454-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu
Ending Thu, Sep 10 at 7:00 PM UTC
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Description
The second-generation 1968 Chevelle arrived with a more rounded, aggressive look, with the hardtop’s semi-fastback roofline considered a high point in muscle car design. By 1970, the Chevelle’s look evolved further with distinctive sheetmetal, as well as an upgraded interior offering more modern conveniences.
Throughout the 1960s, Chevy had grown tired of big-block Mopars dominating the headlines. So in 1970 the gloves came off, the displacement went up, and the SS 454 package debuted with unique styling, a domed hood, and special wheels to go along with a sport suspension and power disc brakes. And of course, a powerful 454ci V8 between the fenders.
This big-block example was purchased by the seller in 2016, and was reportedly restored circa 1980. The seller recently freshened the interior with new bucket seats, carpet, and trim, and replaced the dash and distributor wiring.
It is finished in red with black stripes and black upholstery, and rides on 14” wheels and an aftermarket suspension. The car is powered by a later-model 454ci big-block V8 backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission, and it wears SS-style components including a domed hood, black grille, and SS emblems.
This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu is now offered with a clean Wisconsin title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Finished in red with black stripes and black upholstery
14” wheels now wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires
SS badging and hood
Later 454ci V8 with “3999289” casting number and "T0103TRK" pad stamping
3-speed TH-400 automatic transmission with "73 CA 129266" tag
12-bolt rear end with 3.31 gears
Front disc brakes
Tilt steering column
Factory Equipment
Sport Coupe styling
Premium Malibu trim level
Perimeter frame
Coil-spring suspension
Modifications
Swapped-in 454ci V8
SS-style badging and hood
Moroso chrome valve covers
600-cfm Holley 4-barrel carburetor
Edelbrock Performer aluminum intake manifold
Headers and dual exhaust system
Aftermarket distributor and JEGS spark plug wires
QA1 shocks and front and rear sway bars
Aftermarket control arms
Column-mounted tachometer
Under-dash gauges
Modern head unit with 4 aftermarket speakers
Servicing
Replaced distributor wiring and dash harness wires
Replaced bucket seats, carpeting, and interior trim
Replaced tires
Instrument panel believed replaced by a previous owner
Known Imperfections
Paint imperfections in 1980s-era lacquer
Worn stripes
Head unit inoperable
Ownership History
The seller states, “I purchased this car 10 years ago in an auction in New York, and it’s been garage kept ever since. I don’t know much about the history but it looks like it was a 1980 restoration. I have since updated the interior, suspension, and tires. It’s not the original engine but it’s a period correct engine. It runs and drives great, I hate to part with it but I’m getting older and it’s time to move on. I have no documentation verification for it being a true SS model, but it did have a lot of the characteristics like the F41 suspension, boxed arms, and cowl hood.”
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Vintage Michigan license plates
Fender cover
Car show trophy
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.