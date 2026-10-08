1969 Triumph 1300
Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:54 PM UTC
Recommended services
Description
Styled by Michelotti with a strong family resemblance to the larger Triumph 2000, the 1300 arrived in 1965 as Standard-Triumph's replacement for the Herald and, notably, as the company's only front-wheel-drive production car.
Rather than following the transverse layout used by BMC's front-drive Minis and 1100s, Triumph mounted its 1,296cc four-cylinder longitudinally, sitting above and ahead of the gearbox, an arrangement that shared its basic engine with the Herald 13/60 and Spitfire. The 1300 was also Triumph's first small car built with unitary body construction, a departure from the separate-chassis Herald it replaced. Though the front-drive layout was discontinued after 1970, the 1300's unibody shell went on to form the basis of the rear-wheel-drive Toledo, Dolomite, and Dolomite Sprint.
This right-hand-drive 1969 Triumph is finished in brown over a tan interior with real wood dash and door cappings. The car was initially delivered through Somerset Motors of Taunton, England, and, five decades later, it was reportedly purchased by the seller in that country from its second owner.
The car was subsequently imported to the U.S. Since then, the seller reports driving it regularly and has had the clutch replaced, the carburetor rebuilt, exhaust and rear brake work done, a correct-size spare tire fitted, and the steering rack replaced. The seller documented their experience with the vehicle on Hagerty Media.
This 1969 Triumph 1300 is now offered with the original purchase agreement, service manuals, and New York registration in the seller's name.
Highlights
Triumph's only front-wheel-drive production car, styled by Michelotti
Unibody construction
Right-hand drive
Finished in brown over tan upholstery
Imported from England in 2022
Factory Equipment
1.3L inline-four engine, longitudinally mounted ahead of the gearbox
Four-speed all-synchromesh manual transmission
Rack-and-pinion steering
From disc and rear drum brakes
Wooden dashboard and door cappings
Front three-point belts
Smiths instrumentation
Servicing and Documentation
According to the seller, the following work has been completed during their ownership:
Rear brakes rebuilt
Clutch replaced
Steering rack replaced
Carburetor rebuilt
Exhaust system replaced
Oil change
Spare tire replaced
Known Imperfections
Images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery
Various paint chips, scratches, and imperfections
Stains on headliner
Ownership History
The seller reports that this 1969 Triumph 1300 was acquired from its second owner in England and subsequently imported to the U.S. in 2022.
Included Items
Jack and tools
Service manuals
Original purchase agreement
Additional Information
This 1969 Triumph 1300 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.