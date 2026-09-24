1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383

$36,287
1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383
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Ending Thu, Sep 24 at 6:15 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINBS23N0B275502
Mileage indicated41,850 Miles TMU
LocationSevierville, Tennessee
Engine383ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorJamaica Blue Metallic
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383 - Walk Around
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1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383 - Engine Compartment & Interior
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1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383 - Cold Start & Idling
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1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383 - Ride Along
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1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383 - Undercarriage
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Description

Introduced for 1970, Plymouth's redesigned E-body 'Cuda combined aggressive styling with a wide range of performance-oriented powertrains, helping establish it as one of the defining muscle cars of the era. Distinguishable from the standard Barracuda by its unique hood treatment, trim, and performance-focused positioning, the 'Cuda remains one of the most recognizable Mopars ever produced.

This 1970 Plymouth 'Cuda is powered by a modified 383ci V8 equipped with an Edelbrock intake manifold and Edelbrock AVS2 650-cfm four-barrel carburetor. Power is routed through a three-speed automatic transmission with a Slap Stik shifter. Finished in Jamaica Blue Metallic over black vinyl upholstery with woodgrain accents, the car is further equipped with front disc and rear drum brakes, air conditioning, LED headlights, auxiliary gauges, and 17-inch Ridler wheels.

This 1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383 is now offered with an owner’s manual, service records, and a broadcast sheet with a clean Tennessee title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Modified 383ci V8

  • 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Jamaica Blue Metallic over black vinyl with woodgrain trim

  • Classic Auto Air climate control system

  • Broadcast sheet and records binder included

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (BS23N0B275502) decodes as:

    • B – Plymouth Barracuda/'Cuda series

    • S – Special price class ('Cuda)

    • 23 – 2-door hardtop

    • N – 383ci 4-barrel V8 HP

    • 0 – 1970 model year

    • B – Hamtramck, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 275502 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • E63 – 383ci 4-barrel V8 High Performance (335 hp)

    • D32 – A727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission

    • BS23 – Plymouth 'Cuda 2-door hardtop

    • N0B – 383 V8 / 1970 model year / Hamtramck, Michigan, plant

    • 275502 – Vehicle sequential production number

    • EB7 – Jamaica Blue Metallic paint

    • H6X9 – High trim, vinyl bucket-seat interior, Black

    • 000 – Full upper door frames

    • 326 – Scheduled build date: March 26, 1970

    • 060203 – Vehicle order number

    • EB7 – Jamaica Blue Metallic roof/accent color

    • C16 – Console with woodgrain trim

    • C55 – Bucket seats

    • G35 – Left-hand outside remote painted racing mirror

    • J54 – Sport hood

    • M21 – Roof drip-rail moldings

    • M25 – Wide sill moldings

    • M31 – Body belt moldings

    • N85 – Tachometer

    • N96 – Fresh Air Hood (Shaker Hood)

    • V6X – Black side stripes (longitudinal)

Modifications

  • Engine said to have been bored .030 over

  • Edelbrock AVS2 650-cfm 4-barrel carburetor and intake manifold

  • Eight-rib serpentine belt system

  • High-flow oil pump

  • Aluminum radiator

  • One-wire HEI distributor

  • One-wire alternator

  • Drilled and slotted front rotors

  • LED headlights

  • 17” Ridler wheels

  • Equus auxiliary gauges

Servicing

According to the seller, the engine and transmission have been rebuilt.

Ownership History

According to the seller, the car was configured with the intent of maintaining a factory-inspired appearance while incorporating a number of mechanical improvements for reliability and drivability. Service records and historical documentation accompany the vehicle.

Known Imperfections

  • Finish shows chips, scratches, and general blemishes

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Included Items

  • Service records and wiring diagram

  • Owner's manual

  • Broadcast sheet

  • Some spare parts

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1970 Plymouth Cuda

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1970 Plymouth ‘Cuda 383

Current bid
RobertKieler_y4bj
RobertKieler_y4bj
$36,287
Seller
LC_kvupcl
LC_kvupcl
EndingThu, Sep 24 at 6:15 PM UTC
Bids19
Views8,408

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