26-Years-Owned 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Sports Coupe
Ending Mon, Nov 02 at 7:35 PM UTC
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Description
By 1970, the second-generation 4-4-2 represented the model at its most potent, benefiting from Oldsmobile's legendary 455ci V8 and some of the most aggressive styling of the era. Available in Convertible, Holiday Hardtop, and Sport Coupe body styles, the latter features a fixed B-pillar for added structural rigidity.
This 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Sport Coupe is powered by a 455ci V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. Finished in Astro Blue with dark blue racing stripes and is equipped with a W30-style hood, a three-piece rear spoiler, a black vinyl Landau roof, and blue vinyl upholstery. Additional work performed under prior ownership is said to have included refurbishment of various trim and bumper components, along with updates to the braking and fuel systems.
Notable performance modifications include aluminum cylinder heads, an Edelbrock high-rise aluminum intake manifold, a Holley four-barrel carburetor, a performance camshaft, Hooker headers, a Flowmaster exhaust system, and more as outlined below.
The seller acquired this 442 in 2000 and subsequently undertook a refurbishment that reportedly included rebuilding the engine and transmission, refinishing the paint, recoating the bumpers, and addressing various other cosmetic and mechanical components during current ownership.
This 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Sports Coupe is now offered with a folder of various records and a clean Rhode Island title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Owned by the seller since 2000
Powered by a 455ci V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission
Astro Blue with dark blue racing stripes and a black landau roof
Blue bench seat-equipped interior with wood veneer accents
Power steering and power brakes
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (344770E201300) decodes as:
3 – Oldsmobile Division
44 – 442 Series
77 – 2-Door Sports Coupe
0 – 1970 model year
E – Linden, New Jersey assembly plant
201300 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
ST 70 – 1970 model year
34477 – Oldsmobile 442 Sports Coupe (2-door post coupe)
E – Linden, New Jersey assembly plant
281 BDY – Fisher Body production sequence number
TR 943 – Blue vinyl interior with front bucket seats
25 25 PNT – Astro Blue metallic exterior paint
C08 – Exterior vinyl roof option
07A – Built during the first week of July
Modifications
Aluminum cylinder heads
Edelbrock high-rise aluminum intake manifold
750 CFM Holley dual-feed carburetor
Hooker headers and Flowmaster exhaust system
Performance camshaft
Moroso polished valve covers
Astro Blue repaint with dark blue stripes
Seating surfaces reupholstered
W30-style hood and 3-piece rear spoiler
Lower dash-mounted auxiliary gauges
Amplifier box in trunk
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work was performed:
Tires replaced in preparation of sale
Engine and transmission rebuilt
Numerous brightwork trim pieces refurbished
Front and rear bumpers re-chromed
Fuel tank and lines replaced
Braking system refurbished
Ownership History
The seller acquired this 442 in 2000.
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic wear consistent with age since refurbishment
Included Items
Folder of service records and other documentation
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.