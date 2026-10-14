Auction ended.

24-Years-Owned 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 4-Speed

No reserve
Sold for on 10/14/26
Result
24-Years-Owned 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 4-Speed
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Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:13 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN0F02G130457
Mileage indicated95,250 Miles TMU
LocationWaco, Texas
Engine302ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorCalypso Coral
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302-Driving Exterior View
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1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302-Start Up
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1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302-Engine Bay
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1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302-Exhaust
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1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302-Interior 3
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Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Boss 302 was developed by Ford as a homologation special for Trans-Am racing, combining aggressive styling with a high-revving small-block V8 and competition-inspired chassis tuning. Offered only for 1969 and 1970, the Boss 302 remains one of the most celebrated high-performance Mustangs of the muscle car era.

Finished in Calypso Coral over black vinyl upholstery, this 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 is powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Equipment includes 15-inch Magnum 500-style wheels, front disc brakes, a front spoiler and rear wing, Sport Slats rear window louvers, hockey-stick side stripes, and an aftermarket radio.

The car has been with the seller since 2012, and work is reported to have included repairs to rust and a repaint as well as replacement of the camshaft and a rack-and-pinion steering conversion.

This 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, an owner's manual, some service records, various spare parts, and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Under current ownership since 2002

  • Boss 302-equipped SportsRoof Mustang

  • Powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

  • Finished in Calypso Coral over a black vinyl bucket seat interior

  • Owner's manual, factory literature, service records, and spare parts included

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number 0F02G130457 decodes as:

    • 0 - 1970 model year

    • F - Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant

    • 02 - Mustang SportsRoof

    • G - Boss 302 302ci 4-barrel V8 (290 horsepower)

    • 130457 - Sequential unit number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 63B - SportsRoof body style

    • 1 - Calypso Coral exterior paint

    • EA - Black vinyl bucket-seat interior

    • V - 3.91:1 Traction-Lok rear axle

    • 6 - Close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission

    • 43 - Milwaukee District Sales Office

    • 11/69 - Scheduled build date of November 1969

Modifications

  • Rack-and-pinion steering conversion

  • Aftermarket camshaft

  • BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

  • Steering column-mounted AutoMeter tachometer

  • Aftermarket head unit and speakers

  • Cue-ball shift knob

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Rust repair completed and body refinished in Calypso Coral

  • Replacement steering column and ignition components fitted

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior cosmetic wear consistent with age since refurbishment

  • Interior exhibits age-related wear

  • Aftermarket air-conditioning system is inoperable

Ownership History

From the seller: "This car has been with me since 2002 and it has won first and second place in multiple car shows."

Included Items

  • Owner's manual and factory literature

  • Some service records and invoices

  • Some spare parts

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

24-Years-Owned 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 4-Speed · No reserve

Sold to
BP631
BP631
$74,820
Seller
BE_ggdc6y
BE_ggdc6y
EndedOct 14, 2026 at 6:13 PM UTC
Bids74
Views33,310

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