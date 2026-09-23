Description

Chevrolet's redesigned 1970 Chevelle featured sweeping body lines, a semi-fastback roofline, and a broader stance that helped define the division's muscle-car era. While SS models often garnered the headlines, the Malibu Sport Coupe offered many of the same styling cues in a more understated package, making it a popular foundation for personalization and performance builds.

This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe was originally delivered to Carr-Cooley Chevrolet of Hampton, Iowa. It is now powered by electronic fuel injected BluePrint Engines 350ci V8 dyno rated at 398 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed through a four-speed 700R4 automatic transmission and a PosiTraction rear axle.

Refinished in metallic brown with gold stripes and a partial gold vinyl rear roof section over a factory-optioned gold interior, this Chevelle now sports four-wheel disc brakes and air conditioning.

This modified 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered with a window sticker, owner’s manual, build documentation, dyno testing results, and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Dyno rated at 398 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque

BluePrint Engines electronic fuel injected 350ci V8

4-speed 700R4 automatic transmission and a PosiTraction rear axle

4-wheel power disc brake conversion and air conditioning

Metallic brown with gold stripes and a gold vinyl rear roof and interior

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (136370K214600) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet Division 36 – Malibu V8 series 37 – Sport Coupe body style 0 – 1970 model year K – Kansas City, Missouri assembly plant 214600 – Sequential production number

Selected highlights from the included window sticker: 776 – Gold cloth interior N40 – Power steering U80 – Rear seat speaker



Modifications

Fuel-injected BluePrint Engines 350ci V8

Street Performance throttle body

Polished dress-up components

700R4 automatic transmission

PosiTraction rear axle

Aluminum radiator with twin electric cooling fans

Chrome 18” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

BFGoodrich G-Force Sport Comp-2 tires

Four-wheel disc brakes

Full dual exhaust system

Lower dash-mounted Equus auxiliary gauges

Air conditioning

Known Imperfections

Exterior imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

Interior shows wear consistent with age

Windshield washer system inoperable

Ownership History

The seller acquired the car in 2025.

Included Items