Description

Introduced in 1968, the third-generation Chevrolet Corvette (C3) carried forward the Stingray legacy with dramatic styling, improved chassis design, and a growing list of performance and comfort features. By 1971, the Corvette had matured into a refined grand‑touring sports car—still aggressive in appearance but more civilized in its road manners. Long sweeping fenders, a low nose, and the unmistakable “sugar scoop” rear deck cemented the C3 as a design icon.

This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is finished in Mille Miglia Red over a Black vinyl interior and it features a numbers-matching combination of a 350ci V8 and a Muncie M20 four-speed manual transmission.

The cars rides on Rally wheels fitted with Uniroyal steel‑belted white‑letter tires, and it features crank windows and an AM/FM radio.

This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible is now offered with a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

350ci L48 V8

Muncie M20 4‑speed manual transmission

Rear‑wheel drive with 3.36 Positraction rear axle

Mille Miglia Red exterior with a white soft top over

Black vinyl interior

Rally wheels wrapped in Uniroyal white‑letter tires

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (194671S113955) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 94 – Corvette 67 – Convertible 1 – 1971 model year S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly 113955 – Sequential production number

The trim number (I02 400 973) decodes as: I02 – April 2nd build date 400 – Black vinyl upholstery 973 – Mille Miglia Red

350ci L48 V8 Pad stamping C11S113955 corresponds with the car's serial number Suffix code CJL indicates a 350ci rated at 270 hp when new

Four-speed Muncie M20 manual transmission Stamping C119113955 corresponds with the car's serial number Suffix code A

15” Rally wheels

Independent suspension

Four-wheel disc brakes

Flip-up headlights

Power steering

AM/FM radio

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections as shown in the gallery

Windshield wipers inoperable

Horn inoperative

Carpet is faded

Ownership History

From the seller: “I purchased this Corvette in April of 2025. Numbers-matching powertrain and original paint and interior. To my knowledge, the car is original.”