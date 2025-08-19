Description

Introduced for the 1961 model year, the Volvo P1800 emerged as one of the most stylish and attainable grand touring cars of its era, blending Italian-influenced design with Volvo's reputation for durability and long-distance usability. By 1970, the P1800E represented a more refined evolution of the model, featuring fuel-injection, four-wheel disc brakes, and other mechanical improvements that further enhanced the car's sporting character. The platform's sporty character and lightweight construction have made it a popular canvas for custom builds.

Acquired by the seller in 2023, this 1970 Volvo P1800E was reportedly refurbished under previous ownership and is powered by a carburetor-converted 2.0-liter B20 inline-four from an earlier Volvo paired with a four-speed manual transmission with electric overdrive. Refinished in a Polestar-inspired Swedish Racing Green-style hue blue over a reupholstered black interior, the car is equipped with 18-inch TSW wheels, four-wheel disc brakes, aftermarket instrumentation, Patriot headers and custom exhaust, high-back bucket seats, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The engine reportedly underwent refurbishment under previous ownership at approximately 83,000 miles and received a tune-up and valve adjustment in 2025, as detailed below.

This modified 1970 Volvo P1800E is now offered with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Carbureted 2.0L B20 inline-four

4-speed manual transmission with electric overdrive

Swedish Racing Green-inspired Blue with a yellow hood and roof stripe

Black Katzkin leather interior with high-back bucket seats

4-wheel disc brakes

Modifications

Aluminum radiator

Polished valve cover

Carburetor conversion

Patriot headers and custom quad tip exhaust

18" TSW Geneva wheels

Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 tires

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Aftermarket digital instrumentation

Yellow seatbelts

JBL speaker enclosure

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work was performed in December 2025:

Brake master cylinder and line replaced; brake fluid flushed

Ignition coil, spark plug wires and spark plugs replaced

Carburetor adjusted

Valve adjustment performed

4-wheel alignment performed

Known Imperfections

Some corrosion visible on undercarriage components

Scuff on the left rear quarter panel/wheel arch area

Right door panel upholstery exhibits damage

Radio and speakers are not connected

Emergency brake is inoperable

From the seller: " There was a minor incident in July 2023 when the car was sideswiped in a parking lot. The damage was professionally repaired."

Ownership History

The seller acquired this P1800E in 2023, after it was modified.

From the seller: "Offered for sale is my beautiful four-speed manual 1970 Volvo P1800, one of the most elegant and character-rich sports coupes ever built. Designed with Italian flair and engineered with Swedish precision, the P1800 captures an era when style, craftsmanship, and reliability met in perfect harmony. Painted in 'Swedish Racing Green' to resemble the Cyan P1800 resto-mod, I believe the engine is originally a 1969 carbureted B20 inline-four."

Additional Information

This vehicle currently has a loan, which the seller will pay off to transfer ownership to the winning bidder.