1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383
Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:15 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for 1970, Plymouth's redesigned E-body 'Cuda combined aggressive styling with a wide range of performance-oriented powertrains, helping establish it as one of the defining muscle cars of the era. Distinguishable from the standard Barracuda by its unique hood treatment, trim, and performance-focused positioning, the 'Cuda remains one of the most recognizable Mopars ever produced.
This 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda is powered by a modified 383ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock intake manifold and Edelbrock AVS2 650-cfm four-barrel carburetor. Power is routed through a three-speed automatic transmission with a Slap Stik shifter. Finished in Jamaica Blue Metallic over black vinyl upholstery with woodgrain accents, the car is further equipped with front disc and rear drum brakes, air conditioning, LED headlights, auxiliary gauges, and 17-inch Ridler wheels.
This 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383 is now offered with an owner’s manual, service records, and a broadcast sheet with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Modified 383ci V8
3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Jamaica Blue Metallic over black vinyl with woodgrain trim
Classic Auto Air climate control system
Broadcast sheet and records binder included
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (BS23N0B275502) decodes as:
B – Plymouth Barracuda/'Cuda series
S – Special price class ('Cuda)
23 – 2-door hardtop
N – 383ci 4-barrel V8 HP
0 – 1970 model year
B – Hamtramck, Michigan, assembly plant
275502 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
E63 – 383ci 4-barrel V8 High Performance (335 hp)
D32 – A727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission
BS23 – Plymouth 'Cuda 2-door hardtop
N0B – 383 V8 / 1970 model year / Hamtramck, Michigan, plant
275502 – Vehicle sequential production number
EB7 – Jamaica Blue Metallic paint
H6X9 – High trim, vinyl bucket-seat interior, Black
000 – Full upper door frames
326 – Scheduled build date: March 26, 1970
060203 – Vehicle order number
EB7 – Jamaica Blue Metallic roof/accent color
C16 – Console with woodgrain trim
C55 – Bucket seats
G35 – Left-hand outside remote painted racing mirror
J54 – Sport hood
M21 – Roof drip-rail moldings
M25 – Wide sill moldings
M31 – Body belt moldings
N85 – Tachometer
N96 – Fresh Air Hood (Shaker Hood)
V6X – Black side stripes (longitudinal)
Modifications
Engine said to have been bored .030 over
Edelbrock AVS2 650-cfm 4-barrel carburetor and intake manifold
Eight-rib serpentine belt system
High-flow oil pump
Aluminum radiator
One-wire HEI distributor
One-wire alternator
Drilled and slotted front rotors
LED headlights
17” Ridler wheels
Equus auxiliary gauges
Servicing
According to the seller, the engine and transmission have been rebuilt.
Ownership History
According to the seller, the car was configured with the intent of maintaining a factory-inspired appearance while incorporating a number of mechanical improvements for reliability and drivability. Service records and historical documentation accompany the vehicle.
Known Imperfections
Finish shows chips, scratches, and general blemishes
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Included Items
Service records and wiring diagram
Owner's manual
Broadcast sheet
Some spare parts
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.