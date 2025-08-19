Modified 1970 Jeep CJ-5

7 days
$100
Modified 1970 Jeep CJ-5
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (59)

Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN8305017361276
Mileage indicated27,050 Miles TMU
LocationLa Crosse, Wisconsin
Engine225ci V6
Drivetrain4WD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSUV
Exterior colorGreen/Blue
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Exceptional classic and collector car insurance coverage—for less.

Get a quote
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Description

The CJ-5 traces its roots to the military vehicles that helped establish Jeep's reputation for rugged capability, evolving into one of the most recognizable four-wheel-drive vehicles ever produced. Produced from 1954 through 1983, the CJ-5 combined compact dimensions, simple body-on-frame construction, and off-road capability. By 1970, the model featured Buick's Dauntless V6, providing a significant increase in power.

This modified 1970 Jeep CJ-5 is powered by a Dauntless 225ci V6 paired with a three-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. Finished in green with custom blue flames and pinstriping over a black interior, the Jeep is equipped with a removable hardtop, locking doors, high-back bucket seats, side steps, a Pioneer audio system, a tubular roll bar, and a Grant steering wheel.

Other features include a fold-down windshield, two jerry cans, a tow hitch, and a swing-away spare tire carrier. Additional upgrades include 17-inch Pro Comp Xtreme wheels, front disc brakes, and replacement seat belts.

This modified 1970 Jeep CJ-5 is now offered with an owner’s manual and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Dauntless 225ci V6 paired with a 3-speed manual transmission

  • Dual-range transfer case, 4-wheel drive

  • Finished in green paint with blue flames and pinstriping

  • Removable hardtop with locking doors

  • Black vinyl interior

Factory Equipment

  • Dual-range transfer case

  • Fold-down windshield

  • Removable top

Modifications

  • Refinished in Green repaint with blue flames and pinstriping

  • Black removable hardtop with locking doors

  • Front disc brake conversion

  • 17” Pro Comp Xtreme wheels

  • 245/75 Goodyear Fortera tires

  • Swing-away spare tire carrier

  • Side steps and tow hitch

  • Black vinyl bucket seats and rear bench

  • 4-spoke Grant steering wheel and skull shift knob

  • Pioneer AM/FM/CD/MP3 stereo with aftermarket speakers

  • Tubular roll bar

Known Imperfections

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since repaint

Ownership History

According to the Kaiser Jeep Corporation manufacturer sticker, this CJ-5 was built in September 1969, and the seller reports that the majority of the modifications were performed under prior ownership.

Included Items

  • Full-size matching spare

  • Owner's manual

  • Two jerrycans

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1970 Jeep CJ-5

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Modified 1970 Jeep CJ-5

Current bid
Sky148
Sky148
$100
Seller
LovesToFish
LovesToFish
EndingThu, Sep 17 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids1
Views1,169

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

Sky148's avatar
Sky148
Sep 8 at 2:11 PM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026