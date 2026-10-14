Description

OFFERED WITHOUT RESERVE

The Boss 302 was developed by Ford as a homologation special for Trans-Am racing, combining aggressive styling with a high-revving small-block V8 and competition-inspired chassis tuning. Offered only for 1969 and 1970, the Boss 302 remains one of the most celebrated high-performance Mustangs of the muscle car era.

Finished in Calypso Coral over black vinyl upholstery, this 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 is powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Equipment includes 15-inch Magnum 500-style wheels, front disc brakes, a front spoiler and rear wing, Sport Slats rear window louvers, hockey-stick side stripes, and an aftermarket radio.

The car has been with the seller since 2012, and work is reported to have included repairs to rust and a repaint as well as replacement of the camshaft and a rack-and-pinion steering conversion.

This 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 is now offered at no reserve with factory literature, an owner's manual, some service records, various spare parts, and a clean Texas title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Under current ownership since 2002

Boss 302-equipped SportsRoof Mustang

Powered by a 302ci V8 paired with a 4-speed manual transmission

Finished in Calypso Coral over a black vinyl bucket seat interior

Owner's manual, factory literature, service records, and spare parts included

Factory Equipment

The chassis number 0F02G130457 decodes as: 0 - 1970 model year F - Dearborn, Michigan, assembly plant 02 - Mustang SportsRoof G - Boss 302 302ci 4-barrel V8 (290 horsepower) 130457 - Sequential unit number

The trim tag decodes as: 63B - SportsRoof body style 1 - Calypso Coral exterior paint EA - Black vinyl bucket-seat interior V - 3.91:1 Traction-Lok rear axle 6 - Close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission 43 - Milwaukee District Sales Office 11/69 - Scheduled build date of November 1969



Modifications

Rack-and-pinion steering conversion

Aftermarket camshaft

BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

Steering column-mounted AutoMeter tachometer

Aftermarket head unit and speakers

Cue-ball shift knob

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Rust repair completed and body refinished in Calypso Coral

Replacement steering column and ignition components fitted

Known Imperfections

Exterior cosmetic wear consistent with age since refurbishment

Interior exhibits age-related wear

Aftermarket air-conditioning system is inoperable

Ownership History

From the seller: "This car has been with me since 2002 and it has won first and second place in multiple car shows."

Included Items