Description

The Volkswagen Beetle is a global cultural icon known for its affordability and quirky design that stood in direct contrast to conventional, mass-produced vehicles of the time. The VW Bug is widely regarded as one of the most influential cars of the 20th century. Approximately 21.5 million units were produced in over twenty locations worldwide, making the Beetle the best-selling car of a single platform in history.

This ‘69 Bug was sold new through Westwood Volkswagen in Los Angeles, California, on August 8th, 1969, and was acquired by the seller out of Southern California circa 2005. The car subsequently underwent a refurbishment process that was completed in 2010, photos of which are provided in the gallery.

The car is finished in blue and white over black upholstery and retains its air-cooled 1.5L (H5) flat-four engine, which is paired with a four-speed manual transaxle. Additional details include a sunroof, drum brakes, and 15” steel wheels with beauty rings in addition to a lockable glove box, front shoulder belts, rear lap belts, and a Kenwood cassette stereo linked with Pioneer speakers in the door panels.

This 1969 Volkswagen Beetle is now offered with an owner's manual and a clean Michigan title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

21-Years-Owned

Refurbishment photos

Blue and white two-tone paint

Black upholstery

1.5L (H5) flat-four engine

4-speed manual transaxle

Factory Equipment

1.5L (H5) flat-four engine Engine stamping H5871804 corresponds with the Warranty Voucher

15” steel wheels

Drum brakes

Single downdraft carburetor

Oil bath air cleaner

Front shoulder belts

Modifications

Kenwood cassette stereo

Pioneer speakers

Aftermarket steering wheel wrap

Polished headlight eyebrows

Servicing & Documentation

The car underwent a refurbishment under current ownership that was completed in 2010.

Known Imperfections

Images detailing the condition of the vehicle are provided in the gallery.

Ownership History

The car was sold new through Westwood Volkswagen in Los Angeles, California, and was acquired by the seller circa 2005.

Included Items

Owner’s manual

Additional Information