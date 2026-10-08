Auction ended.

1969 Triumph 1300

Bid to $6,000 on 10/08/26
Result
1969 Triumph 1300
Gallery photo 1
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All photos (87)

Ended Oct 08, 2026 at 6:54 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VINRD98557DL
Mileage indicated45,300 Miles TMU
LocationNyack, New York
Engine1.3L Inline-Four
DrivetrainFWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleSedan
Exterior colorBrown
Interior colorTan

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Description

Styled by Michelotti with a strong family resemblance to the larger Triumph 2000, the 1300 arrived in 1965 as Standard-Triumph's replacement for the Herald and, notably, as the company's only front-wheel-drive production car.

Rather than following the transverse layout used by BMC's front-drive Minis and 1100s, Triumph mounted its 1,296cc four-cylinder longitudinally, sitting above and ahead of the gearbox, an arrangement that shared its basic engine with the Herald 13/60 and Spitfire. The 1300 was also Triumph's first small car built with unitary body construction, a departure from the separate-chassis Herald it replaced. Though the front-drive layout was discontinued after 1970, the 1300's unibody shell went on to form the basis of the rear-wheel-drive Toledo, Dolomite, and Dolomite Sprint.

This right-hand-drive 1969 Triumph is finished in brown over a tan interior with real wood dash and door cappings. The car was initially delivered through Somerset Motors of Taunton, England, and, five decades later, it was reportedly purchased by the seller in that country from its second owner.

The car was subsequently imported to the U.S. Since then, the seller reports driving it regularly and has had the clutch replaced, the carburetor rebuilt, exhaust and rear brake work done, a correct-size spare tire fitted, and the steering rack replaced. The seller documented their experience with the vehicle on Hagerty Media.

This 1969 Triumph 1300 is now offered with the original purchase agreement, service manuals, and New York registration in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Triumph's only front-wheel-drive production car, styled by Michelotti

  • Unibody construction

  • Right-hand drive

  • Finished in brown over tan upholstery

  • Imported from England in 2022

Factory Equipment

  • 1.3L inline-four engine, longitudinally mounted ahead of the gearbox

  • Four-speed all-synchromesh manual transmission

  • Rack-and-pinion steering

  • From disc and rear drum brakes

  • Wooden dashboard and door cappings

  • Front three-point belts

  • Smiths instrumentation

Servicing and Documentation

According to the seller, the following work has been completed during their ownership:

  • Rear brakes rebuilt

  • Clutch replaced

  • Steering rack replaced

  • Carburetor rebuilt

  • Exhaust system replaced

  • Oil change

  • Spare tire replaced

Known Imperfections

  • Images showing the vehicle's condition can be found in the photo gallery

  • Various paint chips, scratches, and imperfections

  • Stains on headliner

Ownership History

The seller reports that this 1969 Triumph 1300 was acquired from its second owner in England and subsequently imported to the U.S. in 2022.

Included Items

  • Jack and tools

  • Service manuals

  • Original purchase agreement

Additional Information

This 1969 Triumph 1300 is registered in a state that does not issue titles for vehicles of its age. It is offered with New York registration.

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Triumph 1300

Last bid
JAGSHOP
JAGSHOP
$6,000
Seller
CommodoreHornblow
CommodoreHornblow
EndedOct 08, 2026 at 6:54 PM UTC
Bids9
Views5,918

Comments & bids

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JAGSHOP's avatar
JAGSHOP
Oct 8 at 6:52 PM
$6,000bid placed 
Zzcqlk's avatar
Zzcqlk
Oct 8 at 6:51 PM
$5,750bid placed 
JAGSHOP's avatar
JAGSHOP
Oct 8 at 6:50 PM
$5,500bid placed 
Zzcqlk's avatar
Zzcqlk
Oct 8 at 6:48 PM
$5,000bid placed 
JAGSHOP's avatar
JAGSHOP
Oct 8 at 6:34 PM
$4,800bid placed 
Mario0202's avatar
Mario0202
Oct 8 at 6:32 PM
$4,000bid placed 
JAGSHOP's avatar
JAGSHOP
Oct 8 at 6:27 PM
$3,800bid placed 
Mario0202's avatar
Mario0202
Oct 8 at 6:22 PM
$3,100bid placed 
JAGSHOP's avatar
JAGSHOP
Sep 25 at 2:47 PM
$3,000bid placed 

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