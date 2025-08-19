1970 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop 4-Speed Project

Bobbin' For Cars
No reserve
6 days
$7,100
1970 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop 4-Speed Project
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All photos (61)

Ending Wed, Sep 30 at 8:40 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VINRM23N08142952
Mileage indicated2,870 Miles TMU
LocationSugar Hill, Georgia
Engine383ci
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorLemon Twist
Interior colorTan

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Addenda and errata

  • Please note YouTube videos have been added.

Video gallery

1970 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop 4-Speed Walk Around
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1970 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop 4-Speed Interior
Play

Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The 1970 Plymouth Road Runner embodied the peak of the classic muscle car era with a purposeful blend of performance and value. Based on Chrysler's B-body platform, the Road Runner featured aggressive styling highlighted by a revised grille, sculpted body lines, and distinctive graphics.

Standard power came from the 383ci Magnum V8 rated at 335 horsepower, delivering strong acceleration and impressive mid-range torque. The suspension and chassis were tuned for poised road manners, while the car's relatively lightweight, no-frills approach emphasized speed over luxury. Available as a hardtop, coupe, or convertible, the Road Runner appealed to enthusiasts seeking authentic American muscle without unnecessary extravagance.

Stored beside a house in South Carolina for years, this 1970 Road Runner Hardtop recently received several thousand dollars in service work after nearly 40 years off the road.

It now runs and moves under its own power, according to the seller but will require mechanical attention and cosmetic work before returning to the road.

This 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner Hardtop is now represented in Georgia at no reserve by a Broad Arrow Specialist with a clean New Hampshire title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

  • Finished in extra-cost "High Impact" Lemon Twist (FY1)

  • Tan (M2T5) vinyl bench seat interior

  • 383 cubic-inch Magnum V8 engine

  • 4-speed manual transmission with extra-cost Pistol Grip shifter

  • Air Grabber hood (N96)

Factory Equipment

  • Dual exhaust system

  • Heavy-duty brakes

  • Heavy-duty suspension

  • Beep-Beep Road Runner horn

  • Rallye instrument cluster

Known Imperfections

  • Non-roadworthy vehicle, should be considered a project

  • Rust around rear window and bottoms of both quarter panels

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner Hardtop are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner Hardtop is offered from the Bobbin for Cars Collection

Additional Information

Please note that the title is in transit for this vehicle.

The seller states, “This 1970 Plymouth Road Runner is a worthy restoration candidate featuring its numbers matching 383 and 4-speed drivetrain. It appears that mostly everything is accounted for aside from the rear seat, air cleaner, outside trim and more. It has been painted the factory-correct base coat.

"A cool feature of the car is its Air Grabber hood (N96 option). Although most everything inside is fairly complete, aside from carpet, radio, etc. the cabin is still quite a mess.

"The fender tag is legible for the most part, though please note that the build sheet is not found in the car. Paint looks like it could be the original lemon twist finish, and according to coded info, the car was optioned with a stripe package.

"The car sat on the side of a house for years in South Carolina. Usual rust around rear window and bottoms of both quarters but surprisingly everything else is pretty solid

"The serial numbers are present on the block and 4-speed transmission, both of which appear to be original to the car.”

A Broad Arrow Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the seller of this listing. As such, the purchase transaction will be facilitated by Broad Arrow, including vehicle payment, applicable taxes required to be collected by the seller or Broad Arrow, and title/ownership reassignment. Broad Arrow is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hagerty.

Contact: Cason Vogel Phone: 904.504.7848 Email: cvogel@hagerty.com

Additional documents

Service Invoice: 1970 Plymouth Road Runner

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1970 Plymouth Road Runner Hardtop 4-Speed Project · No reserve

Current bid
Mike68Impala
Mike68Impala
$7,100
Seller
Cason_Vogel
Cason_Vogel
EndingWed, Sep 30 at 8:40 PM UTC
Bids10
Views6,638

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