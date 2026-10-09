Auction ended.

1969 Volkswagen Westfalia Campmobile

Bid to $11,000 on 10/09/26
Result
1969 Volkswagen Westfalia Campmobile
Gallery photo 1
Gallery photo 2
Gallery photo 3
Gallery photo 4
Gallery photo 5
Gallery photo 6
All photos (60)

Ended Oct 09, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN239090240
Mileage indicated86,970 Miles TMU
LocationBonita, California
EngineAir-cooled flat four-cylinder
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleVan
Exterior colorRed
Interior colorBlack

Recommended services

Hagerty Insurance

Insure this 1969 Volkswagen Westfalia Campmobile—estimated rate $196/year.Question mark circle

Apply now
Certified CheckoutCertified Checkout
Complete your purchase quickly and securely.
Learn more

Video gallery

1969 Volkswagen Westfalia Start Up
Play
1969 Volkswagen Westfalia-Walk Around
Play

Description

The Volkswagen Type 2, often called a Bus or a Van, was Volkswagen’s utilitarian follow-up to the endlessly popular Beetle. Introduced in 1950 as an affordable and functional choice, the Type 2 was available in many variants. Though the panel van version was one of the more popular options, it was also available as a passenger vehicle, a pickup truck, and before too long a camper van.

Affordable camper vans were in demand, and as the Volkswagen van accelerated in popularity, a variety of camper conversion companies stepped forward to convert these vans into campers. German coachbuilder Westfalia is best known for such conversions, after partnering with Volkswagen in 1951 to serve as a factory-approved camper van partner. Volkswagens designated for camper conversions were called Campmobiles.

Finished in red paint with a white top and black leather interior, this Westfalia VW features a pop-up tent, sliding side door, and fold down rear seats. It is powered by an air-cooled flat four-cylinder engine hooked up to a manual transmission.

This VW camper was acquired by the seller in 2017.

This 1969 Volkswagen Westfalia Campmobile is now offered with a clean California title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Westfalia Campmobile with pop-up and side tents

  • Air-cooled flat-four

  • Manual transmission

  • Black interior

  • Fold-down rear seats

Factory Equipment

  • Bucket seats with center console

  • Air-cooled flat-four

  • Downdraft carburetor

  • Manual transmission

  • Sliding side door

  • Westfalia pop-up and side tent configuration

  • Storage lockers

Modifications

  • Reupholstered interior

  • Aftermarket audio components

  • Cupholders

  • Roof rack

  • Side steps

  • Headlight eyebrows

  • Mudflaps

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of this 1969 Volkswagen Westfalia Campmobile are shown in the gallery

Ownership History

The seller acquired this car in 2017.

Included Items

  • Owner's manual

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Volkswagen Westfalia Campmobile

Last bid
BufordTJustice
BufordTJustice
$11,000
Seller
AIBus1969
AIBus1969
EndedOct 09, 2026 at 6:46 PM UTC
Bids20
Views10,958

Comments & bids

Please or Register to add comment

BufordTJustice's avatar
BufordTJustice
Oct 9 at 6:44 PM
$11,000bid placed 
DeborahS.Pinkowski's avatar
DeborahS.Pinkowski
Oct 9 at 6:24 PM
$10,551bid placed 
ToddRedilla_dzfg's avatar
ToddRedilla_dzfg
Oct 9 at 4:18 PM
$10,300bid placed 
Mattz1's avatar
Mattz1
Oct 9 at 3:33 PM
$10,000bid placed 
DeborahS.Pinkowski's avatar
DeborahS.Pinkowski
Oct 9 at 1:28 PM
$8,800bid placed 
DeborahS.Pinkowski's avatar
DeborahS.Pinkowski
Oct 9 at 1:28 PM
$8,500bid placed 
Rsmbooth's avatar
Rsmbooth
Oct 9 at 1:27 PM
$8,001bid placed 
ToddRedilla_dzfg's avatar
ToddRedilla_dzfg
Oct 8 at 7:03 PM
$7,600bid placed 
Mario0202's avatar
Mario0202
Oct 8 at 7:02 PM
$7,250bid placed 
ToddRedilla_dzfg's avatar
ToddRedilla_dzfg
Oct 5 at 12:12 PM
$7,000bid placed 
ToddBretzlaff's avatar
ToddBretzlaff
Oct 5 at 2:22 AM
$6,750bid placed 
NN_7w084h's avatar
NN_7w084h
Oct 4 at 10:41 PM
$6,250bid placed 
ToddRedilla_dzfg's avatar
ToddRedilla_dzfg
Oct 1 at 4:41 PM
$6,000bid placed 
CecilKing's avatar
CecilKing
Sep 29 at 8:03 PM
$5,750bid placed 
Mario0202's avatar
Mario0202
Sep 29 at 12:06 PM
$5,500bid placed 
MB_5fafp2's avatar
MB_5fafp2
Sep 28 at 2:24 PM
$5,250bid placed 
GK_afz74t's avatar
GK_afz74t
Sep 25 at 11:02 PM
$3,333bid placed 
JosephJohnson_5xr8's avatar
JosephJohnson_5xr8
Sep 25 at 10:24 PM
$500bid placed 
GK_afz74t's avatar
GK_afz74t
Sep 25 at 8:34 PM
$333bid placed 
Frank73160's avatar
Frank73160
Sep 25 at 1:55 AM
$100bid placed 

Why Hagerty Marketplace?

Hagerty Marketplace is the ultimate destination for buying and selling vehicles online.
  • Get expert support from start to finish.
  • All buyers and sellers are verified.
  • Access trusted valuation data for pricing help.
Learn more

What our customers say

Colleen S.
Seller
...my experience with Hagerty was impeccable. Their oversight was professional, patient, immediate and comforting.
1969 Citroen DS21 Pallas
Sold for $31,984 on 8/19/25

Get the Marketplace daily email

Keep tabs on classic cars for sale, recent transactions, and featured lots and listings.

Hagerty Marketplace offers both classifieds and auctions. Classified listings are a benefit provided to members of Hagerty Drivers Club, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Hagerty is not a licensed vehicle broker and does not take a commission on classified purchase transactions that are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers outside the Marketplace platform. Auction listings are hosted on Hagerty Marketplace by Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC, a non-insurance subsidiary of The Hagerty Group, LLC. Auction purchase transactions are facilitated directly between buyers and sellers, and Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a party to auction purchase transactions. Hagerty Digital Solutions LLC is not a licensed vehicle broker or dealer. For additional information view the Marketplace Terms of Use. Hagerty and Hagerty Marketplace are registered or common law trademarks of The Hagerty Group, LLC. © 2025 The Hagerty Group, LLC. All rights reserved. The Hagerty Group, LLC is a subsidiary of Hagerty, Inc.

The Hagerty Group, LLC © 1996 – 2026