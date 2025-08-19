Description

Four model years after a major redesign, the aerodynamic C3 Corvette was as beautiful as ever.

The 1971 model wore a 182-inch, Coke bottle-shaped body that followed the classic long hood/short deck sports car design. And it showed off flared, rounded fenders, a prominent flying buttress roofline flowing into a decklid spoiler, and just the right amount of brightwork on the bumpers, grilles, and — since 1970 — egg crate-style side louvers. In short, the long C3 was both very unique and incredibly sultry.

And as it was equipped with a steel ladder frame, fully independent suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, and a 270-horsepower 350ci V8 backed by four-speed manual or three-speed automatic transmission, the lightweight Corvette was also sturdy, agile, and impressively quick when new.

This example is a numbers-matching, factory stock Coupe. It is finished in Mulsanne Blue with blue vinyl upholstery, rides on 15” Rally wheels, and is powered by a 350ci V8 backed by a four-speed manual transmission.

This 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe is now offered with owner’s manuals, T-top storage bags, and a clean New Jersey title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Finished in (976) Mulsanne Blue with blue vinyl upholstery

350ci Chevrolet V8 factory rated when new at 270 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque

4-speed manual transmission

15” Rally wheels

T-tops

Removable rear window

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (194371S106632) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 94 – Corvette V8 37 – Coupe 1 – 1971 model year S – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 106632 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: 976 – Mulsanne Blue 412 – Blue vinyl upholstery

350ci V8 Pad stamping 011S106632 corresponds with the serial number

Steel ladder frame with crossmembers

A-arm front, transverse leaf spring rear independent suspension

4-wheel disc brakes

Hideaway headlights

Bucket seats with console

Servicing

Exhaust components have been replaced

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections

Clock inoperable

Tires are older and should be replaced

Images detailing the condition of the 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller states, “This is an all numbers-matching car. It’s all stock with T-tops and the removable rear window.”

Included Items