24-Years-Owned 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 4-Speed
Ended Oct 14, 2026 at 6:13 PM UTC
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Description
OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE
The Boss 302 was developed by Ford as a homologation special for Trans-Am racing, combining aggressive styling with a high-revving small-block V8 and competition-inspired chassis tuning. Offered only for 1969 and 1970, the Boss 302 remains one of the most celebrated high-performance Mustangs of the muscle car era.
Finished in Calypso Coral over black vinyl upholstery, this 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 is powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Equipment includes 15-inch Magnum 500-style wheels, front disc brakes, a front spoiler and rear wing, Sport Slats rear window louvers, hockey-stick side stripes, and an aftermarket radio.
The car has been with the seller since 2012, and work is reported to have included repairs to rust and a repaint as well as replacement of the camshaft and a rack-and-pinion steering conversion.
This 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, an owner's manual, some service records, various spare parts, and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Under current ownership since 2002
Boss 302-equipped SportsRoof Mustang
Powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a 4-speed manual transmission
Finished in Calypso Coral over a black vinyl bucket seat interior
Owner's manual, factory literature, service records, and spare parts included
Factory Equipment
The chassis number 0F02G130457 decodes as:
0 - 1970 model year
F - Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant
02 - Mustang SportsRoof
G - Boss 302 302ci 4-barrel V8 (290 horsepower)
130457 - Sequential unit number
The trim tag decodes as:
63B - SportsRoof body style
1 - Calypso Coral exterior paint
EA - Black vinyl bucket-seat interior
V - 3.91:1 Traction-Lok rear axle
6 - Close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission
43 - Milwaukee District Sales Office
11/69 - Scheduled build date of November 1969
Modifications
Rack-and-pinion steering conversion
Aftermarket camshaft
BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
Steering column-mounted AutoMeter tachometer
Aftermarket head unit and speakers
Cue-ball shift knob
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Rust repair completed and body refinished in Calypso Coral
Replacement steering column and ignition components fitted
Known Imperfections
Exterior cosmetic wear consistent with age since refurbishment
Interior exhibits age-related wear
Aftermarket air-conditioning system is inoperable
Ownership History
From the seller: "This car has been with me since 2002 and it has won first and second place in multiple car shows."
Included Items
Owner's manual and factory literature
Some service records and invoices
Some spare parts
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.