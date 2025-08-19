Modified 1970 Jeep CJ-5
Ending Thu, Sep 17 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
The CJ-5 traces its roots to the military vehicles that helped establish Jeep's reputation for rugged capability, evolving into one of the most recognizable four-wheel-drive vehicles ever produced. Produced from 1954 through 1983, the CJ-5 combined compact dimensions, simple body-on-frame construction, and off-road capability. By 1970, the model featured Buick's Dauntless V6, providing a significant increase in power.
This modified 1970 Jeep CJ-5 is powered by a Dauntless 225ci V6 paired with a three-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. Finished in green with custom blue flames and pinstriping over a black interior, the Jeep is equipped with a removable hardtop, locking doors, high-back bucket seats, side steps, a Pioneer audio system, a tubular roll bar, and a Grant steering wheel.
Other features include a fold-down windshield, two jerry cans, a tow hitch, and a swing-away spare tire carrier. Additional upgrades include 17-inch Pro Comp Xtreme wheels, front disc brakes, and replacement seat belts.
This modified 1970 Jeep CJ-5 is now offered with an owner’s manual and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Dauntless 225ci V6 paired with a 3-speed manual transmission
Dual-range transfer case, 4-wheel drive
Finished in green paint with blue flames and pinstriping
Removable hardtop with locking doors
Black vinyl interior
Factory Equipment
Dual-range transfer case
Fold-down windshield
Removable top
Modifications
Refinished in Green repaint with blue flames and pinstriping
Black removable hardtop with locking doors
Front disc brake conversion
17” Pro Comp Xtreme wheels
245/75 Goodyear Fortera tires
Swing-away spare tire carrier
Side steps and tow hitch
Black vinyl bucket seats and rear bench
4-spoke Grant steering wheel and skull shift knob
Pioneer AM/FM/CD/MP3 stereo with aftermarket speakers
Tubular roll bar
Known Imperfections
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age and use since repaint
Ownership History
According to the Kaiser Jeep Corporation manufacturer sticker, this CJ-5 was built in September 1969, and the seller reports that the majority of the modifications were performed under prior ownership.
Included Items
Full-size matching spare
Owner's manual
Two jerrycans
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.