Fuel-Injected 1970 Dodge Charger 500 383
Ending Mon, Sep 21 at 6:00 PM UTC
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Description
For 1970, the Dodge Charger received a revised front-end design featuring a prominent chrome loop bumper, a full-width grille, and wraparound taillamps that helped distinguish it from earlier second-generation models. The Charger 500 package combined the model's muscular styling with V8 power and a range of comfort and convenience features, making it one of Dodge's most popular performance cars of the era.
This 1970 Dodge Charger 500 is powered by a Holley Sniper fuel-injected 383ci V8 paired with a TorqueFlite A-727 three-speed automatic transmission and an 8¾-inch rear axle. Finished in Bright Blue Metallic with a black vinyl roof over a premium bucket seat-optioned interior accented by veneer woodgrain trim, the car is equipped with air conditioning, power steering, and power front disc and rear drum brakes.
In addition to the Holley Sniper EFI setup, the car features an aluminum radiator, dual electric cooling fans, and American Racing Torq Thrust wheels wearing Cooper Cobra tires.
This 1970 Dodge Charger 500 is now offered in California with removed parts and a clean Montana title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
383ci V8 with Holley Sniper EFI
TorqueFlite A-727 3-speed automatic transmission
Finished in Bright Blue Metallic with a black vinyl roof
Blue vinyl upholstery with woodgrain accents
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (XP29L0G250222) decodes as:
X – Charge
P – Premium price class (Charger 500)
29 – 2-door sports hardtop
L – 383ci 4-barrel V8
0 – 1970 model year
G – St. Louis, Missouri, assembly plant
250222 – Sequential production number
The trim tag decodes as:
11 26 – Scheduled production date: November 26, 1969
END – Domestic/U.S. sales designation
N51 – Maximum cooling package
J25 – 3-speed variable windshield wipers
M21 – Roof drip rail moldings
M31 – Belt moldings
N95 – Emission control system
R11 – Music Master AM radio
V1X – Black vinyl roof
A04 – Basic Light Group
B51 – Power brakes
C16 – Center console
C55 – Bucket seats
G33 – Left-hand remote racing mirror
EB3 – Bright Blue Metallic exterior paint
C6B5 – Premium bucket seat interior, blue and white vinyl
EB3 – Bright Blue Metallic upper door frame paint
630 – Scheduled engine code for 383 Magnum 4-barrel
042957 – Vehicle Order Number (VON)
E61 – 383 cubic inch High Performance (Magnum) V8, 330 hp
D32 – A727 TorqueFlite automatic transmission
Modifications
Holley Sniper EFI fuel-injection system
Aluminum radiator with twin electric cooling fans
Black finned valve covers and air-cleaner assembly
American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
Cooper Cobra Radial G/T tires
Servicing
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Exterior refinished during the early 2000s
TorqueFlite A-727 transmission has been replaced
Ownership History
According to the seller, this Charger spent its life in California.
Known Imperfections
Paint bubble on the driver-side cowl below the windshield
Corrosion visible on some undercarriage components
Cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Included Items
Removed stock transmission
Spare tire and lug wrench
Some paperwork
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.