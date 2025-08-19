1970 Volkswagen Type 3 Squareback Automatic

1 day
$5,000
1970 Volkswagen Type 3 Squareback Automatic
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Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:45 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN3602024686
Mileage indicated39,200 Miles TMU
LocationNorth Chesterfield, Virginia
EngineFuel-Injected 1,584cc Air-Cooled Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleWagon
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1970 Volkwsagen Type 3 Squareback-Start Up
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1970 Volkswagen Type 3 Squareback-Driving POV
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1970 Volkswagen Type 3 Squareback-Walkaround
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Description

Introduced in the 1960s, Volkswagen’s Type 3 was a refined, practical evolution of the Beetle platform, offering improved ride quality, more cargo space, and a more comfortable interior. In 1970, the Type 3 Squareback received an exterior facelift and was dubbed "long nose". The redesign extended the front end by over 4.5 inches and increased front trunk cargo space by nearly 25 percent.

This 1970 Volkswagen Type 3 Squareback is finished in red over a black basketweave‑pattern vinyl interior with high‑back front bucket seats and a rear bench. Power comes from a 1,584cc “Pancake” air‑cooled flat‑four engine equipped with Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection. Additional features include a three‑speed ZF automatic transmission, front disc brakes, polished 15” 8-spoke wheels, front window rain guards, a sunroof, a roof rack, a Dual head unit, aftermarket speakers, and an aftermarket wood-rimmed steering wheel.

This 1970 Volkswagen Type 3 Squareback is now offered with period luggage, tools, a Bentley service manual, spare parts, and a clean Virginia title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Fuel-injected 1,584cc air‑cooled flat‑four engine

  • Three‑speed ZF automatic transmission

  • Red over black upholstery

  • Front disc brakes

  • Polished 15” 8-spoke wheels

  • Sunroof

  • VW dealer accessory roof rack

Factory Equipment

  • 1,584cc “Pancake” air‑cooled flat‑four engine

  • Bosch D-Jetronic fuel injection

  • Three‑speed ZF automatic transmission

  • Front disc brakes

  • Sunroof

Modifications

  • PerTronix electronic ignition

  • Polished 15” 8-spoke wheels

  • Window rain guards

  • VW dealer accessory roof rack

  • Wood-rimmed steering wheel

  • Wire basket with integrated cupholders

  • Dual head unit and aftermarket speakers

Servicing & Documentation

Service performed under current ownership has reportedly included restoring the floor pans and coating them with rust inhibitor, installing speaker kick panels and PerTronix electronic ignition, and replacing the following:

  • Fuel hoses

  • Miscellaneous hoses

  • Oil cooler seals

  • Turn signal switch and cancel ring

  • Brake master cylinder

  • Brake calipers and wheel cylinders

  • Brake pads, shoes, hoses, and switch wires

  • Carpet and insulation

  • Door and side panels

  • Headliner

  • Door and window trim

  • Window rubber

  • Retractable three-point seatbelts

  • Turn signal lenses and seals

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in May 2021.

Included Items

  • Period luggage

  • Tools

  • Bentley service manual

  • Spare parts

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “I have driven “Little Red” all over the place for the last 6 years, putting about 6-7,000 miles on it. The car is very reliable, has a smooth ride, and nicely snug steering. A great car for family outings.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1970 Volkswagen Type 3 Squareback Automatic

Current bid
Ctoms
Ctoms
$5,000
Seller
VintageVWs
VintageVWs
EndingFri, Sep 25 at 6:45 PM UTC
Bids10
Views10,999

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