Auction ended.

1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX 455 Sport Coupe

Sold after for on 10/23/26
Result
1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX 455 Sport Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (42)

Ended Oct 23, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN342570Z107363
Mileage indicated68,000 Miles TMU
LocationOcala, Florida
Engine455ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBurnished Gold Iridescent
Interior colorSaddle

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX 455 Sport Coupe—estimated rate $236/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

The 1970 Cutlass SX was Oldsmobile's compact-sized performance package, positioned just below the 4-4-2 on the same A-body platform. Its defining feature was the 455ci Rocket V8, a large-displacement engine chosen for broad, usable torque. In SX trim it carried a two-barrel carburetor and a low-restriction exhaust with 442-style trumpets, rated at 320hp with substantial low-end pull.

The drivetrain favored durability and everyday drivability. A Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic was standard, sending power to the rear wheels through a 12-bolt axle.

Chassis tuning was conservative but competent. Front disc brakes were available, and suspension upgrades improved body control over a standard Cutlass. The relatively light coupe body gave the SX a favorable power-to-weight ratio for its era.

Overall, the SX struck a measured balance of performance and comfort. It was less aggressive than the 4-4-2 yet delivered strong acceleration, straightforward mechanicals, and the refinement Oldsmobile buyers expected.

This 1970 Oldsmobile Holiday Sport Coupe is one of a reported 6,404 built with the Cutlass SX performance package for the model year. It has been freshly repainted in the original color to address fading in areas and finished with a ceramic coating.

This 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX 455 Holiday Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Finished in Burnished Gold Iridescent (58)

  • Saddle-colored vinyl bucket-seat interior (979)

  • 455 cubic-inch Rocket V8 with 2-bbl carburetor

  • 3-speed Turbo-Hydramatic 400 automatic

  • 12-bolt rear axle with 2.56:1 gearing

Factory Equipment

  • 2-door Holiday Sport Coupe (pillarless hardtop)

  • Power steering

  • Power brakes

  • Front disc brakes

  • Air conditioning

  • Remote mirrors

  • SX identification badging

  • The chassis number (342570Z107363) decodes as:

    • 3 – Oldsmobile division

    • 42 – Cutlass S series

    • 57 – Two-door sport coupe (pillared body)

    • 0 – 1970 model year

    • Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant

    • 107363 – Sequential production number

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections as shown in the gallery

  • Some wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX 455 in 2018.

Included Items

  • Build sheet

  • Warranty booklet

  • Various service documents

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX 455 Sport Coupe

Sold after for
$25,680
Seller
AR_Doglover
AR_Doglover
EndedOct 23, 2026 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids18
Views10,253

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Ross.Brickley_NC's avatar
Ross.Brickley_NC
Oct 23 at 4:56 PM
$21,000bid placed 
jl_f4p66o's avatar
jl_f4p66o
Oct 23 at 4:39 PM
$20,150bid placed 
Ross.Brickley_NC's avatar
Ross.Brickley_NC
Oct 23 at 4:08 PM
$19,900bid placed 
jl_f4p66o's avatar
jl_f4p66o
Oct 22 at 9:22 PM
$19,250bid placed 
Frank66's avatar
Frank66
Oct 22 at 9:14 PM
$19,000bid placed 
jl_f4p66o's avatar
jl_f4p66o
Oct 22 at 3:49 PM
$18,750bid placed 
Ross.Brickley_NC's avatar
Ross.Brickley_NC
Oct 22 at 2:53 PM
$18,500bid placed 
jl_f4p66o's avatar
jl_f4p66o
Oct 20 at 3:21 PM
$17,750bid placed 
Ross.Brickley_NC's avatar
Ross.Brickley_NC
Oct 20 at 3:20 PM
$17,500bid placed 
jl_f4p66o's avatar
jl_f4p66o
Oct 20 at 3:18 PM
$16,500bid placed 
Ross.Brickley_NC's avatar
Ross.Brickley_NC
Oct 20 at 3:16 PM
$16,250bid placed 
jl_f4p66o's avatar
jl_f4p66o
Oct 20 at 3:12 PM
$16,000bid placed 
Ross.Brickley_NC's avatar
Ross.Brickley_NC
Oct 20 at 2:07 PM
$15,750bid placed 
jl_f4p66o's avatar
jl_f4p66o
Oct 11 at 12:49 PM
$15,500bid placed 
deryelcumbie_05km's avatar
deryelcumbie_05km
Oct 10 at 6:47 PM
$15,000bid placed 
jl_f4p66o's avatar
jl_f4p66o
Oct 9 at 4:04 PM
$5,250bid placed 
Hojka64's avatar
Hojka64
Oct 9 at 3:14 PM
$5,000bid placed 
jl_f4p66o's avatar
jl_f4p66o
Oct 9 at 1:15 PM
$1,000bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026