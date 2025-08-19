455-Powered 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible

8 days
$21,250
455-Powered 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible
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Ending Fri, Sep 18 at 6:30 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN342670E123573
Mileage indicated13,150 Miles TMU
LocationNew Bern, North Carolina
Engine455ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorBlack
Interior colorBlack

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Description

Introduced during the height of the muscle car era, the 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass combined handsome A-body styling with a wide range of performance, comfort, and luxury options. Convertible examples equipped with Oldsmobile's 455ci V8 are particularly sought after today, offering big-block torque, open-air cruising, and the refinement that helped distinguish Oldsmobile from its competitors.

This 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible is powered by a 455ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in triple-black — black paint, a black convertible top, and black upholstery — and accented inside with wood veneer trim, the car reportedly underwent refurbishment prior to the owner's acquisition. The car is equipped with power steering, power front disc brakes, air conditioning, bucket seats, FE2 suspension, a Ram Air hood, and it has been styled in the vein of the 442/SX.

This 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible is now offered by the seller on behalf of the owner with a clean North Carolina title in the owner's name.

Highlights

  • 455ci V8 paired with a 3-speed TH400 automatic transmission

  • Finished in black with a black power operated soft-top

  • Black upholstery with wood veneer accents

  • Sport steering wheel, sport mirrors, bucket seats, and center console

Factory Equipment

  • The VIN (342670E123573) decodes as:

    • 3 – Oldsmobile Division

    • 42 – Cutlass Supreme V8 series

    • 67 – Convertible body style

    • 0 – 1970 model year

    • E – Fremont, California, assembly plant

    • 123573 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • Bluetooth radio

Servicing

According to the seller, this Cutlass was refurbished under previous ownership, including an overhaul of the 455ci engine, refinishing of the exterior, retrimming of the interior, and replacement of the power convertible top and boot cover.

Ownership History

From the owner: “I purchased this Cutlass from a Mecum auction following its restoration. Everything on the car works as it should, the power top operates perfectly, and it is a great driver. The car presents exceptionally well and remains in excellent overall condition.”

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

  • Blemishes on the lower dashboard below the radio

  • Console door hinge missing

Included Items

  • Various manuals and paperwork

  • Refurbishment photos

  • Car cover

  • Spare tire

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

455-Powered 1970 Oldsmobile Cutlass Convertible

Current bid
ToddBretzlaff
ToddBretzlaff
$21,250
Seller
5780Bronco
5780Bronco
EndingFri, Sep 18 at 6:30 PM UTC
Bids25
Views3,629

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ToddBretzlaff
Sep 9 at 2:12 PM
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