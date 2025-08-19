Description

Introduced in the 1960s, Volkswagen’s Type 3 was a refined, practical evolution of the Beetle platform, offering improved ride quality, more cargo space, and a more comfortable interior. In 1970, the Type 3 Squareback received an exterior facelift and was dubbed "long nose". The redesign extended the front end by over 4.5 inches and increased front trunk cargo space by nearly 25 percent.

This 1970 Volkswagen Type 3 Squareback is finished in red over a black basketweave‑pattern vinyl interior with high‑back front bucket seats and a rear bench. Power comes from a 1,584cc “Pancake” air‑cooled flat‑four engine equipped with Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection. Additional features include a three‑speed ZF automatic transmission, front disc brakes, polished 15” 8-spoke wheels, front window rain guards, a sunroof, a roof rack, a Dual head unit, aftermarket speakers, and an aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel.

This 1970 Volkswagen Type 3 Squareback is now offered with period luggage, tools, a Bentley service manual, spare parts, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Fuel-injected 1,584cc air‑cooled flat‑four engine

Three‑speed ZF automatic transmission

Red over black upholstery

Front disc brakes

Polished 15” 8-spoke wheels

Sunroof

VW dealer accessory r oof rack

Factory Equipment

1,584cc “Pancake” air‑cooled flat‑four engine

Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection

Three‑speed ZF automatic transmission

Front disc brakes

Sunroof

Modifications

PerTronix electronic ignition

Polished 15” 8-spoke wheels

Window rain guards

VW dealer accessory r oof rack

Wood-rimmed steering wheel

Wire basket with integrated cupholders

Dual head unit and aftermarket speakers

Servicing & Documentation

Service performed under current ownership has reportedly included restoring the floor pans and coating them with rust inhibitor, installing speaker kick panels and PerTronix electronic ignition, and replacing the following:

Fuel hoses

Miscellaneous hoses

Oil cooler seals

Turn signal switch and cancel ring

Brake master cylinder

Brake calipers and wheel cylinders

Brake pads, shoes, hoses, and switch wires

Carpet and insulation

Door and side panels

Headliner

Door and window trim

Window rubber

Retractable three-point seatbelts

Turn signal lenses and seals

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in May 2021.

Included Items

Period luggage

Tools

Bentley service manual

Spare parts

Additional Information