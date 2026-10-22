1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Recommended services
Video gallery
Description
First introduced in 1970, the Monte Carlo was Chevrolet's flagship personal luxury car. Available only in a two-door, the Monte Carlo had a variety of options enabling either a full-on luxury vehicle, or something more akin to a gentleman's muscle car. The first generation Monte Carlo was produced from 1970 to 1972 when it was redesigned fro 1973. These cars also set the record for the longest hood ever produced by General Motors, and that is a record that still stands today.
For 1971, the Chevrolet Monte Carlo abandoned 1970's rounded parking lights in favor of rectangular units. The grille was changed, and various small interior revisions were made. Production was down from 1970 by about 18,000 units.
Acquired by the seller in 2011, this 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is finished in blue with a black vinyl top and black interior. Inside, it features bucket seats with a center console, cassette deck stereo, and burled wood-style trim. Under the hood is a 350ci small-block V8 engine mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. The engine is equipped with a chrome air cleaner assembly and an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor. This vehicle has dual exhaust and power front disc brakes.
This 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
350ci V8 with Edelbrock carburetor
Three-speed TH350 automatic transmission
Power front disc brakes
Bucket seats with center console
Vinyl top
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (1385711537377) decodes as:
1 - Chevrolet
38 - Monte Carlo
57 - 2 door sport coupe
1 - 1971 model year
1 - Oshawa, Ontario assembly plant
537377 - Production sequence number
Bucket seats with center console
Burled wood-style interior trim
Rear bumperettes
Hood ornament
Chrome differential cover
Modifications
Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor
Rally wheels
Dual exhaust
Chrome air cleaner assembly
Kraco cassette deck
Aftermarket dash-mounted oil pressure gauge
Known Imperfections
Dent in the rear bumper
Air conditioning does not work
Paint blemish on the right rear quarter panel
Wear on various interior surfaces
Ownership History
The seller acquired this vehicle in 2011.
Included Items
Used valve covers and various used spare parts
Additional Information
The seller states, "This 1971 Chevy Monte Carlo’s restoration was completed in 2015 with a professional paint job of its original color. It is free of any dents and rust. It is complete with a slap stick automatic, bucket seats free of any defects. New roof skin and vinyl top. The mileage is 82,024 original miles!"
"The transmission was rebuilt in 2018. Reupholstered front seats, rear bench seat is original and in mint condition. New headliner, both rear quarter panels are new, new trunk pan and floor pan. New radial tires - Cooper cobras with rally wheels in 2017. "
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.