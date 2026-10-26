Description

Introduced for the 1968 model year, the Torino GT was Ford’s answer to the growing demand for stylish, V8-powered intermediate muscle, blending sleek SportsRoof fastback styling with a wide range of performance, comfort, and appearance options.

This Ford Torino GT SportsRoof was acquired new by its current owner in 1970. The car was was repainted and modified to its current state approximately 10 years ago. The car is powered by 347ci V8 said to have been built by BluePrint Engines. Power goes to the rear wheels via a four-speed AOD transmission reportedly sourced from Hughes Performance and fitted with a Hurst-style shifter.

Finished in dark blue with light blue gradient side stripes over a blue vinyl interior, the car features Mustang II-style front coilover suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, updated cooling system components, and more. Cabin equipment includes Vintage Air climate control, Dakota Digital instrumentation, and a wood-rim steering wheel.

This modified 1970 Ford Torino GT is now offered by the seller on behalf of its owner with a clean Tennessee title in the current owner's name

Highlights

One-owner modified Torino GT SportsRoof

BluePrint engines 347ci V8

Hughes Performance four-speed automatic transmission

Finished in dark blue with light blue gradient side stripes

Blue vinyl upholstery

Modifications

According to the seller, the following modifications have been made:

Powertrain & Performance: 347ci V8 from BluePrint engines Holley 4-barrel carburetor HEI ignition system Flex-a-lite aluminum radiator with electric fan Braided radiator hoses and custom cooling components Custom air intake system and valve covers Hughes Performance AOD automatic transmission Custom driveshaft and Ford 9-inch rear axle with 4.30:1 positraction gearing Dual exhaust system long tube headers, Borla mufflers, and quad tips Mustang II-style front coilover suspension with heavy-duty front sway bar 4-wheel disc brake conversion with drilled and slotted rotors Complete Kwik Wire wiring harness Trunk-mounted battery box and fuel cell

Exterior: Halo LED grille lighting 17” Centerline wheels Front chin spoiler

Interior: Dakota Digital gauges with custom bezel Wood-rim 3-spoke steering wheel with Ford horn button C ustom front bench seat designed to accommodate B&M floor shifter



Servicing

From the seller: “The car underwent a comprehensive rebuild approximately 10 years ago. During the build, the original drivetrain was replaced with a Blueprint 347 stroker V8 and Hughes Performance AOD transmission. Both components have accumulated approximately 1,500 miles since installation. The owner also sourced and installed a new-old-stock front grille, reportedly costing approximately $1,800.”

Known Imperfections

Some cosmetic imperfections as shown in the gallery

Brake booster needs to be replaced

Several areas of paint cracking as outlined in the photo gallery

Side stripe decals show lifting at the edges

Vintage Air system is not blowing cold

Ownership History

This Torino GT was purchased new by its current owner in 1970.