Auction ended.

1969 Porsche 912 Coupe 5-Speed

Bid to $51,500 on 10/21/26
Result
1969 Porsche 912 Coupe 5-Speed
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Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:04 PM UTC

Seller
Chassis/VIN129021928
Mileage indicated702 Miles TMU
LocationRedmond, Oregon
Engine1.6L Air‑Cooled Flat‑Four
DrivetrainRWD
TransmissionManual
Body StyleCoupe
Exterior colorTangerine
Interior colorBlack

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Video gallery

1969 Porsche 912 Coupe-Walkaround
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1969 Porsche 912 Coupe-Interior
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1969 Porsche 912 Coupe-Engine Bay
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Description

Introduced for the 1965 model year as Porsche's entry-level companion to the 911, the 912 paired the iconic long-hood styling and balanced chassis of its six-cylinder sibling with a lighter, 356-derived four-cylinder engine. Celebrated for its nimble handling, mechanical simplicity, and direct connection to the formative years of Porsche's rear-engine sports cars, the 912 has become increasingly sought after among air-cooled enthusiasts. The 1969 model year marked the final year of original 912 production and the most developed iteration of the first-generation car, combining the proven 1.6-liter flat-four with the added stability of Porsche's long-wheelbase chassis.

This 1969 Porsche 912 was delivered to its first owner at Wes Lasher Volkswagen-Porsche in Sacramento, California, with whom it stayed until being acquired by the seller in 2022. The car wears a repaint in its factory Tangerine over black vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by an air-cooled 1.6L flat-four fitted with twin Solex carburetors and paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. The car rides on 15-inch steel wheels with polished hubcaps and Vredstein Sprint Classic tires over four-wheel disc brakes. Its interior features replacement BF-Torino bucket seats and checkered Coco Mats.

The sale includes a Porsche maintenance book, which lists the same engine number as is stamped on the case.

Since acquiring the car in 2022, the seller has reportedly overhauled the brakes and carburetors as well as fitted a replacement dash pad.

This 1969 Porsche 912 is now offered with some service records, workshop manuals, historical documentation, uninstalled stock seats, spare parts and service components, and a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

  • Final year of the long-hood Porsche 912

  • Reported two-owner example

  • 1.6L air-cooled flat-four paired with a 5-speed manual transaxle

  • Tangerine over black upholstery

  • BF-Torino seats

  • Documentation and spare components included

Factory Equipment

  • The chassis number (129021928) decodes as:

    • 12 – Porsche 912 model type

    • 9 – 1969 model year

    • 0 – Standard 912 engine configuration

    • 2 – Coupe body style built by Karmann

    • 1928 – Sequential production number

  • Air-cooled 1.6L flat-four

    • Case stamping 4094939 corresponds with the Porsche maintenance record

  • 15" steel wheels with chrome hubcaps

  • 4-wheel independent suspension

  • 4-wheel disc brakes

  • VDO instrumentation

Modifications

  • Orange-and-black checkered CocoMats

  • BF Torino front seats

  • Pioneer cassette player

  • Aftermarket air filters and housings

  • Inline fuel pressure gauge

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

  • Brake calipers rebuilt and braking components replaced

  • Solex carburetors rebuilt

  • Replacement OEM Porsche dash pad installed

Known Imperfections

  • General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

  • Rock chips on front fascia

Ownership History

From the seller: “The car was purchased new in Sacramento, California, where it remained until being sold in 2022. It retains its numbers-matching drivetrain, solid original floors, and much of its original interior. The exterior has been repainted once in its factory-correct Tangerine finish. A set of Sport seats and a new OEM Porsche dash pad have been installed, and the original seats are included with the sale.”

Included Items

  • Stock seats, stock air cleaners, various spare parts, and service items

  • Historical documentation

  • Some service records

  • Workshop manuals

  • Spare tire

Additional documents

Vehicle Valuation Report: 1969 Porsche 912

All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.

1969 Porsche 912 Coupe 5-Speed

Last bid
912fan
912fan
$51,500
Seller
Cary_P_Gressinger
Cary_P_Gressinger
EndedOct 21, 2026 at 6:04 PM UTC
Bids31
Views26,897

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