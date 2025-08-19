Description

In the mid 1950s, Volkswagen sought to introduce a new model that could boost the brand beyond the economical and utilitarian image of the Type 1 (Beetle). To do so, Volkswagen turned to the Italian firm Ghia, where Luigi Segre would design a new aerodynamic and stylish body that could be mounted atop the already proven reliable chassis and running gear of the Beetle.

German coachbuilder Karmann was already building Volkswagen convertibles, so they were tasked with the new hand-finished bodywork. The Karmann Ghia’s Panels were butt-welded, shaped by hand, and smoothed with English pewter—a meticulous process more commonly associated with luxury marques. Codenamed Type 14, the Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is a blend of German craftsmanship and reliability and Italian styling. The recipe was successful and proved particularly popular in the U.S., where over 80 percent VW Ghias were sold between 1955 and 1974.

This ‘70 Ghia is finished in red with a black roof over black vinyl upholstery and is powered by an air-cooled 1.6L (B6) flat-four with single-port cylinder heads paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. Equipment includes 15” steel wheels, chrome VW-stamped hubcaps, Coker Classic whitewall tires, a wood veneer dashboard fascia, a banjo-style steering wheel, a center console, and a JVC CD stereo.

The car was acquired by the seller in August 2024, and service under current ownership is reported to have included performing an oil change, reupholstering the interior, installing an aftermarket exhaust system and banjo-style steering wheel, and replacing the trunk carpeting, door panels, tires, battery, shock absorbers, carburetor, spark plugs, spark plug wires, and the distributor cap and rotor.

This 1970 Volkswagen Karmann Ghia is now offered with a clean Illinois title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Air-cooled 1.6L flat-four

Single-port cylinder heads

Four-speed manual transaxle

Aftermarket exhaust

Banjo-style steering wheel

Coker Classic whitewall tires

Factory Equipment

Air-cooled 1.6L flat-four

Single-port cylinder heads

Four-speed manual transaxle

15” steel wheels

Chrome VW-stamped hubcaps

Wood veneer dashboard fascia

Modifications

JVC CD stereo

Banjo-style steering wheel

Aftermarket exhaust system

Center console

Open-element air cleaner

Servicing

Per the seller, service under current ownership included performing an oil change, reupholstering the interior, installing an aftermarket exhaust system and banjo-style steering wheel, and replacing the trunk carpeting, door panels, tires, battery, shock absorbers, carburetor, spark plugs, spark plug wires, and the distributor cap and rotor.

Known Imperfections

Air conditioning inoperative

Analog clock inoperative

Ownership History

The car was acquired by the seller in August 2024.