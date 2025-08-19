1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed

6 days
$17,250
1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed
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All photos (73)

Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN194371S106632
Mileage indicated76,800 Miles TMU
LocationCranford, NJ
Engine350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMulsanne Blue
Interior colorBlue

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Description

Four model years after a major redesign, the aerodynamic C3 Corvette was as beautiful as ever.

The 1971 model wore a 182-inch, Coke bottle-shaped body that followed the classic long hood/short deck sports car design. And it showed off flared, rounded fenders, a prominent flying buttress roofline flowing into a decklid spoiler, and just the right amount of brightwork on the bumpers, grilles, and — since 1970 — egg crate-style side louvers. In short, the long C3 was both very unique and incredibly sultry.

And as it was equipped with a steel ladder frame, fully independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and a 270-horsepower 350ci V8 backed by four-speed manual or three-speed automatic transmission, the lightweight Corvette was also sturdy, agile, and impressively quick when new.

This example is a numbers-matching, factory stock Coupe. It is finished in Mulsanne Blue with blue vinyl upholstery, rides on 15” Rally wheels, and is powered by a 350ci V8 backed by a four-speed manual transmission.

This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered with owner’s manuals, T-top storage bags, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in (976) Mulsanne Blue with blue vinyl upholstery

  • 350ci Chevrolet V8 factory rated when new at 270 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque

  • 4-speed manual transmission

  • 15” Rally wheels

  • T-tops

  • Removable rear window

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (194371S106632) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 94 – Corvette V8

    • 37 – Coupe

    • 1 – 1971 model year

    • S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 106632 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 976 – Mulsanne Blue

    • 412 – Blue vinyl upholstery

  • 350ci V8

    • Pad stamping 011S106632 corresponds with the serial number

  • Steel ladder frame with crossmembers

  • A-arm front, transverse leaf spring rear independent suspension

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • Hideaway headlights

  • Bucket seats with console

Servicing

  • Exhaust components have been replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections

  • Clock inoperable

  • Tires are older and should be replaced

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states, “This is an all numbers-matching car. It’s all stock with T-tops and the removable rear window.”

Included Items

  • Owner’s manuals

  • T-top storage bags

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed

Current bid
BruceKinnie_gk8n
BruceKinnie_gk8n
$17,250
Seller
gy_5fbtt8
gy_5fbtt8
EndingWed, Sep 16 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids20
Views2,750

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BruceKinnie_gk8n
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