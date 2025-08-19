Description

The second-generation, 1968-up Chevelle moved away from the previous model’s angular lines, blending those sensual curves with a semi-fastback roofline to create a beautiful and menacing machine.

By 1970, the Chevelle’s design evolved with distinctive sheet metal, along with an upgraded interior offering more modern comfort and conveniences — especially in the premium Malibu. And SS models featured unique styling that included a domed hood, special wheels, and a sport suspension.

This example started life in the Arlington, Texas plant as an uplevel Malibu convertible. Since then, its exterior, interior, chassis, drivetrain, suspension, and brakes have all been refreshed to create an impressive blend of classic looks and modern performance.

The body has been refinished in Corvette Blue with painted white SS stripes, wears a white convertible top and white upholstery, and is complemented with custom 18” front and 20” rear wheels and a cowl-induction hood. The undercarriage is also finished in body color paint, and the frame has been treated to a Gloss Silver finish.

Sitting in the smoothed and painted engine bay is a BluePrint Engines LS V8 crate engine, connected to a modern overdrive transmission and a 12-bolt rear end. And a performance coil over suspension system paired with Wilwood four-wheel disc brakes provide improved agility.

This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu Convertible is now offered by the selling dealer with a clean Florida title.

Highlights

Offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Finished in Corvette Blue with painted white SS stripes

White convertible top and upholstery

18” and 20” wheels

Body-color undercarriage and Gloss Silver frame

Smoothed and painted firewall and wheel tubs

BluePrint Engines 6.2L LS V8 crate engine rated at 530 hp

6-speed automatic transmission with overdrive

12-bolt rear end with 3.73 gears

Coil over suspension

Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes with red calipers

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (136670R629220) decodes as: 1 – Chevrolet 36 – Malibu and Concours, eight-cylinder 67 – Two-door convertible 0 – Model year 1970 R – Arlington, Texas, final assembly plant 629220 – Plant serial number

Convertible styling

Uplevel Malibu trim

Perimeter frame

A-arm front, 4-link rear suspension

Factory automatic floor shifter

Modifications

Exterior & Frame: Refinished in Corvette Blue with white SS stripes Undercarriage painted and polished in Corvette Blue Frame finished in Gloss Silver Smoothed and painted firewall and wheel tubs Cowl hood with flapper and hood pins LS3 SS emblems and replaced chrome Upgraded headlights Ridler 18" front and 20" rear chrome spoke wheels

Drivetrain: Swapped-in LS crate engine Stainless dual exhaust system Aluminum radiator with temperature control Swapped-in overdrive transmission 12-bolt rear end with 3.73 gears

Suspension & Brakes: Coil over shocks Tubular upper and lower control arms Front and rear heavy duty sway bars Wilwood 4-wheel disc brakes w/red calipers

Interior: Dakota Digital dash Tilt column with paddle shifters and cruise control Vintage Air A/C Heated seats Power windows, doors, locks, and trunk with key fob Studio Hotrods console with cup holders Back up camera RetroSound head unit with Bluetooth and premier speaker system Carpuride CarPlay infotainment screen Light black tint Glass rear window and convertible top boot Black trunk liner



Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu are presented in the gallery

Ownership History

This 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu is offered from the Burnyzz Collection of September vehicles

Included Items

Trickle charger

Tonneau cover

Additional Information

Disclaimer Provided by Seller: Seller does its best to inspect, drive, and note any known imperfections in the advertisement and pre-sale of vehicles it lists for sale. However, due to the nature of collector automobiles, seller cannot guarantee that every vehicle function, whether electrical or mechanical, will work as it originally did. These components will need upkeep and attention. In addition, often these vehicles can sit for periods of time and once you begin to drive them issues can arise without warning. Please make sure you are comfortable with this before buying a collector or vintage automobile. Seller did NOT build or restore this vehicle. Vehicles are sold AS-IS by seller, with all faults known/unknown and with no implied warranty. Pre-purchase inspections are welcome, and seller simply describes these vehicles to the best of its knowledge.