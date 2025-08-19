21-Years-Owned 1969 Volkswagen Beetle
Ending Fri, Sep 25 at 6:25 PM UTC
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Description
The Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon known for its affordability and quirky design that stood in direct contrast to conventional, mass-produced vehicles of the time. The VW Bug is widely regarded as one of the most influential cars of the 20th century. Approximately 21.5 million units were produced in over twenty locations worldwide, making the Beetle the best-selling car of a single platform in history.
This ‘69 Bug was sold new through Westwood Volkswagen in Los Angeles, California, on August 8th, 1969, and was acquired by the seller out of Southern California circa 2005. The car subsequently underwent a refurbishment process that was completed in 2010, photos of which are provided in the gallery.
The car is finished in blue and white over black upholstery and retains its air-cooled 1.5L (H5) flat-four engine, which is paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. Additional details include a sunroof, drum brakes, and 15” steel wheels with beauty rings in addition to a lockable glove box, front shoulder belts, rear lap belts, and a Kenwood cassette stereo linked with Pioneer speakers in the door panels.
This 1969 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered with an owner's manual and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
21-Years-Owned
Refurbishment photos
Blue and white two-tone paint
Black upholstery
1.5L (H5) flat-four engine
4-speed manual transaxle
Factory Equipment
1.5L (H5) flat-four engine
Engine stamping H5871804 corresponds with the Warranty Voucher
15” steel wheels
Drum brakes
Single downdraft carburetor
Oil bath air cleaner
Front shoulder belts
Modifications
Kenwood cassette stereo
Pioneer speakers
Aftermarket steering wheel wrap
Polished headlight eyebrows
Servicing & Documentation
The car underwent a refurbishment under current ownership that was completed in 2010.
Known Imperfections
Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery.
Ownership History
The car was sold new through Westwood Volkswagen in Los Angeles, California, and was acquired by the seller circa 2005.
Included Items
Owner’s manual
Additional Information
From the seller: “In August of 2010, I completed a complete restoration when it had 88,350 miles, including refinishing the body both above and underneath. I’ve only driven 605 miles since the restoration, so I’m looking for a good home for our bug to let someone else enjoy her for many years to come. Additional photographs, restoration photographs, engine/chassis documentation, and details of the restoration are available to interested buyers.”
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.