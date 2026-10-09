Description

Introduced as Mercury's upscale entry in the growing pony car market, the Cougar debuted for 1967 and quickly distinguished itself from its Mustang cousin with a longer wheelbase, hidden headlamps, sequential rear turn signals, and a more luxurious character.

By 1970, the Cougar was in the second year of a redesigned body style that featured more substantial styling and a broader range of performance and luxury options. The standard engine was a 351ci V8.

The 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe represented the heart of the lineup, combining sporty styling with personal-luxury comfort. Standard features included bucket seats, concealed headlamps, and Mercury's distinctive sequential taillights.

This example is finished in red with a black vinyl hardtop over a red interior with vinyl patterned upholstery and red carpet. The car's 351ci Cleveland V8 has received a Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection and an Edelbrock air cleaner housing. Additional upgrades include an aluminum radiator with dual electric fans, a front disc brake conversion, and LED lights in the turn signals and taillights.

This 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe is now offered with its original hood scoop, aftermarket rear and front spoilers, and a clean Florida title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

351ci Cleveland V8

Holley Sniper EFI

FMX 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in red with a black vinyl hardtop

Red interior with vinyl patterned upholstery and red carpet

Factory Equipment

Hidden headlamps

Remote driver’s rearview mirror

Wood trim on steering wheel and glovebox door

Center console

Seat belts

Motorola AM/FM radio

The data plate decodes as: Date: 4/70 – Built April 1970 Body: 65A – Cougar 2-door hardtop Color: T – Red paint Trim: 5D – Dark Red vinyl Axle: 2 – 2.75:1 rear axle ratio Trans: X – FMX 3-speed automatic transmission DSO: 34 – Detroit, Michigan, District Sales Office

The chassis number (0F91H554328) decodes as: 0 – 1970 model year F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 91 – Cougar 2-door hardtop H – 351ci Cleveland V8 2BBL 554328 – Sequential production number



Modifications

15” American Racing wheels

Holley Sniper EFI with handheld controller

Four-bore intake manifold

Edelbrock air cleaner

MSD Blaster Vibrator coil

4 Core aluminum radiator with dual electric fans

Front disc brake conversion

LED lights in the turn signals and taillights

Sun Super Tach II tachometer mounted on steering column

Service & Documentation

Digital copy of the Deluxe Marti Report available in the gallery

The seller states the following work has been completed:

Rebuilt transmission in 2021

Replaced torque converter

Replaced distributor

Replaced belts and wiring components

Cooper Cobra Radial G/T P235/60R15 tires (2019 date codes)

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

Cosmetic imperfections include paint chips, scuffs, and bubbling on the bottom of the door panels

Hood color does not match the rest of vehicle due to prior re-paint

Tear in driver’s seat upholstery

Radio disconnected

Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe acquired it in March 2019.

Included Items

Red carpet floor mats

Factory Mercury hood scoop

Aftermarket front and rear spoilers

Additional Information

The seller states, “The hood color is slightly off shade from the rest of the vehicle due to prior re-paint. The original radio works, but it is not connected. There is minor paint bubbling at the bottom of the door panels, but there is no visible rust.”