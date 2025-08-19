Description

The CJ-5 traces its roots to the military vehicles that helped establish Jeep's reputation for rugged capability, evolving into one of the most recognizable four-wheel-drive vehicles ever produced. Produced from 1954 through 1983, the CJ-5 combined compact dimensions, simple body-on-frame construction, and off-road capability. By 1970, the model featured Buick's Dauntless V6, providing a significant increase in power.

This modified 1970 Jeep CJ-5 is powered by a Dauntless 225ci V6 paired with a three-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. Finished in green with custom blue flames and pinstriping over a black interior, the Jeep is equipped with a removable hardtop, locking doors, high-back bucket seats, side steps, a Pioneer audio system, a tubular roll bar, and a Grant steering wheel.

Other features include a fold-down windshield, two jerry cans, a tow hitch, and a swing-away spare tire carrier. Additional upgrades include 17-inch Pro Comp Xtreme wheels, front disc brakes, and replacement seat belts.

This modified 1970 Jeep CJ-5 is now offered with an owner’s manual and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Dauntless 225ci V6 paired with a 3-speed manual transmission

Dual-range transfer case, 4-wheel drive

Finished in green paint with blue flames and pinstriping

Removable hardtop with locking doors

Black vinyl interior

Factory Equipment

Dual-range transfer case

Fold-down windshield

Removable top

Modifications

Refinished in Green repaint with blue flames and pinstriping

Black removable hardtop with locking doors

Front disc brake conversion

17” Pro Comp Xtreme wheels

245/75 Goodyear Fortera tires

Swing-away spare tire carrier

Side steps and tow hitch

Black vinyl bucket seats and rear bench

4-spoke Grant steering wheel and skull shift knob

Pioneer AM/FM/CD/MP3 stereo with aftermarket speakers

Tubular roll bar

Known Imperfections

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since repaint

Ownership History

According to the Kaiser Jeep Corporation manufacturer sticker, this CJ-5 was built in September 1969, and the seller reports that the majority of the modifications were performed under prior ownership.

Included Items