1970 Porsche 911E Targa Project

4 days
$8,750
1970 Porsche 911E Targa Project
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (91)

Ending Tue, Sep 15 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN9110210622
Mileage indicated40,800 Miles TMU
LocationSheridan, Wyoming
EngineFuel-Injected 2.2L Flat-Six
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorConda Green
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The 911E sat at the center of Porsche's 1970 lineup by specification but at the top of the range by character — the 2.2-liter flat-six with Bosch mechanical fuel injection gave it the sharper throttle response and stronger output of the fuel-injected cars without the edge of the full-race-oriented S. The long-wheelbase 911 generation that arrived for 1969 brought a more composed chassis and better packaging, and the E's combination of fuel injection, a 5-speed manual, and four-wheel disc brakes made it a genuinely complete performance car by the standards of any era.

This 1970 911E is finished in Conda Green and is equipped with a fuel-injected 2.2-liter air-cooled flat-six engine teamed with a five-speed manual transaxle. The car is said to have been stored for approximately 40 years and presents as a "barn-find" example with the character and patina that extended storage produces.

The car is offered in non-running condition.

Equipment includes 14" Fuchs alloy wheels, a removable Targa top roof panel, bright exterior trim, and black upholstery.

This 1970 Porsche 911E Targa project is now offered with a clean Wyoming title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Conda Green paint

  • 2.2L Bosch fuel-injected flat-six

  • Recently removed from four decades of storage

  • Non-running project car

Factory Equipment

  • 5-speed manual transaxle

  • Independent suspension with torsion bars

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • 14x5.5" Fuchs alloy wheels

  • Removable Targa roof panel

  • Black upholstery

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

  • Non-running engine

  • Paint fading and dents

  • Corrosion throughout

  • Worn interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1970 Porsche 911E was acquired by the seller in "barn find" condition after reportedly being stored indoors for approximately 40 years.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1970 Porsche 911E Targa Project

Current bid
Vinci13
Vinci13
$8,750
Seller
LonghoodRanch
LonghoodRanch
EndingTue, Sep 15 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids13
Views3,982

Comments & bids

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Vinci13's avatar
Vinci13
Sep 5 at 2:25 AM
$8,750bid placed 
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RS_3l81ov
Sep 5 at 1:18 AM
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Vinci13
Sep 4 at 11:41 PM
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RS_3l81ov
Sep 4 at 10:57 PM
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Vinci13
Sep 4 at 10:56 PM
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RS_3l81ov
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Kingspeedshop
Sep 3 at 4:11 PM
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VWscoots96
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Sep 2 at 8:52 AM
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DVLUVSJAX
Sep 2 at 2:17 AM
$500bid placed 

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