402-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Camaro
Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 7:17 PM UTC
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Description
Initially released in 1970, the second-generation Chevrolet Camaro was completely redesigned. Both wider and overall larger than the previous generation, the second-generation Camaro came with built-in headrests, a fastback body design for improved aerodynamics, and a driver-focused dashboard layout. Although this generation featured lower compression engines to comply with government-mandated emissions standards, the second-generation Camaro was an instant hit with better ride quality, more optional features, and a lower entry cost than the previous generation.
This 1971 Chevrolet Camaro leaves the low compression engines of the 1970s behind with a 402ci big block hooked up to an automatic transmission. Sitting on 18" Ridler wheels, this Camaro has also been modified with four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, a one-piece driveshaft, tubular control arms, and a Pypes 3" stainless exhaust. Under the hood is a 750CFM Edelbrock carburetor attached to an Edelbrock Performer RPM intake manifold. Additional modifications include an aluminum radiator and electric cooling fans.
This 1971 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
402ci big-block V8
750 CFM Edelbrock carburetor
Pypes 3" stainless exhaust
18" Ridler wheels
CPP tubular control arms
Positraction rear end
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (124871N514045) decodes as:
1 - General Motors
2 - Camaro
4 - 8 cylinder
87 - Coupe
1 - 1971
N - Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant
514045 - Production sequence number
Center console
Foot-operated parking brake
Rear spoiler
Chrome bumpers
SS badging
Modifications
402ci 450HP big block
HEI distributor
750 CFM Edelbrock carburetor w/electric choke
Edelbrock Performer RPM air gap intake manifold
Roller rockers
Aluminum dual electronic fans
Pypes 3” stainless steel exhaust with crossover
Turbo 400 transmission
One-piece balanced drive shaft w/Heidts driveshaft loop
2500 stall converter
Eaton positraction 3.73 gear ratio 10 Bolt rear end w/Summit axles
Viking front double adjustable coil over shocks
18" Ridler wheels (18 x 8 front, 18 x 9 rear)
CPP tubular control arms
CalTrac rear linkage bars
Custom fabricated welded finished frame connectors
Dakota gauges
Aftermarket bucket seats with Braum harnesses
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections
No radio head unit is fitted
It does not have sun visors installed
Ownership History
The seller acquired this car in 2026.
Included Items
Camshaft card
Various receipts
Additional Information
The seller states, "It has a 402 cubic inch 450HP Big Block balance & blueprinted. It has all new engine parts; water pump, HEI distributor, master cylinder, alternator, pulleys, deep oil pan, mini-HI torque starter, wrapped headers, valve covers, Edlebrock Performer RPM air gap intake manifold, pistons, rings, camshaft, timing chain and cover, fuel pump, billet fuel filter, new fuel lines, battery, camshaft." "New front windshield and rear glass. New dash, center console, steering wheel, headliner, carpet, shifter, front and rear seats, door panels. New stainless-steel trim all around; front & back windshield, and door glass."
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.