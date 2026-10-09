Fuel-Injected 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe
Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced as Mercury's upscale entry in the growing pony car market, the Cougar debuted for 1967 and quickly distinguished itself from its Mustang cousin with a longer wheelbase, hidden headlamps, sequential rear turn signals, and a more luxurious character.
By 1970, the Cougar was in the second year of a redesigned body style that featured more substantial styling and a broader range of performance and luxury options. The standard engine was a 351ci V8.
The 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe represented the heart of the lineup, combining sporty styling with personal-luxury comfort. Standard features included bucket seats, concealed headlamps, and Mercury's distinctive sequential taillights.
This example is finished in red with a black vinyl hardtop over a red interior with vinyl patterned upholstery and red carpet. The car's 351ci Cleveland V8 has received a Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection and an Edelbrock air cleaner housing. Additional upgrades include an aluminum radiator with dual electric fans, a front disc brake conversion, and LED lights in the turn signals and taillights.
This 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe is now offered with its original hood scoop, aftermarket rear and front spoilers, and a clean Florida title in the owner’s name.
Highlights
351ci Cleveland V8
Holley Sniper EFI
FMX 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in red with a black vinyl hardtop
Red interior with vinyl patterned upholstery and red carpet
Factory Equipment
Hidden headlamps
Remote driver’s rearview mirror
Wood trim on steering wheel and glovebox door
Center console
Seat belts
Motorola AM/FM radio
The data plate decodes as:
Date: 4/70 – Built April 1970
Body: 65A – Cougar 2-door hardtop
Color: T – Red paint
Trim: 5D – Dark Red vinyl
Axle: 2 – 2.75:1 rear axle ratio
Trans: X – FMX 3-speed automatic transmission
DSO: 34 – Detroit, Michigan, District Sales Office
The chassis number (0F91H554328) decodes as:
0 – 1970 model year
F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
91 – Cougar 2-door hardtop
H – 351ci Cleveland V8 2BBL
554328 – Sequential production number
Modifications
15” American Racing wheels
Holley Sniper EFI with handheld controller
Four-bore intake manifold
Edelbrock air cleaner
MSD Blaster Vibrator coil
4 Core aluminum radiator with dual electric fans
Front disc brake conversion
LED lights in the turn signals and taillights
Sun Super Tach II tachometer mounted on steering column
Service & Documentation
Digital copy of the Deluxe Marti Report available in the gallery
The seller states the following work has been completed:
Rebuilt transmission in 2021
Replaced torque converter
Replaced distributor
Replaced belts and wiring components
Cooper Cobra Radial G/T P235/60R15 tires (2019 date codes)
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery
Cosmetic imperfections include paint chips, scuffs, and bubbling on the bottom of the door panels
Hood color does not match the rest of vehicle due to prior re-paint
Tear in driver’s seat upholstery
Radio disconnected
Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage
Ownership History
The current owner of this 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe acquired it in March 2019.
Included Items
Red carpet floor mats
Factory Mercury hood scoop
Aftermarket front and rear spoilers
Additional Information
The seller states, “The hood color is slightly off shade from the rest of the vehicle due to prior re-paint. The original radio works, but it is not connected. There is minor paint bubbling at the bottom of the door panels, but there is no visible rust.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.