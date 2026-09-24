Description

Introduced for 1970, Plymouth's redesigned E-body 'Cuda combined aggressive styling with a wide range of performance-oriented powertrains, helping establish it as one of the defining muscle cars of the era. Distinguishable from the standard Barracuda by its unique hood treatment, trim, and performance-focused positioning, the 'Cuda remains one of the most recognizable Mopars ever produced.

This 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda is powered by a modified 383ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock intake manifold and Edelbrock AVS2 650-cfm four-barrel carburetor. Power is routed through a three-speed automatic transmission with a Slap Stik shifter. Finished in Jamaica Blue Metallic over black vinyl upholstery with woodgrain accents, the car is further equipped with front disc and rear drum brakes, air conditioning, LED headlights, auxiliary gauges, and 17-inch Ridler wheels.

This 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383 is now offered with an owner’s manual, service records, and a broadcast sheet with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Modified 383ci V8

3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Jamaica Blue Metallic over black vinyl with woodgrain trim

Classic Auto Air climate control system

Broadcast sheet and records binder included

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (BS23N0B275502) decodes as: B – Plymouth Barracuda/'Cuda series S – Special price class ('Cuda) 23 – 2-door hardtop N – 383ci 4-barrel V8 HP 0 – 1970 model year B – Hamtramck, Michigan, assembly plant 275502 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: E63 – 383ci 4-barrel V8 High Performance (335 hp) D32 – A727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission BS23 – Plymouth 'Cuda 2-door hardtop N0B – 383 V8 / 1970 model year / Hamtramck, Michigan, plant 275502 – Vehicle sequential production number EB7 – Jamaica Blue Metallic paint H6X9 – High trim, vinyl bucket-seat interior, Black 000 – Full upper door frames 326 – Scheduled build date: March 26, 1970 060203 – Vehicle order number EB7 – Jamaica Blue Metallic roof/accent color C16 – Console with woodgrain trim C55 – Bucket seats G35 – Left-hand outside remote painted racing mirror J54 – Sport hood M21 – Roof drip-rail moldings M25 – Wide sill moldings M31 – Body belt moldings N85 – Tachometer N96 – Fresh Air Hood (Shaker Hood) V6X – Black side stripes (longitudinal)



Modifications

Engine said to have been bored .030 over

Edelbrock AVS2 650-cfm 4-barrel carburetor and intake manifold

Eight-rib serpentine belt system

High-flow oil pump

Aluminum radiator

One-wire HEI distributor

One-wire alternator

Drilled and slotted front rotors

LED headlights

17” Ridler wheels

Equus auxiliary gauges

Servicing

According to the seller, the engine and transmission have been rebuilt.

Ownership History

According to the seller, the car was configured with the intent of maintaining a factory-inspired appearance while incorporating a number of mechanical improvements for reliability and drivability. Service records and historical documentation accompany the vehicle.

Known Imperfections

Finish shows chips, scratches, and general blemishes

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Included Items