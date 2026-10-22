Description

First introduced in 1970, the Monte Carlo was Chevrolet's flagship personal luxury car. Available only in a two-door, the Monte Carlo had a variety of options enabling either a full-on luxury vehicle, or something more akin to a gentleman's muscle car. The first generation Monte Carlo was produced from 1970 to 1972 when it was redesigned fro 1973. These cars also set the record for the longest hood ever produced by General Motors, and that is a record that still stands today.

For 1971, the Chevrolet Monte Carlo abandoned 1970's rounded parking lights in favor of rectangular units. The grille was changed, and various small interior revisions were made. Production was down from 1970 by about 18,000 units.

Acquired by the seller in 2011, this 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is finished in blue with a black vinyl top and black interior. Inside, it features bucket seats with a center console, cassette deck stereo, and burled wood-style trim. Under the hood is a 350ci small-block V8 engine mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. The engine is equipped with a chrome air cleaner assembly and an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor. This vehicle has dual exhaust and power front disc brakes.

This 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

350ci V8 with Edelbrock carburetor

Three-speed TH350 automatic transmission

Power front disc brakes

Bucket seats with center console

Vinyl top

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (1385711537377) decodes as: 1 - Chevrolet 38 - Monte Carlo 57 - 2 door sport coupe 1 - 1971 model year 1 - Oshawa, Ontario assembly plant 537377 - Production sequence number

Bucket seats with center console

Burled wood-style interior trim

Rear bumperettes

Hood ornament

Chrome differential cover

Modifications

Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor

Rally wheels

Dual exhaust

Chrome air cleaner assembly

Kraco cassette deck

Aftermarket dash-mounted oil pressure gauge

Known Imperfections

Dent in the rear bumper

Air conditioning does not work

Paint blemish on the right rear quarter panel

Wear on various interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2011.

Included Items

Used valve covers and various used spare parts

Additional Information

The seller states, "This 1971 Chevy Monte Carlo’s restoration was completed in 2015 with a professional paint job of its original color. It is free of any dents and rust. It is complete with a slap stick automatic, bucket seats free of any defects. New roof skin and vinyl top. The mileage is 82,024 original miles!"

"The transmission was rebuilt in 2018. Reupholstered front seats, rear bench seat is original and in mint condition. New headliner, both rear quarter panels are new, new trunk pan and floor pan. New radial tires - Cooper cobras with rally wheels in 2017. "