Description

The 1970 Firebird Esprit debuted the redesigned second-generation F-body, featuring a sleek, European-inspired coupe body with a long hood and short deck. Positioned as the luxury-oriented model above the base Firebird, the Esprit paired comfort with Pontiac's renowned performance engineering.

A 250ci OHC inline-six was standard, while optional V8s offered stronger performance, including the 350ci engine on this example. Pontiac's Endura front bumper blended body-color styling with impact resistance. Inside, upgraded trim, refined appointments, and a driver-focused cockpit gave the Esprit a distinctive, upscale character among its pony-car rivals, or as Pontiac said, “Because with Esprit tomorrow begins today.”

This Firebird Esprit is said to have been purchased new by the seller's high school teacher from Fehr Pontiac in Hamilton, Ohio. In 1987, with 75,000 miles on the odometer, she sold it to the seller's younger brother, who passed it to the seller on December 25, 1996. A 1988 repaint addressed minor cosmetic chips and a rust spot. The engine, transmission, and interior remain original. The brothers report occasional use over the last 30 years, mainly for enjoyable weekend drives.

This 1970 Pontiac Firebird Esprit is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Three-owner 1970 Firebird

Known history from new

350ci Pontiac V8 engine

3-speed automatic transmission

Black cloth and vinyl interior

Black vinyl top

Factory Equipment

Esprit upgraded interior trim and appointments

Bucket seats

Full carpeting

Front disc brakes

Deluxe steering wheel

Concealed windshield wipers

Body-color Endura nose

Esprit exterior badging

The chassis number (224870N106628) decodes as: 2 – Pontiac division 24 – Firebird Esprit series 87 – 2-door hardtop/coupe 0 – 1970 model year N – Norwood, Ohio assembly plant 106628 – Production sequence number



Servicing & Documentation

Log book of maintenance from 1970–1988

Repainted in 1988

Known Imperfections

Paint chips and wear consistent with an older refinish

Console lid cracked

Trunk weather strip should be replaced

Audio speaker should be replaced

Air conditioning inoperative

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Firebird from his brother in 1996, who purchased it from the original owner in the late 1980s.

Included Items

Log book of maintenance from 1970–1988

Additional Information

From the seller: “My high school teacher Carole bought new, sold to my younger brother in 1987 at 75k miles, and he sold to me on Dec. 25, 1996. I believe I still have the original window sticker from Fehr Pontiac in Hamilton, Ohio. The Firebird was well cared for by all owners. Repainted in 1988 to correct minor cosmetic chips and rust spot. The engine and trans are original. The interior is original. 1st owner used to commute and very few miles were put on it after the sale to my brother; we had it for fun weekend drives. The car was always in a garage and has not seen rain in 30 years.

“It has a few very minor chips, the console lid has a crack, trunk weather strip needs to be replaced, radio works but the speaker needs to be replaced. 1st start up takes time, needs minor tune up and small vac lines to carb replaced, but then it runs great. AC has not been used in years, needs service. The car is not a show car (wants to be) but turns heads. The left rear wheel was scuffed and the well chrome trim damaged, it is in trunk.”