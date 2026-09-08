1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible 4-Speed
Ended Sep 08, 2026 at 6:10 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in 1968, the third-generation Chevrolet Corvette (C3) carried forward the Stingray legacy with dramatic styling, improved chassis design, and a growing list of performance and comfort features. By 1971, the Corvette had matured into a refined grand‑touring sports car—still aggressive in appearance but more civilized in its road manners. Long sweeping fenders, a low nose, and the unmistakable “sugar scoop” rear deck cemented the C3 as a design icon.
This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is finished in Mille Miglia Red over a Black vinyl interior and it features a numbers-matching combination of a 350ci V8 and a Muncie M20 four-speed manual transmission.
The cars rides on Rally wheels fitted with Uniroyal steel‑belted white‑letter tires, and it features crank windows and an AM/FM radio.
This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
350ci L48 V8
Muncie M20 4‑speed manual transmission
Rear‑wheel drive with 3.36 Positraction rear axle
Mille Miglia Red exterior with a white soft top over
Black vinyl interior
Rally wheels wrapped in Uniroyal white‑letter tires
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (194671S113955) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
94 – Corvette
67 – Convertible
1 – 1971 model year
S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly
113955 – Sequential production number
The trim number (I02 400 973) decodes as:
I02 – April 2nd build date
400 – Black vinyl upholstery
973 – Mille Miglia Red
350ci L48 V8
Pad stamping C11S113955 corresponds with the car's serial number
Suffix code CJL indicates a 350ci rated at 270 hp when new
Four-speed Muncie M20 manual transmission
Stamping C119113955 corresponds with the car's serial number
Suffix code A
15” Rally wheels
Independent suspension
Four-wheel disc brakes
Flip-up headlights
Power steering
AM/FM radio
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections as shown in the gallery
Windshield wipers inoperable
Horn inoperative
Carpet is faded
Ownership History
From the seller: “I purchased this Corvette in April of 2025. Numbers-matching powertrain and original paint and interior. To my knowledge, the car is original.”
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.