26-Years-Owned 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Sports Coupe

1 day
$25,000
26-Years-Owned 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Sports Coupe
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (63)

Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:35 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN344770E201300
Mileage indicated54,000 Miles TMU
LocationOakland, Rhode Island
Engine455ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorAstro Blue
Interior colorBlue

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 26-Years-Owned 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Sports Coupe—estimated rate $289/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1970 Oldsmobile 442 Coupe Walkaround
Play
1970 Oldsmobile 442 Coupe Start-up
Play
1970 Oldsmobile 442 Coupe Departure
Play
1970 Oldsmobile 442 Coupe Arrival
Play

Description

By 1970, the second-generation 4-4-2 represented the model at its most potent, benefiting from Oldsmobile's legendary 455ci V8 and some of the most aggressive styling of the era. Available in Convertible, Holiday Hardtop, and Sport Coupe body styles, the latter features a fixed B-pillar for added structural rigidity.

This 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Sport Coupe is powered by a 455ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Astro Blue with dark blue racing stripes and is equipped with a W30-style hood, a three-piece rear spoiler, a black vinyl Landau roof, and blue vinyl upholstery. Additional work performed under prior ownership is said to have included refurbishment of various trim and bumper components, along with updates to the braking and fuel systems.

Notable performance modifications include aluminum cylinder heads, an Edelbrock high-rise aluminum intake manifold, a Holley four-barrel carburetor, a performance camshaft, Hooker headers, a Flowmaster exhaust system, and more as outlined below.

The seller acquired this 442 in 2000 and subsequently undertook a refurbishment that reportedly included rebuilding the engine and transmission, refinishing the paint, recoating the bumpers, and addressing various other cosmetic and mechanical components during current ownership.

This 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Sports Coupe is now offered with a folder of various records and a clean Rhode Island title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Owned by the seller since 2000

  • Powered by a 455ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Astro Blue with dark blue racing stripes and a black landau roof

  • Blue bench seat-equipped interior with wood veneer accents

  • Power steering and power brakes

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (344770E201300) decodes as:

    • 3 – Oldsmobile Division

    • 44 – 442 Series

    • 77 – 2-Door Sports Coupe

    • 0 – 1970 model year

    • E – Linden, New Jersey assembly plant

    • 201300 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • ST 70 – 1970 model year

    • 34477 – Oldsmobile 442 Sports Coupe (2-door post coupe)

    • E – Linden, New Jersey assembly plant

    • 281 BDY – Fisher Body production sequence number

    • TR 943 – Blue vinyl interior with front bucket seats

    • 25 25 PNT – Astro Blue metallic exterior paint

    • C08 – Exterior vinyl roof option

    • 07A – Built during the first week of July

Modifications

  • Aluminum cylinder heads

  • Edelbrock high-rise aluminum intake manifold

  • 750 CFM Holley dual-feed carburetor

  • Hooker headers and Flowmaster exhaust system

  • Performance camshaft

  • Moroso polished valve covers

  • Astro Blue repaint with dark blue stripes

  • Seating surfaces reupholstered

  • W30-style hood and 3-piece rear spoiler

  • Lower dash-mounted auxiliary gauges

  • Amplifier box in trunk

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work was performed:

  • Tires replaced in preparation of sale

  • Engine and transmission rebuilt

  • Numerous brightwork trim pieces refurbished

  • Front and rear bumpers re-chromed

  • Fuel tank and lines replaced

  • Braking system refurbished

Ownership History

The seller acquired this 442 in 2000.

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with age since refurbishment

Included Items

  • Folder of service records and other documentation

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Sports Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

26-Years-Owned 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Sports Coupe

Current bid
RL817
RL817
$25,000
Seller
PJ_89x5oc
PJ_89x5oc
EndingMon, Nov 02 at 7:35 PM UTC
Bids27
Views4,808

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

RL817's avatar
RL817
Oct 31 at 7:06 AM
$25,000bid placed 
gferriman73's avatar
gferriman73
Oct 31 at 2:33 AM
$22,150bid placed 
RG_6rlap5's avatar
RG_6rlap5
Oct 30 at 9:34 PM
$21,900bid placed 
RL817's avatar
RL817
Oct 30 at 12:00 AM
$21,500bid placed 
JLACE77_¥'s avatar
JLACE77_¥
Oct 28 at 9:53 PM
$20,000bid placed 
Cornanda's avatar
Cornanda
Oct 28 at 3:23 PM
$18,299bid placed 
LJS-u2qtn9ci's avatar
LJS-u2qtn9ci
Oct 28 at 3:04 PM
$18,000bid placed 
RL817's avatar
RL817
Oct 27 at 8:51 PM
$17,500bid placed 
JLACE77_¥'s avatar
JLACE77_¥
Oct 26 at 9:30 PM
$17,000bid placed 
RL817's avatar
RL817
Oct 26 at 8:38 PM
$16,000bid placed 
⁷snapperhead's avatar
⁷snapperhead
Oct 26 at 8:00 PM
$15,250bid placed 
RL817's avatar
RL817
Oct 26 at 7:08 PM
$15,000bid placed 
⁷snapperhead's avatar
⁷snapperhead
Oct 26 at 4:47 PM
$11,250bid placed 
PapaJoe's avatar
PapaJoe
Oct 26 at 1:27 PM
$11,000bid placed 
PanchoKirsinger's avatar
PanchoKirsinger
Oct 25 at 8:02 PM
$10,000bid placed 
Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Oct 25 at 6:57 PM
$9,500bid placed 
2427NDFish's avatar
2427NDFish
Oct 25 at 2:15 PM
$9,250bid placed 
Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Oct 24 at 5:27 PM
$9,000bid placed 
BZ_fmcy3r's avatar
BZ_fmcy3r
Oct 23 at 8:01 PM
$8,500bid placed 
LJS-u2qtn9ci's avatar
LJS-u2qtn9ci
Oct 23 at 6:21 PM
$8,250bid placed 
PapaJoe's avatar
PapaJoe
Oct 20 at 8:37 PM
$8,000bid placed 
72Chevelle-1877's avatar
72Chevelle-1877
Oct 20 at 5:09 PM
$6,500bid placed 
PapaJoe's avatar
PapaJoe
Oct 20 at 5:07 PM
$6,000bid placed 
72Chevelle-1877's avatar
72Chevelle-1877
Oct 20 at 4:10 PM
$5,000bid placed 
PapaJoe's avatar
PapaJoe
Oct 20 at 12:02 AM
$2,000bid placed 
jl_f4p66o's avatar
jl_f4p66o
Oct 19 at 12:51 PM
$1,000bid placed 
RobertMacaulay_lot1's avatar
RobertMacaulay_lot1
Oct 19 at 3:30 AM
$500bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026