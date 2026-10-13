Description

For 1970, the 442 became a standalone Oldsmobile model, and with GM's displacement caps lifted that year, the 455-cubic-inch V8 became standard equipment. The car's newfound performance credentials led to Oldsmobile being chosen to pace the 54th running of the Indianapolis 500, and to commemorate the honor, Oldsmobile built 626 Indy Pace Car replica convertibles for public sale — 358 on the Cutlass Supreme platform and just 268 on the 442. All were finished in Porcelain White with black racing stripes outlined in red and a fiberglass W-25 forced-air induction hood, distinguishing them from standard production cars.

According to the car's 1970 dealer invoice, this 442 Pace Car was sold new through Victor Belotti, Inc., an Oldsmobile dealer in Somerville, Massachusetts, on May 5, 1970. The invoice documents its equipment, including the Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission, Vari-Ratio power steering, power front disc brakes, a tinted windshield, a deluxe sport steering wheel, chrome door-edge guard moldings, a deluxe pushbutton AM radio with a rear speaker, front floor mats, and a sport console.

Servicing is said to include a new alternator and fuel sending unit, along with a carburetor cleaning.

This 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Pace Car Convertible is now offered by the seller with its original documentation and New York registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

One of just 268 442 Pace Car convertibles built for public sale

Sold new through Victor Belotti, Inc. in Somerville, Massachusetts

Original dealer invoice, point-of-purchase materials, and owner's manual included

455ci Rocket V8 paired with the Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

Porcelain White exterior with decals and the W-25 forced-air hood

Black vinyl interior with a sport console and deluxe steering wheel

Factory Equipment

The original dealer invoice lists included lists the following options:

M40 — Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission

A02 — Soft-Ray tinted windshield

N47 — Vari-Ratio power steering

JL2 — Power front disc brakes

Y74 — Indy Pace Car option

N42 — Deluxe sport steering wheel with horn button

B93 — Chrome door edge guard moldings

U63 — Deluxe pushbutton AM radio

U80 — Bi-Phonic rear radio speaker

B32 — Front floor mats

W26 — Sport console

Y60 — Accessory pack

Servicing

In preparation for sale, the alternator and fuel sending unit are said to have been replaced and the carburetor was cleaned.

Known Imperfections

Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various wear consistent with age and use

Tear in the convertible top

The top requires assistance when raising

Tear in the driver's seat

Oil leaks

Ownership History

This 442 Pace Car was sold new through Victor Belotti, Inc. in Somerville, Massachusetts, on May 5, 1970. According to the seller, the original owner was a World War II prisoner of war and Purple Heart recipient, and the car was later acquired by the seller from the original owner's son.

Included Items

Original dealer invoice

Point-of-purchase materials

Owner's manual

Original spare tire and jack

Additional Information

This 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Pace Car Convertible is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.