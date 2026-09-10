Description

The second-generation 1968 Chevelle arrived with a more rounded, aggressive look, with the hardtop’s semi-fastback roofline considered a high point in muscle car design. By 1970, the Chevelle’s look evolved further with distinctive sheetmetal, as well as an upgraded interior offering more modern conveniences.

Throughout the 1960s, Chevy had grown tired of big-block Mopars dominating the headlines. So in 1970 the gloves came off, the displacement went up, and the SS 454 package debuted with unique styling, a domed hood, and special wheels to go along with a sport suspension and power disc brakes. And of course, a powerful 454ci V8 between the fenders.

This big-block example was purchased by the seller in 2016, and was reportedly restored circa 1980. The seller recently freshened the interior with new bucket seats, carpet, and trim, and replaced the dash and distributor wiring.

It is finished in red with black stripes and black upholstery, and rides on 14” wheels and an aftermarket suspension. The car is powered by a later-model 454ci big-block V8 backed by a 3-speed automatic transmission, and it wears SS-style components including a domed hood, black grille, and SS emblems.

This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu is now offered with a clean Wisconsin title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Finished in red with black stripes and black upholstery

14” wheels now wearing BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires

SS badging and hood

Later 454ci V8 with “3999289” casting number and " T0103TRK " pad stamping

3-speed TH-400 automatic transmission with " 73 CA 129266" tag

12-bolt rear end with 3.31 gears

Front disc brakes

Tilt steering column

Factory Equipment

Sport Coupe styling

Premium Malibu trim level

Perimeter frame

Coil-spring suspension

Modifications

Swapped-in 454ci V8

SS-style badging and hood

Moroso chrome valve covers

600-cfm Holley 4-barrel carburetor

Edelbrock Performer aluminum intake manifold

Headers and dual exhaust system

Aftermarket distributor and JEGS spark plug wires

QA1 shocks and front and rear sway bars

Aftermarket control arms

Column-mounted tachometer

Under-dash gauges

Modern head unit with 4 aftermarket speakers

Servicing

Replaced distributor wiring and dash harness wires

Replaced bucket seats, carpeting, and interior trim

Replaced tires

Instrument panel believed replaced by a previous owner

Known Imperfections

Paint imperfections in 1980s-era lacquer

Worn stripes

Head unit inoperable

Ownership History

The seller states, “I purchased this car 10 years ago in an auction in New York, and it’s been garage kept ever since. I don’t know much about the history but it looks like it was a 1980 restoration. I have since updated the interior, suspension, and tires. It’s not the original engine but it’s a period correct engine. It runs and drives great, I hate to part with it but I’m getting older and it’s time to move on. I have no documentation verification for it being a true SS model, but it did have a lot of the characteristics like the F41 suspension, boxed arms, and cowl hood.”

Included Items