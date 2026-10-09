Description

The Volkswagen Type 2, often called a Bus or a Van, was Volkswagen’s utilitarian follow-up to the endlessly popular Beetle. Introduced in 1950 as an affordable and functional choice, the Type 2 was available in many variants. Though the panel van version was one of the more popular options, it was also available as a passenger vehicle, a pickup truck, and before too long a camper van.

Affordable camper vans were in demand, and as the Volkswagen van accelerated in popularity, a variety of camper conversion companies stepped forward to convert these vans into campers. German coachbuilder Westfalia is best known for such conversions, after partnering with Volkswagen in 1951 to serve as a factory-approved camper van partner. Volkswagens designated for camper conversions were called Campmobiles.

Finished in red paint with a white top and black leather interior, this Westfalia VW features a pop-up tent, sliding side door, and fold down rear seats. It is powered by an air-cooled flat four-cylinder engine hooked up to a manual transmission.

This VW camper was acquired by the seller in 2017.

This 1969 Volkswagen Westfalia Campmobile is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Westfalia Campmobile with pop-up and side tents

Air-cooled flat-four

Manual transmission

Black interior

Fold-down rear seats

Factory Equipment

Bucket seats with center console

Air-cooled flat-four

Downdraft carburetor

Manual transmission

Sliding side door

Westfalia pop-up and side tent configuration

Storage lockers

Modifications

Reupholstered interior

Aftermarket audio components

Cupholders

Roof rack

Side steps

Headlight eyebrows

Mudflaps

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of this 1969 Volkswagen Westfalia Campmobile are shown in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 2017.

Included Items