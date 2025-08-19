Description

For 1970, the Dodge Charger received a revised front-end design featuring a prominent chrome loop bumper, a full-width grille, and wraparound taillamps that helped distinguish it from earlier second-generation models. The Charger 500 package combined the model's muscular styling with V8 power and a range of comfort and convenience features, making it one of Dodge's most popular performance cars of the era.

This 1970 Dodge Charger 500 is powered by a Holley Sniper fuel-injected 383ci V8 paired with a TorqueFlite A-727 three-speed automatic transmission and an 8¾-inch rear axle. Finished in Bright Blue Metallic with a black vinyl roof over a p remium bucket seat-optioned interior accented by veneer woodgrain trim, the car is equipped with air conditioning, power steering, and power front disc and rear drum brakes.

In addition to the Holley Sniper EFI setup, the car features an aluminum radiator, dual electric cooling fans, and American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wearing Cooper Cobra tires.

This 1970 Dodge Charger 500 is now offered in California with removed parts and a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

383ci V8 with Holley Sniper EFI

TorqueFlite A-727 3-speed automatic transmission

Finished in Bright Blue Metallic with a black vinyl roof

Blue vinyl upholstery with woodgrain accents

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (XP29L0G250222) decodes as: X – Charge P – Premium price class (Charger 500) 29 – 2-door sports hardtop L – 383ci 4-barrel V8 0 – 1970 model year G – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant 250222 – Sequential production number

The trim tag decodes as: 11 26 – Scheduled production date: November 26, 1969 END – Domestic/U.S. sales designation N51 – Maximum cooling package J25 – 3-speed variable windshield wipers M21 – Roof drip rail moldings M31 – Belt moldings N95 – Emission control system R11 – Music Master AM radio V1X – Black vinyl roof A04 – Basic Light Group B51 – Power brakes C16 – Center console C55 – Bucket seats G33 – Left-hand remote racing mirror EB3 – Bright Blue Metallic exterior paint C6B5 – Premium bucket seat interior, blue and white vinyl EB3 – Bright Blue Metallic upper door frame paint 630 – Scheduled engine code for 383 Magnum 4-barrel 042957 – Vehicle Order Number (VON) E61 – 383 cubic inch High Performance (Magnum) V8, 330 hp D32 – A727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission



Modifications

Holley Sniper EFI fuel-injection system

Aluminum radiator with twin electric cooling fans

Black finned valve covers and air-cleaner assembly

American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Exterior refinished during the early 2000s

TorqueFlite A-727 transmission has been replaced

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Charger spent its life in California.

Known Imperfections

Paint bubble on the driver-side cowl below the windshield

Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components

Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Included Items