Description

Styled by Michelotti with a strong family resemblance to the larger Triumph 2000, the 1300 arrived in 1965 as Standard-Triumph's replacement for the Herald and, notably, as the company's only front-wheel-drive production car.

Rather than following the transverse layout used by BMC's front-drive Minis and 1100s, Triumph mounted its 1,296cc four-cylinder longitudinally, sitting above and ahead of the gearbox, an arrangement that shared its basic engine with the Herald 13/60 and Spitfire. The 1300 was also Triumph's first small car built with unitary body construction, a departure from the separate-chassis Herald it replaced. Though the front-drive layout was discontinued after 1970, the 1300's unibody shell went on to form the basis of the rear-wheel-drive Toledo, Dolomite, and Dolomite Sprint.

This right-hand-drive 1969 Triumph is finished in brown over a tan interior with real wood dash and door cappings. The car was initially delivered through Somerset Motors of Taunton, England, and, five decades later, it was reportedly purchased by the seller in that country from its second owner.

The car was subsequently imported to the U.S. Since then, the seller reports driving it regularly and has had the clutch replaced, the carburetor rebuilt, exhaust and rear brake work done, a correct-size spare tire fitted, and the steering rack replaced. The seller documented their experience with the vehicle on Hagerty Media.

This 1969 Triumph 1300 is now offered with the original purchase agreement, service manuals, and New York registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

Triumph's only front-wheel-drive production car, styled by Michelotti

Unibody construction

Right-hand drive

Finished in brown over tan upholstery

Imported from England in 2022

Factory Equipment

1.3L inline-four engine, longitudinally mounted ahead of the gearbox

Four-speed all-synchromesh manual transmission

Rack-and-pinion steering

From disc and rear drum brakes

Wooden dashboard and door cappings

Front three-point belts

Smiths instrumentation

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, the following work has been completed during their ownership:

Rear brakes rebuilt

Clutch replaced

Steering rack replaced

Carburetor rebuilt

Exhaust system replaced

Oil change

Spare tire replaced

Known Imperfections

Images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

Various paint chips, scratches, and imperfections

Stains on headliner

Ownership History

The seller reports that this 1969 Triumph 1300 was acquired from its second owner in England and subsequently imported to the U.S. in 2022.

Included Items

Jack and tools

Service manuals

Original purchase agreement

Additional Information

This 1969 Triumph 1300 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.