1969 Porsche 912 Coupe 5-Speed Project

5 days
$13,250
1969 Porsche 912 Coupe 5-Speed Project
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Ending Wed, Sep 16 at 6:20 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN129020935
Mileage indicated85,100 Miles TMU
LocationSheridan, Wyoming
Engine1.6L Flat‑Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorMetallic Purple
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1969 Porsche 912 Coupe-Start Up & Walk Around
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Description

The Porsche 912 isn't just the little brother to the vaunted 911; it's celebrated for its light, nimble character and direct connection to the early years of Porsche's rear-engine sports cars. Sharing the iconic long-hood design that established the visual identity of the 911, the 912 occupies a unique place in Porsche history and has become increasingly sought after as interest in early air-cooled Porsches continues to grow.

The 1969 model year is particularly significant as the final year of original 912 production. It also marked the first year that the 912 combined its proven 356-derived 1.6-liter flat-four with Porsche's longer-wheelbase chassis and widened rear bodywork.

This '69 Porsche 912 Coupe is powered by a 1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four equipped with dual carburetors and paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Finished in metallic purple over black leatherette upholstery, the car is equipped with steel wheels over larger 911-sourced brakes.

This 1969 Porsche 912 is now offered a clean Wyoming title in the seller's name.

Highlights

  • Final year of original Porsche 912 production

  • 1.6L air-cooled flat-four paired with a 5-speed manual transaxle

  • Refinished in metallic purple over black leatherette upholstery

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (129020935) decodes as:

    • 12 – Porsche 912 model type

    • 9 – 1969 model year

    • 0 – Standard 912 engine configuration

    • 2 – Coupe body style built by Karmann

    • 0935 – Sequential production number

  • Dual carburetors

  • Independent front and rear suspension

  • Black leatherette bucket front and individual rear seats

  • VDO instrumentation

  • Chrome sugar scoop headlights

  • Bright bumper guards

Modifications

  • 911 brake calipers and vented brake rotors

Known Imperfections

  • Repainted finish shows discoloration, stains, dents, scratches, and paint chips

  • Steering wheel rim cover separating at seams and interior shows general wear

  • Cosmetic wear consistent with age and long-term storage

  • Window and doors seals are cracked and dry rotted

Ownership History

According to the seller, the vehicle spent time in long-term storage and remains a running and driving project.

Included Items

  • Spare tire

Additional Information

From the seller: "Car is in nice running and driving, but far from perfect condition."

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1969 Porsche 912

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Porsche 912 Coupe 5-Speed Project

Current bid
Sam-ulwu8f6p
Sam-ulwu8f6p
$13,250
Seller
LonghoodRanch
LonghoodRanch
EndingWed, Sep 16 at 6:20 PM UTC
Bids16
Views4,347

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