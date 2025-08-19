1970 Volkswagen Type 3 Squareback Automatic
Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:45 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced in the 1960s, Volkswagen’s Type 3 was a refined, practical evolution of the Beetle platform, offering improved ride quality, more cargo space, and a more comfortable interior. In 1970, the Type 3 Squareback received an exterior facelift and was dubbed "long nose". The redesign extended the front end by over 4.5 inches and increased front trunk cargo space by nearly 25 percent.
This 1970 Volkswagen Type 3 Squareback is finished in red over a black basketweave‑pattern vinyl interior with high‑back front bucket seats and a rear bench. Power comes from a 1,584cc “Pancake” air‑cooled flat‑four engine equipped with Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection. Additional features include a three‑speed ZF automatic transmission, front disc brakes, polished 15” 8-spoke wheels, front window rain guards, a sunroof, a roof rack, a Dual head unit, aftermarket speakers, and an aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel.
This 1970 Volkswagen Type 3 Squareback is now offered with period luggage, tools, a Bentley service manual, spare parts, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Fuel-injected 1,584cc air‑cooled flat‑four engine
Three‑speed ZF automatic transmission
Red over black upholstery
Front disc brakes
Polished 15” 8-spoke wheels
Sunroof
VW dealer accessory roof rack
Factory Equipment
1,584cc “Pancake” air‑cooled flat‑four engine
Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection
Three‑speed ZF automatic transmission
Front disc brakes
Sunroof
Modifications
PerTronix electronic ignition
Polished 15” 8-spoke wheels
Window rain guards
VW dealer accessory roof rack
Wood-rimmed steering wheel
Wire basket with integrated cupholders
Dual head unit and aftermarket speakers
Servicing & Documentation
Service performed under current ownership has reportedly included restoring the floor pans and coating them with rust inhibitor, installing speaker kick panels and PerTronix electronic ignition, and replacing the following:
Fuel hoses
Miscellaneous hoses
Oil cooler seals
Turn signal switch and cancel ring
Brake master cylinder
Brake calipers and wheel cylinders
Brake pads, shoes, hoses, and switch wires
Carpet and insulation
Door and side panels
Headliner
Door and window trim
Window rubber
Retractable three-point seatbelts
Turn signal lenses and seals
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery
Ownership History
The car was acquired by the seller in May 2021.
Included Items
Period luggage
Tools
Bentley service manual
Spare parts
Additional Information
From the seller: “I have driven “Little Red” all over the place for the last 6 years, putting about 6-7,000 miles on it. The car is very reliable, has a smooth ride, and nicely snug steering. A great car for family outings.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.