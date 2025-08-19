LS-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Convertible Resto Mod

Burnyzz
5 days
$85,000
LS-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Convertible Resto Mod
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Ending Tue, Sep 29 at 6:40 PM UTC

Seller
A Broad Arrow Auctions Specialist is working as an agent on behalf of the owner of this vehicle. Broad Arrow Auctions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hagerty.
Chassis/VIN136670R629220
Mileage indicated191 Miles TMU
LocationOcala , Florida
Engine6.2L V8
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionAutomatic
Body StyleConvertible
Exterior colorCorvette Blue
Interior colorWhite

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Video gallery

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Convertible Resto Mod Walk Around
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1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Convertible Resto Mod Test Drive
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Description

The second-generation, 1968-up Chevelle moved away from the previous model’s angular lines, blending those sensual curves with a semi-fastback roofline to create a beautiful and menacing machine.

By 1970, the Chevelle’s design evolved with distinctive sheet metal, along with an upgraded interior offering more modern comfort and conveniences — especially in the premium Malibu. And SS models featured unique styling that included a domed hood, special wheels, and a sport suspension.

This example started life in the Arlington, Texas plant as an uplevel Malibu convertible. Since then, its exterior, interior, chassis, drivetrain, suspension, and brakes have all been refreshed to create an impressive blend of classic looks and modern performance.

The body has been refinished in Corvette Blue with painted white SS stripes, wears a white convertible top and white upholstery, and is complemented with custom 18” front and 20” rear wheels and a cowl-induction hood. The undercarriage is also finished in body color paint, and the frame has been treated to a Gloss Silver finish.

Sitting in the smoothed and painted engine bay is a BluePrint Engines LS V8 crate engine, connected to a modern overdrive transmission and a 12-bolt rear end. And a performance coil over suspension system paired with Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes provide improved agility.

This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

  • Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

  • Finished in Corvette Blue with painted white SS stripes

  • White convertible top and upholstery

  • 18” and 20” wheels

  • Body-color undercarriage and Gloss Silver frame

  • Smoothed and painted firewall and wheel tubs

  • BluePrint Engines 6.2L LS V8 crate engine rated at 530 hp

  • 6-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

  • 12-bolt rear end with 3.73 gears

  • Coil over suspension

  • Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with red calipers

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (136670R629220) decodes as:

    • 1 – Chevrolet

    • 36 – Malibu and Concours, eight-cylinder

    • 67 – Two-door convertible

    • 0 – Model year 1970

    • R – Arlington, Texas, final assembly plant

    • 629220 – Plant serial number

  • Convertible styling

  • Uplevel Malibu trim

  • Perimeter frame

  • A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension

  • Factory automatic floor shifter

Modifications

  • Exterior & Frame:

    • Refinished in Corvette Blue with white SS stripes

    • Undercarriage painted and polished in Corvette Blue

    • Frame finished in Gloss Silver

    • Smoothed and painted firewall and wheel tubs

    • Cowl hood with flapper and hood pins

    • LS3 SS emblems and replaced chrome

    • Upgraded headlights

    • Ridler 18" front and 20" rear chrome spoke wheels

  • Drivetrain:

    • Swapped-in LS crate engine

    • Stainless dual exhaust system

    • Aluminum radiator with temperature control

    • Swapped-in overdrive transmission

    • 12-bolt rear end with 3.73 gears

  • Suspension & Brakes:

    • Coil over shocks

    • Tubular upper and lower control arms

    • Front and rear heavy duty sway bars

    • Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes w/red calipers

  • Interior:

    • Dakota Digital dash

    • Tilt column with paddle shifters and cruise control

    • Vintage Air A/C

    • Heated seats

    • Power windows, doors, locks, and trunk with key fob

    • Studio Hotrods console with cup holders

    • Back up camera

    • RetroSound head unit with Bluetooth and premier speaker system

    • Carpuride CarPlay infotainment screen

    • Light black tint

    • Glass rear window and convertible top boot

    • Black trunk liner

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Included Items

  • Trickle charger

  • Tonneau cover

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge. 

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

LS-Powered 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Convertible Resto Mod

Current bid
MichiganJay
MichiganJay
$85,000
Seller
BurnyzzLLC
BurnyzzLLC
EndingTue, Sep 29 at 6:40 PM UTC
Bids27
Views12,290

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