Auction ended.

One-Owner, 347-Powered 1970 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof

Bid to $22,000 on 10/26/26
Result
One-Owner, 347-Powered 1970 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (62)

Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN0A35F141578
Mileage indicated1,550 Miles TMU
LocationMcMinnville, Tennessee
Engine347ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBlue
Interior colorBlue

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Video gallery

1970 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof - Exhaust & Revs
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Description

Introduced for the 1968 model year, the Torino GT was Ford’s answer to the growing demand for stylish, V8-powered intermediate muscle, blending sleek SportsRoof fastback styling with a wide range of performance, comfort, and appearance options.

This Ford Torino GT SportsRoof was acquired new by its current owner in 1970. The car was was repainted and modified to its current state approximately 10 years ago. The car is powered by 347ci V8 said to have been built by BluePrint Engines. Power goes to the rear wheels via a four-speed AOD transmission reportedly sourced from Hughes Performance and fitted with a Hurst-style shifter.

Finished in dark blue with light blue gradient side stripes over a blue vinyl interior, the car features Mustang II-style front coilover suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, updated cooling system components, and more. Cabin equipment includes Vintage Air climate control, Dakota Digital instrumentation, and a wood-rim steering wheel.

This modified 1970 Ford Torino GT is now offered by the seller on behalf of its owner with a clean Tennessee title in the current owner's name

Highlights

  • One-owner modified Torino GT SportsRoof

  • BluePrint engines 347ci V8

  • Hughes Performance four-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in dark blue with light blue gradient side stripes

  • Blue vinyl upholstery

Modifications

According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:

  • Powertrain & Performance:

    • 347ci V8 from BluePrint engines

    • Holley 4-barrel carburetor

    • HEI ignition system

    • Flex-a-lite aluminum radiator with electric fan

    • Braided radiator hoses and custom cooling components

    • Custom air intake system and valve covers

    • Hughes Performance AOD automatic transmission

    • Custom driveshaft and Ford 9-inch rear axle with 4.30:1 positraction gearing

    • Dual exhaust system long tube headers, Borla mufflers, and quad tips

    • Mustang II-style front coilover suspension with heavy-duty front sway bar

    • 4-wheel disc brake conversion with drilled and slotted rotors

    • Complete Kwik Wire wiring harness

    • Trunk-mounted battery box and fuel cell

  • Exterior:

    • Halo LED grille lighting

    • 17” Centerline wheels

    • Front chin spoiler

  • Interior:

    • Dakota Digital gauges with custom bezel

    • Wood-rim 3-spoke steering wheel with Ford horn button

    • Custom front bench seat designed to accommodate B&M floor shifter

Servicing

From the seller: “The car underwent a comprehensive rebuild approximately 10 years ago. During the build, the original drivetrain was replaced with a Blueprint 347 stroker V8 and Hughes Performance AOD transmission. Both components have accumulated approximately 1,500 miles since installation. The owner also sourced and installed a new-old-stock front grille, reportedly costing approximately $1,800.”

Known Imperfections

  • Some cosmetic imperfections as shown in the gallery

  • Brake booster needs to be replaced

  • Several areas of paint cracking as outlined in the photo gallery

  • Side stripe decals show lifting at the edges

  • Vintage Air system is not blowing cold

Ownership History

This Torino GT was purchased new by its current owner in 1970.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

One-Owner, 347-Powered 1970 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof

Last bid
Flyabeech
Flyabeech
$22,000
Seller
Metalman1965
Metalman1965
EndedOct 26, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC
Bids24
Views14,642

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Flyabeech
Oct 26 at 6:21 PM
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