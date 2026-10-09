Auction ended.

Fuel-Injected 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe

Bid to $11,000 on 10/09/26
Result
Fuel-Injected 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe
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Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN0F91H554328
Mileage indicated45,800 Miles TMU
LocationOviedo, Florida
Engine351ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorRed

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Description

Introduced as Mercury's upscale entry in the growing pony car market, the Cougar debuted for 1967 and quickly distinguished itself from its Mustang cousin with a longer wheelbase, hidden headlamps, sequential rear turn signals, and a more luxurious character.

By 1970, the Cougar was in the second year of a redesigned body style that featured more substantial styling and a broader range of performance and luxury options. The standard engine was a 351ci V8.

The 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe represented the heart of the lineup, combining sporty styling with personal-luxury comfort. Standard features included bucket seats, concealed headlamps, and Mercury's distinctive sequential taillights.

This example is finished in red with a black vinyl hardtop over a red interior with vinyl patterned upholstery and red carpet. The car's 351ci Cleveland V8 has received a Holley Sniper electronic fuel injection and an Edelbrock air cleaner housing. Additional upgrades include an aluminum radiator with dual electric fans, a front disc brake conversion, and LED lights in the turn signals and taillights.

This 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe is now offered with its original hood scoop, aftermarket rear and front spoilers, and a clean Florida title in the owner’s name.

Highlights

  • 351ci Cleveland V8

  • Holley Sniper EFI

  • FMX 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in red with a black vinyl hardtop

  • Red interior with vinyl patterned upholstery and red carpet

Factory Equipment

  • Hidden headlamps

  • Remote driver’s rearview mirror

  • Wood trim on steering wheel and glovebox door

  • Center console

  • Seat belts

  • Motorola AM/FM radio

  • The data plate decodes as:

    • Date: 4/70 – Built April 1970

    • Body: 65A – Cougar 2-door hardtop

    • Color: T – Red paint

    • Trim: 5D – Dark Red vinyl

    • Axle: 2 – 2.75:1 rear axle ratio

    • Trans: X – FMX 3-speed automatic transmission

    • DSO: 34 – Detroit, Michigan, District Sales Office

  • The chassis number (0F91H554328) decodes as:

    • 0 – 1970 model year

    • F – Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 91 – Cougar 2-door hardtop

    • H – 351ci Cleveland V8 2BBL

    • 554328 – Sequential production number

Modifications

  • 15” American Racing wheels

  • Holley Sniper EFI with handheld controller

  • Four-bore intake manifold

  • Edelbrock air cleaner

  • MSD Blaster Vibrator coil

  • 4 Core aluminum radiator with dual electric fans

  • Front disc brake conversion

  • LED lights in the turn signals and taillights

  • Sun Super Tach II tachometer mounted on steering column

Service & Documentation

  • Digital copy of the Deluxe Marti Report available in the gallery

The seller states the following work has been completed:

  • Rebuilt transmission in 2021

  • Replaced torque converter

  • Replaced distributor

  • Replaced belts and wiring components

  • Cooper Cobra Radial G/T P235/60R15 tires (2019 date codes)

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the car are presented in the gallery

  • Cosmetic imperfections include paint chips, scuffs, and bubbling on the bottom of the door panels

  • Hood color does not match the rest of vehicle due to prior re-paint

  • Tear in driver’s seat upholstery

  • Radio disconnected

  • Wear to interior materials consistent with age and mileage

Ownership History

The current owner of this 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe acquired it in March 2019.

Included Items

  • Red carpet floor mats

  • Factory Mercury hood scoop

  • Aftermarket front and rear spoilers

Additional Information

The seller states, “The hood color is slightly off shade from the rest of the vehicle due to prior re-paint. The original radio works, but it is not connected. There is minor paint bubbling at the bottom of the door panels, but there is no visible rust.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected 1970 Mercury Cougar Hardtop Coupe

Last bid
cheese1961
cheese1961
$11,000
Seller
SteveK1620
SteveK1620
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 7:05 PM UTC
Bids26
Views16,282

Comments & bids

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cheese1961
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