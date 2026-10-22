Auction ended.

1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Bid to $13,000 on 10/22/26
Result
1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo
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Ended Oct 22, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1385711537377
Mileage indicated82,050 Miles TMU
LocationHolland, Michigan
EngineGM Small Block V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo-Walkaround & Interior
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1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo-Window Crank Operation
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1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo-Window Crank Operation 2
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1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo-Engine View & Idle
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1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo-Start Up
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1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo-Walkaround
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Description

First introduced in 1970, the Monte Carlo was Chevrolet's flagship personal luxury car. Available only in a two-door, the Monte Carlo had a variety of options enabling either a full-on luxury vehicle, or something more akin to a gentleman's muscle car. The first generation Monte Carlo was produced from 1970 to 1972 when it was redesigned fro 1973. These cars also set the record for the longest hood ever produced by General Motors, and that is a record that still stands today.

For 1971, the Chevrolet Monte Carlo abandoned 1970's rounded parking lights in favor of rectangular units. The grille was changed, and various small interior revisions were made. Production was down from 1970 by about 18,000 units.

Acquired by the seller in 2011, this 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is finished in blue with a black vinyl top and black interior. Inside, it features bucket seats with a center console, cassette deck stereo, and burled wood-style trim. Under the hood is a 350ci small-block V8 engine mated to a three-speed automatic transmission. The engine is equipped with a chrome air cleaner assembly and an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor. This vehicle has dual exhaust and power front disc brakes.

This 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 350ci V8 with Edelbrock carburetor

  • Three-speed TH350 automatic transmission

  • Power front disc brakes

  • Bucket seats with center console

  • Vinyl top

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (1385711537377) decodes as:

    • 1 - Chevrolet

    • 38 - Monte Carlo

    • 57 - 2 door sport coupe

    • 1 - 1971 model year

    • 1 - Oshawa, Ontario assembly plant

    • 537377 - Production sequence number

  • Bucket seats with center console

  • Burled wood-style interior trim

  • Rear bumperettes

  • Hood ornament

  • Chrome differential cover

Modifications

  • Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor

  • Rally wheels

  • Dual exhaust

  • Chrome air cleaner assembly

  • Kraco cassette deck

  • Aftermarket dash-mounted oil pressure gauge

Known Imperfections

  • Dent in the rear bumper

  • Air conditioning does not work

  • Paint blemish on the right rear quarter panel

  • Wear on various interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this vehicle in 2011.

Included Items

  • Used valve covers and various used spare parts

Additional Information

The seller states, "This 1971 Chevy Monte Carlo’s restoration was completed in 2015 with a professional paint job of its original color. It is free of any dents and rust. It is complete with a slap stick automatic, bucket seats free of any defects. New roof skin and vinyl top. The mileage is 82,024 original miles!"

"The transmission was rebuilt in 2018. Reupholstered front seats, rear bench seat is original and in mint condition. New headliner, both rear quarter panels are new, new trunk pan and floor pan. New radial tires - Cooper cobras with rally wheels in 2017. "

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

Last bid
RobM-qvwse82s
RobM-qvwse82s
$13,000
Seller
DM_811f3v
DM_811f3v
EndedOct 22, 2026 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids27
Views11,480

Comments & bids

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RobM-qvwse82s' avatar
RobM-qvwse82s
Oct 22 at 6:51 PM
$13,000bid placed 
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boy’s2twins
Oct 22 at 6:32 PM
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RobM-qvwse82s
Oct 22 at 6:17 PM
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Scastell
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boy’s2twins
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Scastell
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boy’s2twins
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Frederick_Horner
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boy’s2twins
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Loriomart
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boy’s2twins
Oct 21 at 9:24 PM
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JESSR
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AW_3sak6j
Oct 21 at 10:57 AM
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RodgerPontz_ll1u
Oct 20 at 8:05 PM
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AW_3sak6j
Oct 20 at 6:16 PM
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JESSR
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AW_3sak6j
Oct 19 at 5:12 PM
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RodgerPontz_ll1u
Oct 19 at 4:17 PM
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LarryJames36
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AW_3sak6j
Oct 13 at 11:50 AM
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Dave-gm4ah8ql
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EDB1967
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jv_v3wvco
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EDB1967
Oct 11 at 3:34 AM
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CH_f9r3c4
Oct 9 at 6:40 PM
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CH_f9r3c4
Oct 9 at 6:39 PM
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MACMAN2024
Oct 9 at 8:45 AM
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