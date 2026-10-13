1970 Oldsmobile 442 Convertible Indy Pace Car Edition
Ended Oct 13, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC
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Description
For 1970, the 442 became a standalone Oldsmobile model, and with GM's displacement caps lifted that year, the 455-cubic-inch V8 became standard equipment. The car's newfound performance credentials led to Oldsmobile being chosen to pace the 54th running of the Indianapolis 500, and to commemorate the honor, Oldsmobile built 626 Indy Pace Car replica convertibles for public sale — 358 on the Cutlass Supreme platform and just 268 on the 442. All were finished in Porcelain White with black racing stripes outlined in red and a fiberglass W-25 forced-air induction hood, distinguishing them from standard production cars.
According to the car's 1970 dealer invoice, this 442 Pace Car was sold new through Victor Belotti, Inc., an Oldsmobile dealer in Somerville, Massachusetts, on May 5, 1970. The invoice documents its equipment, including the Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission, Vari-Ratio power steering, power front disc brakes, a tinted windshield, a deluxe sport steering wheel, chrome door-edge guard moldings, a deluxe pushbutton AM radio with a rear speaker, front floor mats, and a sport console.
Servicing is said to include a new alternator and fuel sending unit, along with a carburetor cleaning.
This 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Pace Car Convertible is now offered by the seller with its original documentation and New York registration in the seller's name.
Highlights
One of just 268 442 Pace Car convertibles built for public sale
Sold new through Victor Belotti, Inc. in Somerville, Massachusetts
Original dealer invoice, point-of-purchase materials, and owner's manual included
455ci Rocket V8 paired with the Turbo Hydra-Matic automatic transmission
Porcelain White exterior with decals and the W-25 forced-air hood
Black vinyl interior with a sport console and deluxe steering wheel
Factory Equipment
The original dealer invoice lists included lists the following options:
M40 — Turbo Hydra-Matic transmission
A02 — Soft-Ray tinted windshield
N47 — Vari-Ratio power steering
JL2 — Power front disc brakes
Y74 — Indy Pace Car option
N42 — Deluxe sport steering wheel with horn button
B93 — Chrome door edge guard moldings
U63 — Deluxe pushbutton AM radio
U80 — Bi-Phonic rear radio speaker
B32 — Front floor mats
W26 — Sport console
Y60 — Accessory pack
Servicing
In preparation for sale, the alternator and fuel sending unit are said to have been replaced and the carburetor was cleaned.
Known Imperfections
Detailed images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various wear consistent with age and use
Tear in the convertible top
The top requires assistance when raising
Tear in the driver's seat
Oil leaks
Ownership History
This 442 Pace Car was sold new through Victor Belotti, Inc. in Somerville, Massachusetts, on May 5, 1970. According to the seller, the original owner was a World War II prisoner of war and Purple Heart recipient, and the car was later acquired by the seller from the original owner's son.
Included Items
Original dealer invoice
Point-of-purchase materials
Owner's manual
Original spare tire and jack
Additional Information
This 1970 Oldsmobile 442 Pace Car Convertible is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.