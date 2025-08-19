1969 Porsche 912 Coupe 5-Speed Project
Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:20 PM UTC
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Description
The Porsche 912 isn't just the little brother to the vaunted 911; it's celebrated for its light, nimble character and direct connection to the early years of Porsche's rear-engine sports cars. Sharing the iconic long-hood design that established the visual identity of the 911, the 912 occupies a unique place in Porsche history and has become increasingly sought after as interest in early air-cooled Porsches continues to grow.
The 1969 model year is particularly significant as the final year of original 912 production. It also marked the first year that the 912 combined its proven 356-derived 1.6-liter flat-four with Porsche's longer-wheelbase chassis and widened rear bodywork.
This '69 Porsche 912 Coupe is powered by a 1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four equipped with dual carburetors and paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Finished in metallic purple over black leatherette upholstery, the car is equipped with steel wheels over larger 911-sourced brakes.
This 1969 Porsche 912 is now offered a clean Wyoming title in the seller's name.
Highlights
Final year of original Porsche 912 production
1.6L air-cooled flat-four paired with a 5-speed manual transaxle
Refinished in metallic purple over black leatherette upholstery
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (129020935) decodes as:
12 – Porsche 912 model type
9 – 1969 model year
0 – Standard 912 engine configuration
2 – Coupe body style built by Karmann
0935 – Sequential production number
Dual carburetors
Independent front and rear suspension
Black leatherette bucket front and individual rear seats
VDO instrumentation
Chrome sugar scoop headlights
Bright bumper guards
Modifications
911 brake calipers and vented brake rotors
Known Imperfections
Repainted finish shows discoloration, stains, dents, scratches, and paint chips
Steering wheel rim cover separating at seams and interior shows general wear
Cosmetic wear consistent with age and long-term storage
Window and doors seals are cracked and dry rotted
Ownership History
According to the seller, the vehicle spent time in long-term storage and remains a running and driving project.
Included Items
Spare tire
Additional Information
From the seller: "Car is in nice running and driving, but far from perfect condition."
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.