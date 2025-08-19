Description

The 911E sat at the center of Porsche's 1970 lineup by specification but at the top of the range by character — the 2.2-liter flat-six with Bosch mechanical fuel injection gave it the sharper throttle response and stronger output of the fuel-injected cars without the edge of the full-race-oriented S. The long-wheelbase 911 generation that arrived for 1969 brought a more composed chassis and better packaging, and the E's combination of fuel injection, a 5-speed manual, and four-wheel disc brakes made it a genuinely complete performance car by the standards of any era.

This 1970 911E is finished in Conda Green and is equipped with a fuel-injected 2.2-liter air-cooled flat-six engine teamed with a five-speed manual transaxle. The car is said to have been stored for approximately 40 years and presents as a "barn-find" example with the character and patina that extended storage produces.

The car is offered in non-running condition.

Equipment includes 14" Fuchs alloy wheels, a removable Targa top roof panel, bright exterior trim, and black upholstery.

This 1970 Porsche 911E Targa project is now offered with a clean Wyoming title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Conda Green paint

2.2L Bosch fuel-injected flat-six

Recently removed from four decades of storage

Non-running project car

Factory Equipment

5-speed manual transaxle

Independent suspension with torsion bars

Four-wheel disc brakes

14x5.5" Fuchs alloy wheels

Removable Targa roof panel

Black upholstery

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the vehicle's condition are available in the gallery

Non-running engine

Paint fading and dents

Corrosion throughout

Worn interior surfaces

Ownership History

This 1970 Porsche 911E was acquired by the seller in "barn find" condition after reportedly being stored indoors for approximately 40 years.