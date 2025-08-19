1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe 4-Speed
Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:30 PM UTC
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Description
Four model years after a major redesign, the aerodynamic C3 Corvette was as beautiful as ever.
The 1971 model wore a 182-inch, Coke bottle-shaped body that followed the classic long hood/short deck sports car design. And it showed off flared, rounded fenders, a prominent flying buttress roofline flowing into a decklid spoiler, and just the right amount of brightwork on the bumpers, grilles, and — since 1970 — egg crate-style side louvers. In short, the long C3 was both very unique and incredibly sultry.
And as it was equipped with a steel ladder frame, fully independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and a 270-horsepower 350ci V8 backed by four-speed manual or three-speed automatic transmission, the lightweight Corvette was also sturdy, agile, and impressively quick when new.
This example is a numbers-matching, factory stock Coupe. It is finished in Mulsanne Blue with blue vinyl upholstery, rides on 15” Rally wheels, and is powered by a 350ci V8 backed by a four-speed manual transmission.
This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered with owner’s manuals, T-top storage bags, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Finished in (976) Mulsanne Blue with blue vinyl upholstery
350ci Chevrolet V8 factory rated when new at 270 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque
4-speed manual transmission
15” Rally wheels
T-tops
Removable rear window
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (194371S106632) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
94 – Corvette V8
37 – Coupe
1 – 1971 model year
S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
106632 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
976 – Mulsanne Blue
412 – Blue vinyl upholstery
350ci V8
Pad stamping 011S106632 corresponds with the serial number
Steel ladder frame with crossmembers
A-arm front, transverse leaf spring rear independent suspension
4-wheel disc brakes
Hideaway headlights
Bucket seats with console
Servicing
Exhaust components have been replaced
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections
Clock inoperable
Tires are older and should be replaced
Images detailing the condition of the 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
The seller states, “This is an all numbers-matching car. It’s all stock with T-tops and the removable rear window.”
Included Items
Owner’s manuals
T-top storage bags
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.