350-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC
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Description
Chevrolet's redesigned 1970 Chevelle featured sweeping body lines, a semi-fastback roofline, and a broader stance that helped define the division's muscle-car era. While SS models often garnered the headlines, the Malibu Sport Coupe offered many of the same styling cues in a more understated package, making it a popular foundation for personalization and performance builds.
This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe was originally delivered to Carr-Cooley Chevrolet of Hampton, Iowa. It is now powered by electronic fuel injected BluePrint Engines 350ci V8 dyno rated at 398 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed through a four-speed 700R4 automatic transmission and a PosiTraction rear axle.
Refinished in metallic brown with gold stripes and a partial gold vinyl rear roof section over a factory-optioned gold interior, this Chevelle now sports four-wheel disc brakes and air conditioning.
This modified 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered with a window sticker, owner’s manual, build documentation, dyno testing results, and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Dyno rated at 398 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque
BluePrint Engines electronic fuel injected 350ci V8
4-speed 700R4 automatic transmission and a PosiTraction rear axle
4-wheel power disc brake conversion and air conditioning
Metallic brown with gold stripes and a gold vinyl rear roof and interior
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (136370K214600) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet Division
36 – Malibu V8 series
37 – Sport Coupe body style
0 – 1970 model year
K – Kansas City, Missouri assembly plant
214600 – Sequential production number
Selected highlights from the included window sticker:
776 – Gold cloth interior
N40 – Power steering
U80 – Rear seat speaker
Modifications
Fuel-injected BluePrint Engines 350ci V8
Street Performance throttle body
Polished dress-up components
700R4 automatic transmission
PosiTraction rear axle
Aluminum radiator with twin electric cooling fans
Chrome 18” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels
BFGoodrich G-Force Sport Comp-2 tires
Four-wheel disc brakes
Full dual exhaust system
Lower dash-mounted Equus auxiliary gauges
Air conditioning
Known Imperfections
Exterior imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment
Interior shows wear consistent with age
Windshield washer system inoperable
Ownership History
The seller acquired the car in 2025.
Included Items
BluePrint Engines and build documentationWindow sticker
Dyno testing restults
Owner's manual
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.