Auction ended.

1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed

Sold for on 09/08/26
Result
1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed
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All photos (96)

Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194671S113955
Mileage indicated25,500 Miles TMU
LocationFredericksburg, Virginia
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorMille Miglia
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible - Walk Around
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1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible - Start Up
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Description

Introduced in 1968, the third-generation Chevrolet Corvette (C3) carried forward the Stingray legacy with dramatic styling, improved chassis design, and a growing list of performance and comfort features. By 1971, the Corvette had matured into a refined grand‑touring sports car—still aggressive in appearance but more civilized in its road manners. Long sweeping fenders, a low nose, and the unmistakable “sugar scoop” rear deck cemented the C3 as a design icon.

This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is finished in Mille Miglia Red over a Black vinyl interior and it features a numbers-matching combination of a 350ci V8 and a Muncie M20 four-speed manual transmission.

The cars rides on Rally wheels fitted with Uniroyal steel‑belted white‑letter tires, and it features crank windows and an AM/FM radio.

This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 350ci L48 V8

  • Muncie M20 4‑speed manual transmission

  • Rear‑wheel drive with 3.36 Positraction rear axle

  • Mille Miglia Red exterior with a white soft top over

  • Black vinyl interior

  • Rally wheels wrapped in Uniroyal white‑letter tires

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (194671S113955) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 94 – Corvette

    • 67 – Convertible

    • 1 – 1971 model year

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly

    • 113955 – Sequential production number

  • The trim number (I02 400 973) decodes as:

    • I02 – April 2nd build date

    • 400 – Black vinyl upholstery

    • 973 – Mille Miglia Red

  • 350ci L48 V8

    • Pad stamping C11S113955 corresponds with the car's serial number

    • Suffix code CJL indicates a 350ci rated at 270 hp when new

  • Four-speed Muncie M20 manual transmission

    • Stamping C119113955 corresponds with the car's serial number

    • Suffix code A

  • 15” Rally wheels

  • Independent suspension

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Flip-up headlights

  • Power steering

  • AM/FM radio

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections as shown in the gallery

  • Windshield wipers inoperable

  • Horn inoperative

  • Carpet is faded

Ownership History

From the seller: “I purchased this Corvette in April of 2025. Numbers-matching powertrain and original paint and interior. To my knowledge, the car is original.”

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1971 Chevrolet Corvette

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed

Sold to
MarinaLopez_vkyq
MarinaLopez_vkyq
$26,750
Seller
PatrickPlummer_1964
PatrickPlummer_1964
EndedSep 08, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
Bids23
Views12,193

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