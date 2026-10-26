Two-Family-Owned 1970 Pontiac Firebird Esprit
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 7:50 PM UTC
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Description
The 1970 Firebird Esprit debuted the redesigned second-generation F-body, featuring a sleek, European-inspired coupe body with a long hood and short deck. Positioned as the luxury-oriented model above the base Firebird, the Esprit paired comfort with Pontiac's renowned performance engineering.
A 250ci OHC inline-six was standard, while optional V8s offered stronger performance, including the 350ci engine on this example. Pontiac's Endura front bumper blended body-color styling with impact resistance. Inside, upgraded trim, refined appointments, and a driver-focused cockpit gave the Esprit a distinctive, upscale character among its pony-car rivals, or as Pontiac said, “Because with Esprit tomorrow begins today.”
This Firebird Esprit is said to have been purchased new by the seller's high school teacher from Fehr Pontiac in Hamilton, Ohio. In 1987, with 75,000 miles on the odometer, she sold it to the seller's younger brother, who passed it to the seller on December 25, 1996. A 1988 repaint addressed minor cosmetic chips and a rust spot. The engine, transmission, and interior remain original. The brothers report occasional use over the last 30 years, mainly for enjoyable weekend drives.
This 1970 Pontiac Firebird Esprit is now offered with a clean Minnesota title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Three-owner 1970 Firebird
Known history from new
350ci Pontiac V8 engine
3-speed automatic transmission
Black cloth and vinyl interior
Black vinyl top
Factory Equipment
Esprit upgraded interior trim and appointments
Bucket seats
Full carpeting
Front disc brakes
Deluxe steering wheel
Concealed windshield wipers
Body-color Endura nose
Esprit exterior badging
The chassis number (224870N106628) decodes as:
2 – Pontiac division
24 – Firebird Esprit series
87 – 2-door hardtop/coupe
0 – 1970 model year
N – Norwood, Ohio assembly plant
106628 – Production sequence number
Servicing & Documentation
Log book of maintenance from 1970–1988
Repainted in 1988
Known Imperfections
Paint chips and wear consistent with an older refinish
Console lid cracked
Trunk weather strip should be replaced
Audio speaker should be replaced
Air conditioning inoperative
Ownership History
The seller acquired this Firebird from his brother in 1996, who purchased it from the original owner in the late 1980s.
Included Items
Log book of maintenance from 1970–1988
Additional Information
From the seller: “My high school teacher Carole bought new, sold to my younger brother in 1987 at 75k miles, and he sold to me on Dec. 25, 1996. I believe I still have the original window sticker from Fehr Pontiac in Hamilton, Ohio. The Firebird was well cared for by all owners. Repainted in 1988 to correct minor cosmetic chips and rust spot. The engine and trans are original. The interior is original. 1st owner used to commute and very few miles were put on it after the sale to my brother; we had it for fun weekend drives. The car was always in a garage and has not seen rain in 30 years.
“It has a few very minor chips, the console lid has a crack, trunk weather strip needs to be replaced, radio works but the speaker needs to be replaced. 1st start up takes time, needs minor tune up and small vac lines to carb replaced, but then it runs great. AC has not been used in years, needs service. The car is not a show car (wants to be) but turns heads. The left rear wheel was scuffed and the well chrome trim damaged, it is in trunk.”
Additional documents
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