Auction ended.

402-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Camaro

Sold for on 10/13/26
Result
402-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Camaro
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Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 7:17 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN124871N514045
Mileage indicated31 Miles TMU
LocationLambertville, Michigan
Engine402ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorGreen
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Initially released in 1970, the second-generation Chevrolet Camaro was completely redesigned. Both wider and overall larger than the previous generation, the second-generation Camaro came with built-in headrests, a fastback body design for improved aerodynamics, and a driver-focused dashboard layout. Although this generation featured lower compression engines to comply with government-mandated emissions standards, the second-generation Camaro was an instant hit with better ride quality, more optional features, and a lower entry cost than the previous generation.

This 1971 Chevrolet Camaro leaves the low compression engines of the 1970s behind with a 402ci big block hooked up to an automatic transmission. Sitting on 18" Ridler wheels, this Camaro has also been modified with four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, a one-piece driveshaft, tubular control arms, and a Pypes 3" stainless exhaust. Under the hood is a 750CFM Edelbrock carburetor attached to an Edelbrock Performer RPM intake manifold. Additional modifications include an aluminum radiator and electric cooling fans.

This 1971 Chevrolet Camaro is now offered with a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 402ci big-block V8

  • 750 CFM Edelbrock carburetor

  • Pypes 3" stainless exhaust

  • 18" Ridler wheels

  • CPP tubular control arms

  • Positraction rear end

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (124871N514045) decodes as:

    • 1 - General Motors

    • 2 - Camaro

    • 4 - 8 cylinder

    • 87 - Coupe

    • 1 - 1971

    • N - Norwood, Ohio, assembly plant

    • 514045 - Production sequence number

  • Center console

  • Foot-operated parking brake

  • Rear spoiler

  • Chrome bumpers

  • SS badging

Modifications

  • 402ci 450HP big block

  • HEI distributor

  • 750 CFM Edelbrock carburetor w/electric choke

  • Edelbrock Performer RPM air gap intake manifold

  • Roller rockers

  • Aluminum dual electronic fans

  • Pypes 3” stainless steel exhaust with crossover

  • Turbo 400 transmission

  • One-piece balanced drive shaft w/Heidts driveshaft loop

  • 2500 stall converter

  • Eaton positraction 3.73 gear ratio 10 Bolt rear end w/Summit axles

  • Viking front double adjustable coil over shocks

  • 18" Ridler wheels (18 x 8 front, 18 x 9 rear)

  • CPP tubular control arms

  • CalTrac rear linkage bars

  • Custom fabricated welded finished frame connectors

  • Dakota gauges

  • Aftermarket bucket seats with Braum harnesses

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections

  • No radio head unit is fitted

  • It does not have sun visors installed

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 2026.

Included Items

  • Camshaft card

  • Various receipts

Additional Information

The seller states, "It has a 402 cubic inch 450HP Big Block balance & blueprinted. It has all new engine parts; water pump, HEI distributor, master cylinder, alternator, pulleys, deep oil pan, mini-HI torque starter, wrapped headers, valve covers, Edlebrock Performer RPM air gap intake manifold, pistons, rings, camshaft, timing chain and cover, fuel pump, billet fuel filter, new fuel lines, battery, camshaft." "New front windshield and rear glass. New dash, center console, steering wheel, headliner, carpet, shifter, front and rear seats, door panels. New stainless-steel trim all around; front & back windshield, and door glass."

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

402-Powered 1971 Chevrolet Camaro

Sold to
SH_w2yma6
SH_w2yma6
$35,578
Seller
12Richardl
12Richardl
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 7:17 PM UTC
Bids44
Views18,371

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