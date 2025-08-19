Description

By 1970, the second-generation 4-4-2 represented the model at its most potent, benefiting from Oldsmobile's legendary 455ci V8 and some of the most aggressive styling of the era. Available in Convertible, Holiday Hardtop, and Sport Coupe body styles, the latter features a fixed B-pillar for added structural rigidity.

This 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Sport Coupe is powered by a 455ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Astro Blue with dark blue racing stripes and is equipped with a W30-style hood, a three-piece rear spoiler, a black vinyl Landau roof, and blue vinyl upholstery. Additional work performed under prior ownership is said to have included refurbishment of various trim and bumper components, along with updates to the braking and fuel systems.

Notable performance modifications include aluminum cylinder heads, an Edelbrock high-rise aluminum intake manifold, a Holley four-barrel carburetor, a performance camshaft, Hooker headers, a Flowmaster exhaust system, and more as outlined below.

The seller acquired this 442 in 2000 and subsequently undertook a refurbishment that reportedly included rebuilding the engine and transmission, refinishing the paint, recoating the bumpers, and addressing various other cosmetic and mechanical components during current ownership.

This 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Sports Coupe is now offered with a folder of various records and a clean Rhode Island title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Owned by the seller since 2000

Powered by a 455ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

Astro Blue with dark blue racing stripes and a black landau roof

Blue bench seat-equipped interior with wood veneer accents

Power steering and power brakes

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (344770E201300) decodes as: 3 – Oldsmobile Division 44 – 442 Series 77 – 2-Door Sports Coupe 0 – 1970 model year E – Linden, New Jersey assembly plant 201300 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: ST 70 – 1970 model year 34477 – Oldsmobile 442 Sports Coupe (2-door post coupe) E – Linden, New Jersey assembly plant 281 BDY – Fisher Body production sequence number TR 943 – Blue vinyl interior with front bucket seats 25 25 PNT – Astro Blue metallic exterior paint C08 – Exterior vinyl roof option 07A – Built during the first week of July



Modifications

Aluminum cylinder heads

Edelbrock high-rise aluminum intake manifold

750 CFM Holley dual-feed carburetor

Hooker headers and Flowmaster exhaust system

Performance camshaft

Moroso polished valve covers

Astro Blue repaint with dark blue stripes

Seating surfaces reupholstered

W30-style hood and 3-piece rear spoiler

Lower dash-mounted auxiliary gauges

Amplifier box in trunk

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work was performed:

Tires replaced in preparation of sale

Engine and transmission rebuilt

Numerous brightwork trim pieces refurbished

Front and rear bumpers re-chromed

Fuel tank and lines replaced

Braking system refurbished

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 442 in 2000.

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic wear consistent with age since refurbishment

Included Items