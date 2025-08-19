LS-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Convertible Resto Mod
Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:40 PM UTC
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Description
The second-generation, 1968-up Chevelle moved away from the previous model’s angular lines, blending those sensual curves with a semi-fastback roofline to create a beautiful and menacing machine.
By 1970, the Chevelle’s design evolved with distinctive sheet metal, along with an upgraded interior offering more modern comfort and conveniences — especially in the premium Malibu. And SS models featured unique styling that included a domed hood, special wheels, and a sport suspension.
This example started life in the Arlington, Texas plant as an uplevel Malibu convertible. Since then, its exterior, interior, chassis, drivetrain, suspension, and brakes have all been refreshed to create an impressive blend of classic looks and modern performance.
The body has been refinished in Corvette Blue with painted white SS stripes, wears a white convertible top and white upholstery, and is complemented with custom 18” front and 20” rear wheels and a cowl-induction hood. The undercarriage is also finished in body color paint, and the frame has been treated to a Gloss Silver finish.
Sitting in the smoothed and painted engine bay is a BluePrint Engines LS V8 crate engine, connected to a modern overdrive transmission and a 12-bolt rear end. And a performance coil over suspension system paired with Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes provide improved agility.
This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.
Highlights
Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles
Finished in Corvette Blue with painted white SS stripes
White convertible top and upholstery
18” and 20” wheels
Body-color undercarriage and Gloss Silver frame
Smoothed and painted firewall and wheel tubs
BluePrint Engines 6.2L LS V8 crate engine rated at 530 hp
6-speed automatic transmission with overdrive
12-bolt rear end with 3.73 gears
Coil over suspension
Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with red calipers
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (136670R629220) decodes as:
1 – Chevrolet
36 – Malibu and Concours, eight-cylinder
67 – Two-door convertible
0 – Model year 1970
R – Arlington, Texas, final assembly plant
629220 – Plant serial number
Convertible styling
Uplevel Malibu trim
Perimeter frame
A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension
Factory automatic floor shifter
Modifications
Exterior & Frame:
Refinished in Corvette Blue with white SS stripes
Undercarriage painted and polished in Corvette Blue
Frame finished in Gloss Silver
Smoothed and painted firewall and wheel tubs
Cowl hood with flapper and hood pins
LS3 SS emblems and replaced chrome
Upgraded headlights
Ridler 18" front and 20" rear chrome spoke wheels
Drivetrain:
Swapped-in LS crate engine
Stainless dual exhaust system
Aluminum radiator with temperature control
Swapped-in overdrive transmission
12-bolt rear end with 3.73 gears
Suspension & Brakes:
Coil over shocks
Tubular upper and lower control arms
Front and rear heavy duty sway bars
Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes w/red calipers
Interior:
Dakota Digital dash
Tilt column with paddle shifters and cruise control
Vintage Air A/C
Heated seats
Power windows, doors, locks, and trunk with key fob
Studio Hotrods console with cup holders
Back up camera
RetroSound head unit with Bluetooth and premier speaker system
Carpuride CarPlay infotainment screen
Light black tint
Glass rear window and convertible top boot
Black trunk liner
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu are presented in the gallery
Ownership History
This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles
Included Items
Trickle charger
Tonneau cover
Additional Information
Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.