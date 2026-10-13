Description

Initially released in 1970, the second-generation Chevrolet Camaro was completely redesigned. Both wider and overall larger than the previous generation, the second-generation Camaro came with built-in headrests, a fastback body design for improved aerodynamics, and a driver-focused dashboard layout. Although this generation featured lower compression engines to comply with government-mandated emissions standards, the second-generation Camaro was an instant hit with better ride quality, more optional features, and a lower entry cost than the previous generation.

This 1971 Chevrolet Camaro leaves the low compression engines of the 1970s behind with a 402ci big block hooked up to an automatic transmission. Sitting on 18" Ridler wheels, this Camaro has also been modified with four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, a one-piece driveshaft, tubular control arms, and a Pypes 3" stainless exhaust. Under the hood is a 750CFM Edelbrock carburetor attached to an Edelbrock Performer RPM intake manifold. Additional modifications include an aluminum radiator and electric cooling fans.

This 1971 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

402ci big-block V8

750 CFM Edelbrock carburetor

Pypes 3" stainless exhaust

18" Ridler wheels

CPP tubular control arms

Positraction rear end

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (124871N514045) decodes as: 1 - General Motors 2 - Camaro 4 - 8 cylinder 87 - Coupe 1 - 1971 N - Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant 514045 - Production sequence number

Center console

Foot-operated parking brake

Rear spoiler

Chrome bumpers

SS badging

Modifications

402ci 450HP big block

HEI distributor

750 CFM Edelbrock carburetor w/electric choke

Edelbrock Performer RPM air gap intake manifold

Roller rockers

Aluminum dual electronic fans

Pypes 3” stainless steel exhaust with crossover

Turbo 400 transmission

One-piece balanced drive shaft w/Heidts driveshaft loop

2500 stall converter

Eaton positraction 3.73 gear ratio 10 Bolt rear end w/Summit axles

Viking front double adjustable coil over shocks

18" Ridler wheels (18 x 8 front, 18 x 9 rear)

CPP tubular control arms

CalTrac rear linkage bars

Custom fabricated welded finished frame connectors

Dakota gauges

Aftermarket bucket seats with Braum harnesses

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections

No radio head unit is fitted

It does not have sun visors installed

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 2026.

Included Items

Camshaft card

Various receipts

Additional Information

The seller states, "It has a 402 cubic inch 450HP Big Block balance & blueprinted. It has all new engine parts; water pump, HEI distributor, master cylinder, alternator, pulleys, deep oil pan, mini-HI torque starter, wrapped headers, valve covers, Edlebrock Performer RPM air gap intake manifold, pistons, rings, camshaft, timing chain and cover, fuel pump, billet fuel filter, new fuel lines, battery, camshaft." "New front windshield and rear glass. New dash, center console, steering wheel, headliner, carpet, shifter, front and rear seats, door panels. New stainless-steel trim all around; front & back windshield, and door glass."