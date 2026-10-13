Auction ended.

22-Years-Owned 1970 Plymouth Superbird

Sold for on 10/13/26
Result
22-Years-Owned 1970 Plymouth Superbird
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Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINRM23U0A167142
Mileage indicated45,600 Miles TMU
LocationMilton, Delaware
Engine440ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorVitamin C
Interior colorWhite

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22-Years-Owned 1970 Plymouth Superbird Driving Drive By
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Description

For the 1969 NASCAR season, Dodge had the bullet–like winged Charger Daytona, and Ford had sleek fastback Torino Talladega and Mercury Spoiler models, while Plymouth was saddled with the brick–like Road Runner. Plymouth’s star driver, Richard Petty, had enough and switched to Ford that year. To win Petty back Plymouth created the Superbird for 1970. It worked: “King Richard” was on his way to another NASCAR championship when a serious injury ended his season.

Contractor Creative Industries hastily completed these limited–production automobiles from a special batch of Road Runners built at Chrysler’s Lynch Road assembly plant in Detroit. These one-year wonder Superbirds were costly starting at $4,298, there were few options available, and just seven paint choices were offered.

Validation documents submitted to NASCAR show this Superbird, the 993rd of a believed 1,969 built, was sent to Creative Industries on November 28, 1969, and shipped December 1. Most were equipped with the standard U-Code 440 single four–barrel engine and three-speed TorqueFlite column-shift automatic transmission, as on this example. A reported 278 were originally ordered in Vitamin C paint.

This 1970 Plymouth Superbird was acquired by its previous owner in 1980 and is said to have been stored indoors from 1981–2004 before its current owner purchased it in April 2004. It was repainted in 2005 in factory Vitamin C. After car-show damage, an NOS replacement nose was acquired from Superbird expert Doug Schellinger, installed by Mike Mancini’s American Muscle Car Restorations with new paint, decals, and trim; other metalwork was limited to the lower passenger quarter panel.

This 1970 Plymouth Superbird is now offered with a clean Delaware title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • “Winged Warrior” Plymouth Superbird

  • Numbers-matching U-Code 440ci 4-bbl engine

  • Three-speed TorqueFlite automatic transmission

  • One of 278 factory-ordered in Vitamin C

  • White vinyl bench seat interior

  • 14-inch Rallye wheels with Goodyear Polyglas raised letter tires

  • Matching chassis number stamped on the radiator support

  • Superbird–unique limiter blocks are welded to trunk hinges

  • Superbird specific rear window trim is present

Factory Equipment

  • Black vinyl top (all Superbirds were manufactured with a vinyl top)

  • Column shifter

  • Power steering

  • Power disc brakes

  • "Beep-Beep" horn

  • Heavy-duty suspension

  • Performance axle package

  • Pop-up headlights

  • Aerodynamic nosecone and front spoiler

  • Competition type hood with hood pins

  • AM radio

  • Functional vent windows

  • The chassis number (RM23U0A167142) decodes as:

    • R – Mid Size

    • M – Price Class (Medium)

    • 2 – Number of doors

    • 3 – Body Type (hard top)

    • U – 440ci V8; The engine stamping corresponds with the chassis number

    • 0 – 1970 model year

    • A – Lynch Road, Detroit, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 167142 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Edelbrock carburetor

  • MSD electronic ignition

  • Aftermarket tachometer

Servicing & Documentation

  • Service and replacements under current ownership includes:

    • NOS nose panel

    • Headliner

    • Rear package tray

    • Fuel tank

    • Brake lines

    • Master cylinder

    • Alternator

    • Exhaust system

    • Ignition components

    • Battery

    • Serviced/replaced braking components

    • Radiator

    • Carburetor

    • Water pump

    • Hoses and belts

    • Heater core

    • Goodyear Polyglas tires

Known Imperfections

  • Passenger bench seat has some loose stitching

  • Crack in the dashboard

  • Paint bubbling at the bottom of the driver's side rear quarter panel

  • Some rust present in the center of the trunk

  • Dash lights recently became inoperative

  • Tachometer is disconnected

  • Windshield washer bottle is disconnected

  • Original jack is missing

Ownership History

The seller has owned this 1970 Plymouth Superbird since 2004. The previous owner purchased it from “Car Village” in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, in 1980.

Included Items

  • Complete Broadcast Sheet

  • Partial Broadcast Sheet

  • California Car Cover

  • Matching Goodyear Polyglas spare tire

Additional Information

The seller states, “The car was purchased in April 2004 from its previous owner, who acquired it from Car Village in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, in 1980. It had been stored indoors in Maryland from 1981 until 2004 and still retains its expired 1981 windshield sticker.

“The largely original white bench-seat interior retains its factory upholstery and carpeting, along with the original AM radio. A new headliner and rear package tray were installed in 2005. Noted imperfections include a three-inch hairline dash crack and separated stitching in several areas of the passenger seat.

“The solid, largely rust-free body was repainted in 2005 and fitted with new decals, door handles, and rear bumper. After the original nose was later damaged at a car show, Mike Mancini’s American Muscle Car Restorations installed an NOS replacement nose with new paint, decals, and rubber trim. Metalwork has been limited to the lower passenger-side quarter panel.

“Mechanical refurbishment included the fuel tank and lines, brakes, calipers, hoses, master cylinder, radiator, water pump, thermostat, alternator, belts, hoses, heater core, transmission fluid and pan, exhaust system, battery, and Goodyear Polyglas tires. An Edelbrock carburetor and MSD electronic ignition were also installed.

“The original floor and trunk pans remain intact, and many removed original components have been retained and accompany the car. The headlight doors, exterior lighting, turn signals, interior light, wipers, and horn operate properly.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

22-Years-Owned 1970 Plymouth Superbird

Sold to
Daryl1993
Daryl1993
$181,900
Seller
Flyinghigh70
Flyinghigh70
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 6:06 PM UTC
Bids20
Views41,130

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Daryl1993
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