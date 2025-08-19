Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1970 Plymouth Road Runner embodied the peak of the classic muscle car era with a purposeful blend of performance and value. Based on Chrysler's B-body platform, the Road Runner featured aggressive styling highlighted by a revised grille, sculpted body lines, and distinctive graphics.

Standard power came from the 383ci Magnum V8 rated at 335 horsepower, delivering strong acceleration and impressive mid-range torque. The suspension and chassis were tuned for poised road manners, while the car's relatively lightweight, no-frills approach emphasized speed over luxury. Available as a hardtop, coupe, or convertible, the Road Runner appealed to enthusiasts seeking authentic American muscle without unnecessary extravagance.

Stored beside a house in South Carolina for years, this 1970 Road Runner Hardtop recently received several thousand dollars in service work after nearly 40 years off the road.

It now runs and moves under its own power, according to the seller but will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner Hardtop is now represented in Georgia at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean New Hampshire title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Finished in extra-cost "High Impact" Lemon Twist (FY1)

Tan (M2T5) vinyl bench seat interior

383 cubic-inch Magnum V8 engine

4-speed manual transmission with extra-cost Pistol Grip shifter

Air Grabber hood (N96)

Factory Equipment

Dual exhaust system

Heavy-duty brakes

Heavy-duty suspension

Beep-Beep Road Runner horn

Rallye instrument cluster

Known Imperfections

Non-roadworthy vehicle, should be considered a project

Rust around rear window and bottoms of both quarter panels

Images detailing the condition of the 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner Hardtop are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner Hardtop is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Additional Information

Please note that the title is in transit for this vehicle.

The seller states, “This 1970 Plymouth Road Runner is a worthy restoration candidate featuring its numbers matching 383 and 4-speed drivetrain. It appears that mostly everything is accounted for aside from the rear seat, air cleaner, outside trim and more. It has been painted the factory-correct base coat.

"A cool feature of the car is its Air Grabber hood (N96 option). Although most everything inside is fairly complete, aside from carpet, radio, etc. the cabin is still quite a mess.

"The fender tag is legible for the most part, though please note that the build sheet is not found in the car. Paint looks like it could be the original lemon twist finish, and according to coded info, the car was optioned with a stripe package.

"The car sat on the side of a house for years in South Carolina. Usual rust around rear window and bottoms of both quarters but surprisingly everything else is pretty solid

"The serial numbers are present on the block and 4-speed transmission, both of which appear to be original to the car.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com