Description

Introduced for the 1965 model year as Porsche's entry-level companion to the 911, the 912 paired the iconic long-hood styling and balanced chassis of its six-cylinder sibling with a lighter, 356-derived four-cylinder engine. Celebrated for its nimble handling, mechanical simplicity, and direct connection to the formative years of Porsche's rear-engine sports cars, the 912 has become increasingly sought after among air-cooled enthusiasts. The 1969 model year marked the final year of original 912 production and the most developed iteration of the first-generation car, combining the proven 1.6-liter flat-four with the added stability of Porsche's long-wheelbase chassis.

This 1969 Porsche 912 was delivered to its first owner at Wes Lasher Volkswagen-Porsche in Sacramento, California, with whom it stayed until being acquired by the seller in 2022. The car wears a repaint in its factory Tangerine over black vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by an air-cooled 1.6L flat-four fitted with twin Solex carburetors and paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. The car rides on 15-inch steel wheels with polished hubcaps and Vredstein Sprint Classic tires over four-wheel disc brakes. Its interior features replacement BF-Torino bucket seats and checkered Coco Mats.

The sale includes a Porsche maintenance book, which lists the same engine number as is stamped on the case.

Since acquiring the car in 2022, the seller has reportedly overhauled the brakes and carburetors as well as fitted a replacement dash pad.

This 1969 Porsche 912 is now offered with some service records, workshop manuals, historical documentation, uninstalled stock seats, spare parts and service components, and a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.

Highlights

Final year of the long-hood Porsche 912

Reported two-owner example

1.6L air-cooled flat-four paired with a 5-speed manual transaxle

Tangerine over black upholstery

BF-Torino seats

Documentation and spare components included

Factory Equipment

The chassis number (129021928) decodes as: 12 – Porsche 912 model type 9 – 1969 model year 0 – Standard 912 engine configuration 2 – Coupe body style built by Karmann 1928 – Sequential production number

Air-cooled 1.6L flat-four Case stamping 4094939 corresponds with the Porsche maintenance record

15" steel wheels with chrome hubcaps

4-wheel independent suspension

4-wheel disc brakes

VDO instrumentation

Modifications

Orange-and-black checkered CocoMats

BF Torino front seats

Pioneer cassette player

Aftermarket air filters and housings

Inline fuel pressure gauge

Servicing & Documentation

According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:

Brake calipers rebuilt and braking components replaced

Solex carburetors rebuilt

Replacement OEM Porsche dash pad installed

Known Imperfections

General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age

Rock chips on front fascia

Ownership History

From the seller: “The car was purchased new in Sacramento, California, where it remained until being sold in 2022. It retains its numbers-matching drivetrain, solid original floors, and much of its original interior. The exterior has been repainted once in its factory-correct Tangerine finish. A set of Sport seats and a new OEM Porsche dash pad have been installed, and the original seats are included with the sale.”

Included Items