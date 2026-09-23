Auction ended.

350-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

Sold for on 09/23/26
Result
350-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe
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Ended Sep 23, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN136370K214600
Mileage indicated28,000 Miles TMU
LocationLa Crosse, Wisconsin
EngineFuel-Injected 350ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorBrown/Gold
Interior colorGold

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Description

Chevrolet's redesigned 1970 Chevelle featured sweeping body lines, a semi-fastback roofline, and a broader stance that helped define the division's muscle-car era. While SS models often garnered the headlines, the Malibu Sport Coupe offered many of the same styling cues in a more understated package, making it a popular foundation for personalization and performance builds.

This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe was originally delivered to Carr-Cooley Chevrolet of Hampton, Iowa. It is now powered by electronic fuel injected BluePrint Engines 350ci V8 dyno rated at 398 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque. Power is routed through a four-speed 700R4 automatic transmission and a PosiTraction rear axle.

Refinished in metallic brown with gold stripes and a partial gold vinyl rear roof section over a factory-optioned gold interior, this Chevelle now sports four-wheel disc brakes and air conditioning.

This modified 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe is now offered with a window sticker, owner’s manual, build documentation, dyno testing results, and a clean Wisconsin title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Dyno rated at 398 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque

  • BluePrint Engines electronic fuel injected 350ci V8

  • 4-speed 700R4 automatic transmission and a PosiTraction rear axle

  • 4-wheel power disc brake conversion and air conditioning

  • Metallic brown with gold stripes and a gold vinyl rear roof and interior

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (136370K214600) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet Division

    • 36 – Malibu V8 series

    • 37 – Sport Coupe body style

    • 0 – 1970 model year

    • K – Kansas City, Missouri assembly plant

    • 214600 – Sequential production number

  • Selected highlights from the included window sticker:

    • 776 – Gold cloth interior

    • N40 – Power steering

    • U80 – Rear seat speaker

Modifications

  • Fuel-injected BluePrint Engines 350ci V8

  • Street Performance throttle body

  • Polished dress-up components

  • 700R4 automatic transmission

  • PosiTraction rear axle

  • Aluminum radiator with twin electric cooling fans

  • Chrome 18” American Racing Torq Thrust wheels

  • BFGoodrich G-Force Sport Comp-2 tires

  • Four-wheel disc brakes

  • Full dual exhaust system

  • Lower dash-mounted Equus auxiliary gauges

  • Air conditioning

Known Imperfections

  • Exterior imperfections consistent with age since refurbishment

  • Interior shows wear consistent with age

  • Windshield washer system inoperable

Ownership History

The seller acquired the car in 2025.

Included Items

  • BluePrint Engines and build documentationWindow sticker

  • Dyno testing restults

  • Owner's manual

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

350-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Sport Coupe

Sold to
Supersport427
Supersport427
$38,520
Seller
LovesToFish
LovesToFish
EndedSep 23, 2026 at 6:19 PM UTC
Bids45
Views11,061

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