1969 Porsche 912 Coupe 5-Speed
Ended Oct 21, 2026 at 6:04 PM UTC
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Description
Introduced for the 1965 model year as Porsche's entry-level companion to the 911, the 912 paired the iconic long-hood styling and balanced chassis of its six-cylinder sibling with a lighter, 356-derived four-cylinder engine. Celebrated for its nimble handling, mechanical simplicity, and direct connection to the formative years of Porsche's rear-engine sports cars, the 912 has become increasingly sought after among air-cooled enthusiasts. The 1969 model year marked the final year of original 912 production and the most developed iteration of the first-generation car, combining the proven 1.6-liter flat-four with the added stability of Porsche's long-wheelbase chassis.
This 1969 Porsche 912 was delivered to its first owner at Wes Lasher Volkswagen-Porsche in Sacramento, California, with whom it stayed until being acquired by the seller in 2022. The car wears a repaint in its factory Tangerine over black vinyl upholstery, and it is powered by an air-cooled 1.6L flat-four fitted with twin Solex carburetors and paired with a five-speed manual transaxle. The car rides on 15-inch steel wheels with polished hubcaps and Vredstein Sprint Classic tires over four-wheel disc brakes. Its interior features replacement BF-Torino bucket seats and checkered Coco Mats.
The sale includes a Porsche maintenance book, which lists the same engine number as is stamped on the case.
Since acquiring the car in 2022, the seller has reportedly overhauled the brakes and carburetors as well as fitted a replacement dash pad.
This 1969 Porsche 912 is now offered with some service records, workshop manuals, historical documentation, uninstalled stock seats, spare parts and service components, and a clean Oregon title in the seller’s name.
Highlights
Final year of the long-hood Porsche 912
Reported two-owner example
1.6L air-cooled flat-four paired with a 5-speed manual transaxle
Tangerine over black upholstery
BF-Torino seats
Documentation and spare components included
Factory Equipment
The chassis number (129021928) decodes as:
12 – Porsche 912 model type
9 – 1969 model year
0 – Standard 912 engine configuration
2 – Coupe body style built by Karmann
1928 – Sequential production number
Air-cooled 1.6L flat-four
Case stamping 4094939 corresponds with the Porsche maintenance record
15" steel wheels with chrome hubcaps
4-wheel independent suspension
4-wheel disc brakes
VDO instrumentation
Modifications
Orange-and-black checkered CocoMats
BF Torino front seats
Pioneer cassette player
Aftermarket air filters and housings
Inline fuel pressure gauge
Servicing & Documentation
According to the seller, the following service work has been performed:
Brake calipers rebuilt and braking components replaced
Solex carburetors rebuilt
Replacement OEM Porsche dash pad installed
Known Imperfections
General cosmetic imperfections consistent with age
Rock chips on front fascia
Ownership History
From the seller: “The car was purchased new in Sacramento, California, where it remained until being sold in 2022. It retains its numbers-matching drivetrain, solid original floors, and much of its original interior. The exterior has been repainted once in its factory-correct Tangerine finish. A set of Sport seats and a new OEM Porsche dash pad have been installed, and the original seats are included with the sale.”
Included Items
Stock seats, stock air cleaners, various spare parts, and service items
Historical documentation
Some service records
Workshop manuals
Spare tire
Additional documents
All auction listings on Hagerty Marketplace are created using information provided by the seller. The Marketplace team and the seller have reviewed all information for accuracy to the best of their abilities. Bidders are ultimately responsible for conducting their own due diligence before placing a bid, including verifying details, condition, registration requirements, any applicable dealer fees, and compliance with applicable laws. For any questions or additional information, contact the seller.