Modified 1970 Volvo P1800E 4-Speed

1 day
$9,250
Modified 1970 Volvo P1800E 4-Speed
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Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN18445131929
Mileage indicated675 Miles TMU
LocationGainesville, Florida
EngineCarbureted 2.0L B20 Inline-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Introduced for the 1961 model year, the Volvo P1800 emerged as one of the most stylish and attainable grand touring cars of its era, blending Italian-influenced design with Volvo's reputation for durability and long-distance usability. By 1970, the P1800E represented a more refined evolution of the model, featuring fuel-injection, four-wheel disc brakes, and other mechanical improvements that further enhanced the car's sporting character. The platform's sporty character and lightweight construction have made it a popular canvas for custom builds.

Acquired by the seller in 2023, this 1970 Volvo P1800E was reportedly refurbished under previous ownership and is powered by a carburetor-converted 2.0-liter B20 inline-four from an earlier Volvo paired with a four-speed manual transmission with electric overdrive. Refinished in a Polestar-inspired Swedish Racing Green-style hue blue over a reupholstered black interior, the car is equipped with 18-inch TSW wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, aftermarket instrumentation, Patriot headers and custom exhaust, high-back bucket seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The engine reportedly underwent refurbishment under previous ownership at approximately 83,000 miles and received a tune-up and valve adjustment in 2025, as detailed below.

This modified 1970 Volvo P1800E is now offered with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Carbureted 2.0L B20 inline-four

  • 4-speed manual transmission with electric overdrive

  • Swedish Racing Green-inspired Blue with a yellow hood and roof stripe

  • Black Katzkin leather interior with high-back bucket seats

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

Modifications

  • Aluminum radiator

  • Polished valve cover

  • Carburetor conversion

  • Patriot headers and custom quad tip exhaust

  • 18" TSW Geneva wheels

  • Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • Aftermarket digital instrumentation

  • Yellow seatbelts

  • JBL speaker enclosure

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work was performed in December 2025:

  • Brake master cylinder and line replaced; brake fluid flushed

  • Ignition coil, spark plug wires and spark plugs replaced

  • Carburetor adjusted

  • Valve adjustment performed

  • 4-wheel alignment performed

Known Imperfections

  • Some corrosion visible on undercarriage components

  • Scuff on the left rear quarter panel/wheel arch area

  • Right door panel upholstery exhibits damage

  • Radio and speakers are not connected

  • Emergency brake is inoperable

From the seller: "There was a minor incident in July 2023 when the car was sideswiped in a parking lot. The damage was professionally repaired."

Ownership History

The seller acquired this P1800E in 2023, after it was modified.

From the seller: "Offered for sale is my beautiful four-speed manual 1970 Volvo P1800, one of the most elegant and character-rich sports coupes ever built. Designed with Italian flair and engineered with Swedish precision, the P1800 captures an era when style, craftsmanship, and reliability met in perfect harmony. Painted in 'Swedish Racing Green' to resemble the Cyan P1800 resto-mod, I believe the engine is originally a 1969 carbureted B20 inline-four."

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1970 Volvo 1800E

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1970 Volvo P1800E 4-Speed

Current bid
R.O.ATX
R.O.ATX
$9,250
Seller
DannyBoyFL
DannyBoyFL
EndingMon, Nov 02 at 7:45 PM UTC
Bids9
Views16,144

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