Auction ended.

1970 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible Indy Pace Car Edition

Bid to $45,250 on 10/13/26
Result
1970 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible Indy Pace Car Edition
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (94)

Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN344670M312699
Mileage indicated56,400 Miles TMU
LocationWest Hurley, New York
Engine455ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorPorcelain White
Interior colorBlack

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Description

For 1970, the 442 became a standalone Oldsmobile model, and with GM's displacement caps lifted that year, the 455-cubic-inch V8 became standard equipment. The car's newfound performance credentials led to Oldsmobile being chosen to pace the 54th running of the Indianapolis 500, and to commemorate the honor, Oldsmobile built 626 Indy Pace Car replica convertibles for public sale — 358 on the Cutlass Supreme platform and just 268 on the 442. All were finished in Porcelain White with black racing stripes outlined in red and a fiberglass W-25 forced-air induction hood, distinguishing them from standard production cars.

According to the car's 1970 dealer invoice, this 442 Pace Car was sold new through Victor Belotti, Inc., an Oldsmobile dealer in Somerville, Massachusetts, on May 5, 1970. The invoice documents its equipment, including the Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission, Vari-Ratio power steering, power front disc brakes, a tinted windshield, a deluxe sport steering wheel, chrome door-edge guard moldings, a deluxe pushbutton AM radio with a rear speaker, front floor mats, and a sport console.

Servicing is said to include a new alternator and fuel sending unit, along with a carburetor cleaning.

This 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Pace Car Convertible is now offered by the seller with its original documentation and New York registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • One of just 268 442 Pace Car convertibles built for public sale

  • Sold new through Victor Belotti, Inc. in Somerville, Massachusetts

  • Original dealer invoice, point-of-purchase materials, and owner's manual included

  • 455ci Rocket V8 paired with the Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission

  • Porcelain White exterior with decals and the W-25 forced-air hood

  • Black vinyl interior with a sport console and deluxe steering wheel

Factory Equipment

The original dealer invoice lists included lists the following options:

  • M40 — Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission

  • A02 — Soft-Ray tinted windshield

  • N47 — Vari-Ratio power steering

  • JL2 — Power front disc brakes

  • Y74 — Indy Pace Car option

  • N42 — Deluxe sport steering wheel with horn button

  • B93 — Chrome door edge guard moldings

  • U63 — Deluxe pushbutton AM radio

  • U80 — Bi-Phonic rear radio speaker

  • B32 — Front floor mats

  • W26 — Sport console

  • Y60 — Accessory pack

Servicing

In preparation for sale, the alternator and fuel sending unit are said to have been replaced and the carburetor was cleaned.

Known Imperfections

  • Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various wear consistent with age and use

  • Tear in the convertible top

  • The top requires assistance when raising

  • Tear in the driver's seat

  • Oil leaks

Ownership History

This 442 Pace Car was sold new through Victor Belotti, Inc. in Somerville, Massachusetts, on May 5, 1970. According to the seller, the original owner was a World War II prisoner of war and Purple Heart recipient, and the car was later acquired by the seller from the original owner's son.

Included Items

  • Original dealer invoice

  • Point-of-purchase materials

  • Owner's manual

  • Original spare tire and jack

Additional Information

This 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Pace Car Convertible is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1970 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible Indy Pace Car Edition

Last bid
WalterMiller_ki1n
WalterMiller_ki1n
$45,250
Seller
KH_9s7u3i
KH_9s7u3i
EndedOct 13, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC
Bids56
Views16,778

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WalterMiller_ki1n
Oct 13 at 6:17 PM
$45,250bid placed 
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