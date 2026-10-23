Description

The 1970 Cutlass SX was Oldsmobile's compact-sized performance package, positioned just below the 4-4-2 on the same A-body platform. Its defining feature was the 455ci Rocket V8, a large-displacement engine chosen for broad, usable torque. In SX trim it carried a two-barrel carburetor and a low-restriction exhaust with 442-style trumpets, rated at 320hp with substantial low-end pull.

The drivetrain favored durability and everyday drivability. A Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic was standard, sending power to the rear wheels through a 12-bolt axle.

Chassis tuning was conservative but competent. Front disc brakes were available, and suspension upgrades improved body control over a standard Cutlass. The relatively light coupe body gave the SX a favorable power-to-weight ratio for its era.

Overall, the SX struck a measured balance of performance and comfort. It was less aggressive than the 4-4-2 yet delivered strong acceleration, straightforward mechanicals, and the refinement Oldsmobile buyers expected.

This 1970 Oldsmobile Holiday Sport Coupe is one of a reported 6,404 built with the Cutlass SX performance package for the model year. It has been freshly repainted in the original color to address fading in areas and finished with a ceramic coating.

This 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX 455 Holiday Sport Coupe is now offered with a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Finished in Burnished Gold Iridescent (58)

Saddle-colored vinyl bucket-seat interior (979)

455 cubic-inch Rocket V8 with 2-bbl carburetor

3-speed Turbo-Hydramatic 400 automatic

12-bolt rear axle with 2.56:1 gearing

Factory Equipment

2-door Holiday Sport Coupe (pillarless hardtop)

Power steering

Power brakes

Front disc brakes

Air conditioning

Remote mirrors

SX identification badging

The chassis number (342570Z107363) decodes as: 3 – Oldsmobile division 42 – Cutlass S series 57 – Two-door sport coupe (pillared body) 0 – 1970 model year Z – Fremont, California, assembly plant 107363 – Sequential production number



Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections as shown in the gallery

Some wear on interior surfaces

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass SX 455 in 2018.

Included Items