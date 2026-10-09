1969 Volkswagen Westfalia Campmobile
Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
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Description
The Volkswagen Type 2, often called a Bus or a Van, was Volkswagen’s utilitarian follow-up to the endlessly popular Beetle. Introduced in 1950 as an affordable and functional choice, the Type 2 was available in many variants. Though the panel van version was one of the more popular options, it was also available as a passenger vehicle, a pickup truck, and before too long a camper van.
Affordable camper vans were in demand, and as the Volkswagen van accelerated in popularity, a variety of camper conversion companies stepped forward to convert these vans into campers. German coachbuilder Westfalia is best known for such conversions, after partnering with Volkswagen in 1951 to serve as a factory-approved camper van partner. Volkswagens designated for camper conversions were called Campmobiles.
Finished in red paint with a white top and black leather interior, this Westfalia VW features a pop-up tent, sliding side door, and fold down rear seats. It is powered by an air-cooled flat four-cylinder engine hooked up to a manual transmission.
This VW camper was acquired by the seller in 2017.
This 1969 Volkswagen Westfalia Campmobile is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Westfalia Campmobile with pop-up and side tents
Air-cooled flat-four
Manual transmission
Black interior
Fold-down rear seats
Factory Equipment
Bucket seats with center console
Air-cooled flat-four
Downdraft carburetor
Manual transmission
Sliding side door
Westfalia pop-up and side tent configuration
Storage lockers
Modifications
Reupholstered interior
Aftermarket audio components
Cupholders
Roof rack
Side steps
Headlight eyebrows
Mudflaps
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of this 1969 Volkswagen Westfalia Campmobile are shown in the gallery
Ownership History
The seller acquired this car in 2017.
Included Items
Owner's manual
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.