161
4 daysBid $38,000

1954 Kaiser-Darrin 161

No reserve
Kaiser Darrin Roadster Pedal Car
4 daysBid $1,900

Kaiser Darrin Roadster Pedal Car

No reserve
3.8-Powered 1964 Jaguar Mk II 4-Speed
4 daysBid $17,525

3.8-Powered 1964 Jaguar Mk II 4-Speed

No reserve
1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289
4 daysBid $30,000

1965 Ford Mustang Convertible 289

No reserve

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