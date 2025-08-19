Fuel-Injected 1970 Dodge Charger 500 383

10 days
$20,750
Fuel-Injected 1970 Dodge Charger 500 383
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Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINXP29L0G250222
Mileage indicated30,100 Miles TMU
LocationSonoma, California
Engine383ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBright Blue Metallic
Interior colorBlue

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Video gallery

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Description

For 1970, the Dodge Charger received a revised front-end design featuring a prominent chrome loop bumper, a full-width grille, and wraparound taillamps that helped distinguish it from earlier second-generation models. The Charger 500 package combined the model's muscular styling with V8 power and a range of comfort and convenience features, making it one of Dodge's most popular performance cars of the era.

This 1970 Dodge Charger 500 is powered by a Holley Sniper fuel-injected 383ci V8 paired with a TorqueFlite A-727 three-speed automatic transmission and an 8¾-inch rear axle. Finished in Bright Blue Metallic with a black vinyl roof over a premium bucket seat-optioned interior accented by veneer woodgrain trim, the car is equipped with air conditioning, power steering, and power front disc and rear drum brakes.

In addition to the Holley Sniper EFI setup, the car features an aluminum radiator, dual electric cooling fans, and American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wearing Cooper Cobra tires.

This 1970 Dodge Charger 500 is now offered in California with removed parts and a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 383ci V8 with Holley Sniper EFI

  • TorqueFlite A-727 3-speed automatic transmission

  • Finished in Bright Blue Metallic with a black vinyl roof

  • Blue vinyl upholstery with woodgrain accents

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (XP29L0G250222) decodes as:

    • X – Charge

    • P – Premium price class (Charger 500)

    • 29 – 2-door sports hardtop

    • L – 383ci 4-barrel V8

    • 0 – 1970 model year

    • G – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant

    • 250222 – Sequential production number

  • The trim tag decodes as:

    • 11 26 – Scheduled production date: November 26, 1969

    • END – Domestic/U.S. sales designation

    • N51 – Maximum cooling package

    • J25 – 3-speed variable windshield wipers

    • M21 – Roof drip rail moldings

    • M31 – Belt moldings

    • N95 – Emission control system

    • R11 – Music Master AM radio

    • V1X – Black vinyl roof

    • A04 – Basic Light Group

    • B51 – Power brakes

    • C16 – Center console

    • C55 – Bucket seats

    • G33 – Left-hand remote racing mirror

    • EB3 – Bright Blue Metallic exterior paint

    • C6B5 – Premium bucket seat interior, blue and white vinyl

    • EB3 – Bright Blue Metallic upper door frame paint

    • 630 – Scheduled engine code for 383 Magnum 4-barrel

    • 042957 – Vehicle Order Number (VON)

    • E61 – 383 cubic inch High Performance (Magnum) V8, 330 hp

    • D32 – A727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission

Modifications

  • Holley Sniper EFI fuel-injection system

  • Aluminum radiator with twin electric cooling fans

  • Black finned valve covers and air-cleaner assembly

  • American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

  • Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires

Servicing

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Exterior refinished during the early 2000s

  • TorqueFlite A-727 transmission has been replaced

Ownership History

According to the seller, this Charger spent its life in California.

Known Imperfections

  • Paint bubble on the driver-side cowl below the windshield

  • Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components

  • Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Included Items

  • Removed stock transmission

  • Spare tire and lug wrench

  • Some paperwork

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1970 Dodge Charger 500

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

Fuel-Injected 1970 Dodge Charger 500 383

Current bid
Lowballian
Lowballian
$20,750
Seller
PP33
PP33
EndingMon, Sep 21 at 6:00 PM UTC
Bids31
Views2,467

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