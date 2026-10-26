One-Owner, 347-Powered 1970 Ford Torino GT SportsRoof
Ended Oct 26, 2026 at 6:23 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1968 model year, the Torino GT was Ford’s answer to the growing demand for stylish, V8-powered intermediate muscle, blending sleek SportsRoof fastback styling with a wide range of performance, comfort, and appearance options.
This Ford Torino GT SportsRoof was acquired new by its current owner in 1970. The car was was repainted and modified to its current state approximately 10 years ago. The car is powered by 347ci V8 said to have been built by BluePrint Engines. Power goes to the rear wheels via a four-speed AOD transmission reportedly sourced from Hughes Performance and fitted with a Hurst-style shifter.
Finished in dark blue with light blue gradient side stripes over a blue vinyl interior, the car features Mustang II-style front coilover suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, updated cooling system components, and more. Cabin equipment includes Vintage Air climate control, Dakota Digital instrumentation, and a wood-rim steering wheel.
This modified 1970 Ford Torino GT is now offered by the seller on behalf of its owner with a clean Tennessee title in the current owner's name
Highlights
One-owner modified Torino GT SportsRoof
BluePrint engines 347ci V8
Hughes Performance four-speed automatic transmission
Finished in dark blue with light blue gradient side stripes
Blue vinyl upholstery
Modifications
According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:
Powertrain & Performance:
347ci V8 from BluePrint engines
Holley 4-barrel carburetor
HEI ignition system
Flex-a-lite aluminum radiator with electric fan
Braided radiator hoses and custom cooling components
Custom air intake system and valve covers
Hughes Performance AOD automatic transmission
Custom driveshaft and Ford 9-inch rear axle with 4.30:1 positraction gearing
Dual exhaust system long tube headers, Borla mufflers, and quad tips
Mustang II-style front coilover suspension with heavy-duty front sway bar
4-wheel disc brake conversion with drilled and slotted rotors
Complete Kwik Wire wiring harness
Trunk-mounted battery box and fuel cell
Exterior:
Halo LED grille lighting
17” Centerline wheels
Front chin spoiler
Interior:
Dakota Digital gauges with custom bezel
Wood-rim 3-spoke steering wheel with Ford horn button
Custom front bench seat designed to accommodate B&M floor shifter
Servicing
From the seller: “The car underwent a comprehensive rebuild approximately 10 years ago. During the build, the original drivetrain was replaced with a Blueprint 347 stroker V8 and Hughes Performance AOD transmission. Both components have accumulated approximately 1,500 miles since installation. The owner also sourced and installed a new-old-stock front grille, reportedly costing approximately $1,800.”
Known Imperfections
Some cosmetic imperfections as shown in the gallery
Brake booster needs to be replaced
Several areas of paint cracking as outlined in the photo gallery
Side stripe decals show lifting at the edges
Vintage Air system is not blowing cold
Ownership History
This Torino GT was purchased new by its current owner in 1970.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.