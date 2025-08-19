1970 Porsche 911E Targa Project
Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:20 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
The 911E sat at the center of Porsche's 1970 lineup by specification but at the top of the range by character — the 2.2-liter flat-six with Bosch mechanical fuel injection gave it the sharper throttle response and stronger output of the fuel-injected cars without the edge of the full-race-oriented S. The long-wheelbase 911 generation that arrived for 1969 brought a more composed chassis and better packaging, and the E's combination of fuel injection, a 5-speed manual, and four-wheel disc brakes made it a genuinely complete performance car by the standards of any era.
This 1970 911E is finished in Conda Green and is equipped with a fuel-injected 2.2-liter air-cooled flat-six engine teamed with a five-speed manual transaxle. The car is said to have been stored for approximately 40 years and presents as a "barn-find" example with the character and patina that extended storage produces.
The car is offered in non-running condition.
Equipment includes 14" Fuchs alloy wheels, a removable Targa top roof panel, bright exterior trim, and black upholstery.
This 1970 Porsche 911E Targa project is now offered with a clean Wyoming title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Conda Green paint
2.2L Bosch fuel-injected flat-six
Recently removed from four decades of storage
Non-running project car
Factory Equipment
5-speed manual transaxle
Independent suspension with torsion bars
Four-wheel disc brakes
14x5.5" Fuchs alloy wheels
Removable Targa roof panel
Black upholstery
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery
Non-running engine
Paint fading and dents
Corrosion throughout
Worn interior surfaces
Ownership History
This 1970 Porsche 911E was acquired by the seller in "barn find" condition after reportedly being stored indoors for approximately 40 years.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.