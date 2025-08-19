21-Years-Owned 1969 Volkswagen Beetle

1 day
$7,000
21-Years-Owned 1969 Volkswagen Beetle
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (79)

Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:25 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN1191015828
Mileage indicated89,000 Miles TMU
LocationMuskegon, Michigan
Engine1.5L Air-Cooled Flat-Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBlue & White
Interior colorBlack

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Description

The Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon known for its affordability and quirky design that stood in direct contrast to conventional, mass-produced vehicles of the time. The VW Bug is widely regarded as one of the most influential cars of the 20th century. Approximately 21.5 million units were produced in over twenty locations worldwide, making the Beetle the best-selling car of a single platform in history.

This ‘69 Bug was sold new through Westwood Volkswagen in Los Angeles, California, on August 8th, 1969, and was acquired by the seller out of Southern California circa 2005. The car subsequently underwent a refurbishment process that was completed in 2010, photos of which are provided in the gallery.

The car is finished in blue and white over black upholstery and retains its air-cooled 1.5L (H5) flat-four engine, which is paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. Additional details include a sunroof, drum brakes, and 15” steel wheels with beauty rings in addition to a lockable glove box, front shoulder belts, rear lap belts, and a Kenwood cassette stereo linked with Pioneer speakers in the door panels.

This 1969 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered with an owner's manual and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • 21-Years-Owned

  • Refurbishment photos

  • Blue and white two-tone paint

  • Black upholstery

  • 1.5L (H5) flat-four engine

  • 4-speed manual transaxle

Factory Equipment

  • 1.5L (H5) flat-four engine

    • Engine stamping H5871804 corresponds with the Warranty Voucher

  • 15” steel wheels

  • Drum brakes

  • Single downdraft carburetor

  • Oil bath air cleaner

  • Front shoulder belts

Modifications

  • Kenwood cassette stereo

  • Pioneer speakers

  • Aftermarket steering wheel wrap

  • Polished headlight eyebrows

Servicing & Documentation

The car underwent a refurbishment under current ownership that was completed in 2010.

Known Imperfections

  • Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery.

Ownership History

The car was sold new through Westwood Volkswagen in Los Angeles, California, and was acquired by the seller circa 2005.

Included Items

  • Owner’s manual

Additional Information

  • From the seller: “In August of 2010, I completed a complete restoration when it had 88,350 miles, including refinishing the body both above and underneath. I’ve only driven 605 miles since the restoration, so I’m looking for a good home for our bug to let someone else enjoy her for many years to come. Additional photographs, restoration photographs, engine/chassis documentation, and details of the restoration are available to interested buyers.”

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

21-Years-Owned 1969 Volkswagen Beetle

Current bid
FD_qwq941
FD_qwq941
$7,000
Seller
ThomasPhee
ThomasPhee
EndingFri, Sep 25 at 6:25 PM UTC
Bids5
Views2,762

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FD_qwq941
Sep 21 at 2:25 PM
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