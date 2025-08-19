Description

Introduced during the height of the muscle car era, the 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass combined handsome A-body styling with a wide range of performance, comfort, and luxury options. Convertible examples equipped with Oldsmobile's 455ci V8 are particularly sought after today, offering big-block torque, open-air cruising, and the refinement that helped distinguish Oldsmobile from its competitors.

This 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible is powered by a 455ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in triple-black — black paint, a black convertible top, and black upholstery — and accented inside with wood veneer trim, the car reportedly underwent refurbishment prior to the owner's acquisition. The car is equipped with power steering, power front disc brakes, air conditioning, bucket seats, FE2 suspension, a Ram Air hood, and it has been styled in the vein of the 442/SX.

This 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the owner with a clean North Carolina title in the owner's name.

Highlights

455ci V8 paired with a 3-speed TH400 automatic transmission

Finished in black with a black power operated soft-top

Black upholstery with wood veneer accents

Sport steering wheel, sport mirrors, bucket seats, and center console

Factory Equipment

The VIN (342670E123573) decodes as: 3 – Oldsmobile Division 42 – Cutlass Supreme V8 series 67 – Convertible body style 0 – 1970 model year E – Fremont, California, assembly plant 123573 – Sequential production number



Modifications

Bluetooth radio

Servicing

According to the seller, this Cutlass was refurbished under previous ownership, including an overhaul of the 455ci engine, refinishing of the exterior, retrimming of the interior, and replacement of the power convertible top and boot cover.

Ownership History

From the owner: “I purchased this Cutlass from a Mecum auction following its restoration. Everything on the car works as it should, the power top operates perfectly, and it is a great driver. The car presents exceptionally well and remains in excellent overall condition.”

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

Blemishes on the lower dashboard below the radio

Console door hinge missing

Included Items