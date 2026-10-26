Auction ended.

Two-Family-Owned 1970 Pontiac Firebird Esprit

Bid to $15,200 on 10/26/26
Result
Two-Family-Owned 1970 Pontiac Firebird Esprit
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (141)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:50 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN224870N106628
Mileage indicated112,800 Miles
LocationMaple Grove, Minnesota
Engine350ci V8
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this Two-Family-Owned 1970 Pontiac Firebird Esprit—estimated rate $179/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

The 1970 Firebird Esprit debuted the redesigned second-generation F-body, featuring a sleek, European-inspired coupe body with a long hood and short deck. Positioned as the luxury-oriented model above the base Firebird, the Esprit paired comfort with Pontiac's renowned performance engineering.

A 250ci OHC inline-six was standard, while optional V8s offered stronger performance, including the 350ci engine on this example. Pontiac's Endura front bumper blended body-color styling with impact resistance. Inside, upgraded trim, refined appointments, and a driver-focused cockpit gave the Esprit a distinctive, upscale character among its pony-car rivals, or as Pontiac said, “Because with Esprit tomorrow begins today.”

This Firebird Esprit is said to have been purchased new by the seller's high school teacher from Fehr Pontiac in Hamilton, Ohio. In 1987, with 75,000 miles on the odometer, she sold it to the seller's younger brother, who passed it to the seller on December 25, 1996. A 1988 repaint addressed minor cosmetic chips and a rust spot. The engine, transmission, and interior remain original. The brothers report occasional use over the last 30 years, mainly for enjoyable weekend drives.

This 1970 Pontiac Firebird Esprit is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Three-owner 1970 Firebird

  • Known history from new

  • 350ci Pontiac V8 engine

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Black cloth and vinyl interior

  • Black vinyl top

Factory Equipment

  • Esprit upgraded interior trim and appointments

  • Bucket seats

  • Full carpeting

  • Front disc brakes

  • Deluxe steering wheel

  • Concealed windshield wipers

  • Body-color Endura nose

  • Esprit exterior badging

  • The chassis number (224870N106628) decodes as:

    • 2 – Pontiac division

    • 24 – Firebird Esprit series

    • 87 – 2-door hardtop/coupe

    • 0 – 1970 model year

    • N – Norwood, Ohio assembly plant

    • 106628 – Production sequence number

Servicing & Documentation

  • Log book of maintenance from 1970–1988

  • Repainted in 1988

Known Imperfections

  • Paint chips and wear consistent with an older refinish

  • Console lid cracked

  • Trunk weather strip should be replaced

  • Audio speaker should be replaced

  • Air conditioning inoperative

Ownership History

The seller acquired this Firebird from his brother in 1996, who purchased it from the original owner in the late 1980s.

Included Items

  • Log book of maintenance from 1970–1988

Additional Information

From the seller: “My high school teacher Carole bought new, sold to my younger brother in 1987 at 75k miles, and he sold to me on Dec. 25, 1996. I believe I still have the original window sticker from Fehr Pontiac in Hamilton, Ohio. The Firebird was well cared for by all owners. Repainted in 1988 to correct minor cosmetic chips and rust spot. The engine and trans are original. The interior is original. 1st owner used to commute and very few miles were put on it after the sale to my brother; we had it for fun weekend drives. The car was always in a garage and has not seen rain in 30 years.

“It has a few very minor chips, the console lid has a crack, trunk weather strip needs to be replaced, radio works but the speaker needs to be replaced. 1st start up takes time, needs minor tune up and small vac lines to carb replaced, but then it runs great. AC has not been used in years, needs service. The car is not a show car (wants to be) but turns heads. The left rear wheel was scuffed and the well chrome trim damaged, it is in trunk.”

Additional documents

Maintenance Log Book: 1970 Pontiac Firebird Esprit 350

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Two-Family-Owned 1970 Pontiac Firebird Esprit

Last bid
scott_jerome_craft
scott_jerome_craft
$15,200
Seller
JLee53
JLee53
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 7:50 PM UTC
Bids14
Views9,551

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

scott_jerome_craft's avatar
scott_jerome_craft
Oct 26 at 7:47 PM
$15,200bid placed 
KeithA's avatar
KeithA
Oct 26 at 7:17 PM
$14,950bid placed 
scott_jerome_craft's avatar
scott_jerome_craft
Oct 26 at 6:40 PM
$14,700bid placed 
Sue1965's avatar
Sue1965
Oct 26 at 6:12 PM
$14,250bid placed 
scott_jerome_craft's avatar
scott_jerome_craft
Oct 26 at 5:05 PM
$14,000bid placed 
Sue1965's avatar
Sue1965
Oct 26 at 4:53 PM
$13,750bid placed 
scott_jerome_craft's avatar
scott_jerome_craft
Oct 26 at 4:51 PM
$13,500bid placed 
Sue1965's avatar
Sue1965
Oct 26 at 4:41 PM
$13,250bid placed 
StevenT's avatar
StevenT
Oct 25 at 6:08 PM
$13,000bid placed 
Peterpan's avatar
Peterpan
Oct 23 at 9:30 PM
$12,750bid placed 
scott_jerome_craft's avatar
scott_jerome_craft
Oct 15 at 6:48 PM
$12,500bid placed 
WH_605's avatar
WH_605
Oct 14 at 10:05 PM
$12,000bid placed 
69bluebird's avatar
69bluebird
Oct 14 at 2:05 PM
$1,970bid placed 
DouglasWoodington_415v's avatar
DouglasWoodington_415v
Oct 13 at 6:54 PM
$800bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026