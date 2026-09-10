454-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu

$40,750
454-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu
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Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:00 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN136370A138768
Mileage indicated58,800 Miles TMU
LocationEllsworth, Wisconsin
Engine454ci V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 Walkaround
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1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454 Start-up
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Description

The second-generation 1968 Chevelle arrived with a more rounded, aggressive look, with the hardtop’s semi-fastback roofline considered a high point in muscle car design. By 1970, the Chevelle’s look evolved further with distinctive sheetmetal, as well as an upgraded interior offering more modern conveniences.

Throughout the 1960s, Chevy had grown tired of big-block Mopars dominating the headlines. So in 1970 the gloves came off, the displacement went up, and the SS 454 package debuted with unique styling, a domed hood, and special wheels to go along with a sport suspension and power disc brakes. And of course, a powerful 454ci V8 between the fenders.

This big-block example was purchased by the seller in 2016, and was reportedly restored circa 1980. The seller recently freshened the interior with new bucket seats, carpet, and trim, and replaced the dash and distributor wiring.

It is finished in red with black stripes and black upholstery, and rides on 14” wheels and an aftermarket suspension. The car is powered by a later-model 454ci big-block V8 backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission, and it wears SS-style components including a domed hood, black grille, and SS emblems.

This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu is now offered with a clean Wisconsin title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Finished in red with black stripes and black upholstery

  • 14” wheels now wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

  • SS badging and hood

  • Later 454ci V8 with “3999289” casting number and "T0103TRK" pad stamping

  • 3-speed TH-400 automatic transmission with "73 CA 129266" tag

  • 12-bolt rear end with 3.31 gears

  • Front disc brakes

  • Tilt steering column

Factory Equipment

  • Sport Coupe styling

  • Premium Malibu trim level

  • Perimeter frame

  • Coil-spring suspension

Modifications

  • Swapped-in 454ci V8

  • SS-style badging and hood

  • Moroso chrome valve covers

  • 600-cfm Holley 4-barrel carburetor

  • Edelbrock Performer aluminum intake manifold

  • Headers and dual exhaust system

  • Aftermarket distributor and JEGS spark plug wires

  • QA1 shocks and front and rear sway bars

  • Aftermarket control arms

  • Column-mounted tachometer

  • Under-dash gauges

  • Modern head unit with 4 aftermarket speakers

Servicing

  • Replaced distributor wiring and dash harness wires

  • Replaced bucket seats, carpeting, and interior trim

  • Replaced tires

  • Instrument panel believed replaced by a previous owner

Known Imperfections

  • Paint imperfections in 1980s-era lacquer

  • Worn stripes

  • Head unit inoperable

Ownership History

The seller states, “I purchased this car 10 years ago in an auction in New York, and it’s been garage kept ever since. I don’t know much about the history but it looks like it was a 1980 restoration. I have since updated the interior, suspension, and tires. It’s not the original engine but it’s a period correct engine. It runs and drives great, I hate to part with it but I’m getting older and it’s time to move on. I have no documentation verification for it being a true SS model, but it did have a lot of the characteristics like the F41 suspension, boxed arms, and cowl hood.”

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

  • Vintage Michigan license plates

  • Fender cover

  • Car show trophy

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

454-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu

Current bid
WMJ
WMJ
$40,750
Seller
GR_2gnmab
GR_2gnmab
EndingThu, Sep 10 at 7:00 PM UTC
Bids24
Views14,886

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