Description

The Porsche 912 isn't just the little brother to the vaunted 911; it's celebrated for its light, nimble character and direct connection to the early years of Porsche's rear-engine sports cars. Sharing the iconic long-hood design that established the visual identity of the 911, the 912 occupies a unique place in Porsche history and has become increasingly sought after as interest in early air-cooled Porsches continues to grow.

The 1969 model year is particularly significant as the final year of original 912 production. It also marked the first year that the 912 combined its proven 356-derived 1.6-liter flat-four with Porsche's longer-wheelbase chassis and widened rear bodywork.

This '69 Porsche 912 Coupe is powered by a 1.6-liter air-cooled flat-four equipped with dual carburetors and paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. Finished in metallic purple over black leatherette upholstery, the car is equipped with steel wheels over larger 911-sourced brakes.

This 1969 Porsche 912 is now offered a clean Wyoming title in the seller's name.

Highlights

Final year of original Porsche 912 production

1.6L air-cooled flat-four paired with a 5-speed manual transaxle

Refinished in metallic purple over black leatherette upholstery

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (129020935) decodes as: 12 – Porsche 912 model type 9 – 1969 model year 0 – Standard 912 engine configuration 2 – Coupe body style built by Karmann 0935 – Sequential production number

Dual carburetors

Independent front and rear suspension

Black leatherette bucket front and individual rear seats

VDO instrumentation

Chrome sugar scoop headlights

Bright bumper guards

Modifications

911 brake calipers and vented brake rotors

Known Imperfections

Repainted finish shows discoloration, stains, dents, scratches, and paint chips

Steering wheel rim cover separating at seams and interior shows general wear

Cosmetic wear consistent with age and long-term storage

Window and doors seals are cracked and dry rotted

Ownership History

According to the seller, the vehicle spent time in long-term storage and remains a running and driving project.

Included Items

Spare tire

Additional Information

From the seller: "Car is in nice running and driving, but far from perfect condition."